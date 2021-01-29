Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Business Financial Services, Inc.    FBIZ

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(FBIZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Business Financial Services : Announces 9% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

01/29/2021 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (“First Business”) (Nasdaq: FBIZ) announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.18 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.9% based on Thursday’s market close price of $18.60. The quarterly dividend represents a 9% increase over the quarterly dividend declared in October 2020, and, based on fourth quarter 2020 earnings per share, a dividend payout ratio of 25.4%. This regular cash dividend is payable on February 18, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 8, 2021.

First Business President and Chief Executive Officer, Corey Chambas noted, “Today’s dividend increase reflects our continued commitment to driving shareholder value through a meaningful return to our shareholders while carrying out our growth initiatives. This dividend represents our ninth consecutive dividend increase.”

About First Business Financial Services, Inc.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIZ) is the parent company of First Business Bank. First Business Bank specializes in business banking, including commercial banking and specialty finance, private wealth, and bank consulting services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC. For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank.

This press release includes “forward-looking” statements related to First Business Financial Services, Inc. that can generally be identified as describing the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the factors that could affect the Company’s future results, please see the Company’s 2019 annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
04:13pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Ups Quarterly Dividend to $0.18/Share, Payab..
MT
04:09pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, I : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
04:07pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces 9% Increase in Quarterly Cash Divi..
BU
04:55aFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank's Private Wealth Team Promotes Six to S..
AQ
01/28FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/28FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Earnings Flash (FBIZ) FIRST BUSINESS FINANCI..
MT
01/28FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Earnings Flash (FBIZ) FIRST BUSINESS FINANCI..
MT
01/28FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, I : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
01/28FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS OF $0.7..
BU
01/28FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, I : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 101 M - -
Net income 2020 15,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 3,55%
Capitalization 158 M 158 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Business Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 20,90 $
Last Close Price 18,60 $
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corey A. Chambas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald L. Kilcoyne Chairman
David R. Seiler Chief Operating Officer
Edward G. Sloane Chief Financial Officer
Brian D. Spielmann Chief Accounting Officer & Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.1.03%158
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.41%166 684
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.26.48%69 484
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.19.39%68 632
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.15%60 365
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.01%45 694
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ