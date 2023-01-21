First Business Financial Services : Bank Funds $1.42 Million SBA 7(a) Loan For Wisconsin Manufacturer To Buy Real Estate & Refinance Debt

BROOKFIELD, WI - January 23, 2023 - First Business Bank's SBA team announces it funded a $1,420,000 SBA 7(a) loan for a Wisconsin manufacturing company to purchase real estate and consolidate debt.

"This loan really felt good to get done," said Ryan Black, Vice President II - SBA Lending. "The loan structure gives the borrowers tens of thousands of dollars in annual cash flow savings while also allowing them to buy their real estate. As clients often can expect from the First Business Bank SBA team, we met the closing date and have a satisfied client poised for future success."

More about this real estate purchase and debt refinance is outlined in a case study.

An SBA-designated Preferred Lending Partner, First Business Bank's SBA Lending team provides efficient access for businesses to several SBA loan programs, including 7(a) loans, 504 loans, USDA Business & Industry, and the International Trade Loan program. The team specializes in businesses with less than $25 million in revenue and bring significant experience in franchise acquisition, Fed-Ex route funding, e-commerce-based businesses, professional services, healthcare delivery, self-storage, owner-occupied real estate purchases, and more.

