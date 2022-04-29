Log in
    FBIZ   US3193901002

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(FBIZ)
04/29 04:00:00 pm EDT
34.67 USD   +0.99%
05:58pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04:52pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:10pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
First Business Financial Services : Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

04/29/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
First Business Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
MADISON, WI - April 29, 2022 - First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company", the "Bank", or "First Business Bank") (Nasdaq: FBIZ) announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1975 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.30% based on Thursday's market close price of $34.33. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in January 2022, and based on first quarter 2022 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 19.4%. This regular cash dividend is payable on May 19, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2022.The Board of Directors also declared the initial dividend of the Company's $12.5 million, 7% Series A Preferred Stock, payable June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2022.

About First Business Bank
First Business Bank specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting Services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank's wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC. First Business Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIZ). For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank.

This press release includes "forward-looking" statements related to First Business Financial Services, Inc. that can generally be identified as describing the Company's future plans, objectives or goals. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the factors that could affect the Company's future results, please see the Company's 2021 annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

### End of Release ###

Disclaimer

First Business Financial Services Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 21:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
