    FBIZ   US3193901002

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(FBIZ)
Energage Names First Business Bank A Winner Of The 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

02/02/2022 | 10:37am EST
Today First Business Bank has announced it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005643/en/

Corey Chambas, President & CEO, First Business Financial Services, Inc., parent company of First Business Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Corey Chambas, President & CEO, First Business Financial Services, Inc., parent company of First Business Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“This is a significant national honor for our company particularly because it is a result of our employees’ feedback,” said Corey Chambas, President & CEO of First Business Financial Services, Inc., parent company of First Business Bank. “As an organization, we have always focused on our culture and putting our team first, and being recognized as a Top Workplaces organization is a welcome sign that our employees feel the same way. We are proud to be an employer of choice and have an amazing team of employees to thank for this award.”

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

About First Business Bank

First Business Bank specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting Services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC. First Business Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIZ). For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank. Member FDIC


© Business Wire 2022
