First Business Financial Services : Chase Kostichka, Senior Vice President, Leading Commercial Real Estate Banking Team

BROOKFIELD, WI - January 18, 2023 - First Business Bank is pleased to announce that Chase Kostichka, Senior Vice President - Commercial Real Estate Banking, is leading our Commercial Real Estate team in our Southeast Wisconsin market as of January 1, 2023.

Chase succeeds Bob Bell, who over the last 10 years, has led our Southeast Commercial Real Estate group and helped us deliver exceptional results. Going forward, Bob will remain with First Business Bank in a business development role, providing continuity for our team and a consistent, high-quality experience for our clients.

Chase Kostichka has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry helping clients grow their businesses and avoid financial risk. His areas of focus include assisting commercial real estate and C&I relationships with financing strategies. Chase joined First Business Bank after spending seven years with M&I/BMO Harris Bank, most recently in the Correspondent Banking Division focusing on C&I clients. During that time, he also completed the Corporate Banking Training Program which involved credit training and exposure to various areas within the bank.

Chase graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from UW-Stevens Point and was a four-year letter winner on the UW-Stevens Point Football team. He earned an MBA from Carroll University. Chase lives in the Delafield area with his wife and three sons and volunteers coaching youth sports.

About First Business Bank

First Business Bank specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank's wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC. First Business Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIZ). For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank.