  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Business Financial Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBIZ   US3193901002

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(FBIZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-20 pm EST
33.93 USD   +3.29%
01/21First Business Financial Services : Bank Funds $1.42 Million SBA 7(a) Loan For Wisconsin Manufacturer To Buy Real Estate & Refinance Debt
PU
01/17First Business Financial Services : Chase Kostichka, Senior Vice President, Leading Commercial Real Estate Banking Team
PU
01/06First Business Financial Services, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Business Financial Services : Bank Funds $1.42 Million SBA 7(a) Loan For Wisconsin Manufacturer To Buy Real Estate & Refinance Debt

01/21/2023 | 07:11pm EST
BROOKFIELD, WI - January 23, 2023 - First Business Bank's SBA team announces it funded a $1,420,000 SBA 7(a) loan for a Wisconsin manufacturing company to purchase real estate and consolidate debt.

"This loan really felt good to get done," said Ryan Black, Vice President II - SBA Lending. "The loan structure gives the borrowers tens of thousands of dollars in annual cash flow savings while also allowing them to buy their real estate. As clients often can expect from the First Business Bank SBA team, we met the closing date and have a satisfied client poised for future success."

More about this real estate purchase and debt refinance is outlined in a case study.

An SBA-designated Preferred Lending Partner, First Business Bank's SBA Lending team provides efficient access for businesses to several SBA loan programs, including 7(a) loans, 504 loans, USDA Business & Industry, and the International Trade Loan program. The team specializes in businesses with less than $25 million in revenue and bring significant experience in franchise acquisition, Fed-Ex route funding, e-commerce-based businesses, professional services, healthcare delivery, self-storage, owner-occupied real estate purchases, and more.

About First Business Bank
First Business Bank specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank's wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC. First Business Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIZ). For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank.

Attachments

Disclaimer

First Business Financial Services Inc. published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2023 00:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
