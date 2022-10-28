Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Business Financial Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBIZ   US3193901002

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(FBIZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
36.65 USD   +3.85%
04:39pFirst Business Financial Services, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pFirst Business Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
BU
04:13pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Business Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

10/28/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”, the “Bank”, or “First Business Bank”) (Nasdaq: FBIZ) announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1975 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.24% based on Thursday’s market close price of $35.29. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in July 2022, and based on third quarter 2022 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 16%. This regular cash dividend is payable on November 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2022. The board of directors also declared a dividend on the Company’s 7% Series A Preferred Stock of $17.50 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.

About First Business Bank

First Business Bank specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting Services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC. First Business Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIZ). For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank.

This press release includes “forward-looking” statements related to First Business Financial Services, Inc. that can generally be identified as describing the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the factors that could affect the Company’s future results, please see the Company’s 2021 annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
04:39pFirst Business Financial Services, I : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04:36pFirst Business Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
BU
04:13pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
10/27First Business Financial Services : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27Earnings Flash (FBIZ) FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES Reports Q3 EPS $1.25
MT
10/27First Business Bank Reports Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $10.6 Million
BU
10/27First Business Financial Services, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
10/11First Business Financial Services : Bank Promotes Chase Kostichka to Senior Vice President
PU
09/26First Business Financial Services : Bank Funds $1.6 Million SBA 7(a) Loan for Acquisition ..
PU
08/24First Business Financial Services, I : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 123 M - -
Net income 2022 36,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,10x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 298 M 298 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Business Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 35,29 $
Average target price 39,75 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corey A. Chambas Director & Executive Vice President
Edward G. Sloane Chief Financial Officer
Gerald L. Kilcoyne Chairman
Daniel S. Ovokaitys Chief Information Officer
David R. Seiler Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.20.98%298
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.69%132 859
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK19.18%69 064
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.26%49 043
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-8.44%48 472
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-19.91%43 840