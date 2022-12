First Business Financial Services : Bank's Asset-Based Lending Group Funds $9.2 Million Credit Facility

MADISON, WI - December 19, 2022 - Mike Colloton, Vice President II - Asset-Based Lending at First Business Specialty Finance, LLC, a subsidiary of First Business Bank, announces a recently closed and funded $9.2 million revolving line of credit, equipment term loan, and structured overadvance for the acquisition of a manufacturer of home building supplies.

The Asset-Based Lending team provides asset-based loans to businesses in transition with sales from $10,000,000 to $100,000,000+ and financing requirements of up to $18,000,000. Our financing assists these companies with a turnaround, a restructuring, to accommodate an acquisition, or if experiencing rapid growth.

About First Business Bank

First Business Bank specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank's wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC. First Business Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIZ). For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank.