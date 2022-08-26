Log in
    FCA   ZW0009012353

FIRST CAPITAL BANK LIMITED

(FCA)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
7.007 ZWL   -5.76%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Capital Bank : 2022 HY Results & Audit Report

08/26/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FCB8381

REVIEWED FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the half year ended 30 June 2022

Chairman's Statement

Introduction

The economy witnessed mixed business sentiments in the first six months of 2022. This was consistent with developments at a global level where uncertainty and supply chain challenges were generally elevated. Despite significant headwinds in the operating environment, the Bank managed to stay on course to generating growth and thus meeting its strategic vision.

Macro-economic environment

The half year saw a strong recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a sustained reduction in new cases giving impetus to the resumption of 'business-as-usual' across all economic sectors. Global tensions that characterised the first half of the period induced negative pressure on global output and spurred inflationary pressure in advanced economies. This dampened global growth prospects in the aftermath of the COVID 19 peak period with the International Monetary Fund revising its global economic growth forecast for 2022 from 4.9% to 3.6% in April 2022.

With international trade being a significant component of gross national product, the domestic economy suffered from the spill-over effects of supply chain disruptions at a global level and increasing inflation in source markets. This compounded underlying fragility anchored on an unstable monetary environment and a less than expected 2021/22 agriculture output following an erratic rain season. Resultantly, the Government revised downwards its growth projection for 2022 to 4.6% from the initially projected 5.5%.

Annual inflation continued on an upward trend during the period, accelerating to 191.6% in June 2022, up from 60.7% in December 2021. This is against the background of a 237% devaluation of the Zimbabwean dollar (ZW$) against the United States of America's dollar (US$) at the official foreign exchange auction market with the official exchange rate closing the period at ZW$366.27, from ZW$108.67 on 31 December 2021. The official exchange market continued to trade at a substantial discount compared to the parallel markets.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe maintained a tight monetary policy framework to counterbalance expansionary pressure on money supply aiming to restore confidence in the ZW$ and promote its widespread usage in a multi-currency environment. These measures included the mopping up of banks daily excess liquidity through the issuance of 0% Non-negotiable Certificates of Deposit and the hiking of policy interest rates in tandem with projected inflation levels, the latter being aimed at stemming speculative borrowing whilst promoting a culture of saving.

Earnings performance

The Bank's inflation adjusted operating profit (profit before tax excluding fair value credits on investment property and joint venture investments) for the six months to 30 June 2022 amounted to ZW$2.14bn, 10% higher compared to ZW$1.95bn posted in the corresponding period in the prior year. This translates to an Earnings per share of ZW$0.22 for the period which was broadly flat from the first half of 2021. This sustained performance was underpinned by an increase in the customer base, growth in deposits and the loan book, with a marked move towards foreign currency denominated business being noted during the period.

Capitalisation and liquidity

The rapid devaluation of the ZW$ exerted pressure on capital resulting in the Bank's US$ denominated core capital having reduced from US$74.8m as at 31 December 2021 to US$44.4m as at 30 June 2022. This level is still above the regulatory minimum of US$30m with a comfortable margin of safety being maintained. The Bank's capital adequacy ratio remained strong closing the period at 34% which is well above the regulatory minimum of 12%. The Bank also operated with a comfortable buffer above the regulatory minimum liquid assets ratio of 30% throughout the period, representing capacity to underwrite more business.

Dividend

The Board has declared an interim dividend of ZWL44.23 cents per share. A separate dividend notice will be issued, with respect to the dividend declaration.

Outlook

The Board expects the operating environment to remain tight in the short to medium term. Consequently, a fine balance will be maintained between the quest for short term profitability and the long-term sustainability of the business. The Board remains optimistic about the growth prospects of the business notwithstanding the requirement for caution in navigating expected short-term disruptions that may still emerge at a macro-level as policies adopted by regulatory authorities to stabilise the markets take root.

Appreciation

I wish to thank our customers and stakeholders who have exhibited resilience in uncertain times and for their continued support. I extend my appreciation to fellow directors, management, and staff for all the efforts during this period and believe together we will grow the business.

Patrick Devenish (Chairman)

26 August, 2022

Managing Director's Report

Overview

The Bank's outturn for the first half of the period reflects performance resilience against the backdrop of a tenuous operating environment which projected an outlook that did not favour balance sheet expansion for banks. With ZW$ liquidity on the market having been largely constrained throughout the period, the Bank has experienced a notable shift in its operations with foreign denominated business becoming increasingly prominent.

With a volatile macro-economic environment and continued inflationary pressure, the Bank's strategic focus was anchored on preserving capital, building a sustainable operation for the long term, and optimising on growth opportunities on a selective basis.

The continuing economic fragility, characterised by hyperinflation and an unstable foreign exchange regime, remains a matter of concern with respect to performance sustainability going forward.

Business performance

The Bank's total deposits adjusted for inflation grew by 14% from ZW$35.9bn as at 31 December 2021 to ZW$40.8bn as at 30 June 2022. On the same basis, the loans to customers also increased by 37% over the same period to close at ZW$21.4bn, compared to ZW$15.6bn at 31 December 2021, with 68% of business having been underwritten in foreign currency.

Asset quality remained satisfactory, with a loan loss ratio of 1.6% during the period against a non-performing loan ratio of 1.7%, well within the Bank's appetite.

Total income over the six months to 30 June 2022, at ZW$10.4bn increased by 57% over the total income earned in the corresponding period in 2021 which amounts to ZW$6.6bn. This was supported by an improvement from underlying business, with net interest income and net fees and commissions having increased by 12% and 18% respectively. A 290% increase in foreign exchange trading income also contributed significantly to income growth, underlining the effects of exchange rate movements and growth in foreign currency denominated business during the period.

Operating expenses increased by 34% from ZW$4.5bn in the first half of 2021 to ZW$6.1bn in the period under review. However, an improvement in general cost efficiency was noted with the cost to income ratio having moved from 68% in June 2021 to 58% in June 2022.

The Bank posted a profit of ZW$471.9m for the 6 months to June 2022, a slight reduction of 2% from ZW$483.8m recorded for the same period in 2021. This follows a significant increase in the monetary loss of 701% and a higher tax charge increase of 116% computed for 2022. The total comprehensive income for the period, after incorporating revaluation credits on assets and the investment portfolio amounted to ZW$5.3bn for the 6 months to June 2022, 598% higher than the ZW$754.4m reported for the corresponding period in 2021.

Lines of credit

The Bank procured an EUR12.5m open line of credit from the European Investment Bank (EIB) during the period under review. This is a medium-term facility running up to 7 years and is expected to provide capital funding for mid-cap customers. This is a critical intervention coming at a time when the economy is showing signs of a rebound.

Innovation through Product Development

The Bank is committed to providing its customers with relevant products and services that support their individual needs. This is being achieved on the back of strong relationships with like-minded technical and business partners. Recent partnerships with Money Transfer Agencies, RIA and HelloPaisa were followed by the successful launch of Western Union resulting in increased options for customers.

The Bank launched a series of innovative enhancements on its Mobile App, creating a 360-degree banking experience with multiple functionalities. Additionally, a Gold Card with improved security features for those who travel or make payments online was successfully launched during the period.

The Bank will continue to build a presence in the innovation space and capitalise on opportunities.

Capacity building

Investing in local communities is a business imperative. Our belief is that tomorrow's leaders need to be supported today.

For the first half of the period, the Bank partnered with Junior Achievement Zimbabwe (JAZ) during the Global Money week and provided financial literacy training to 4664 students in and around Harare. Additionally, over 200 JAZ students were given an opportunity to shadow our colleagues across the country whilst our staff volunteers ran a mentorship session for over 75 out of school young people in Harare.

To empower and encourage self-sustaining income generating projects, the Bank donated farm inputs to 1500 students and teachers at Chemondoro Primary School in Murehwa and will seek to roll out this model to other provinces.

Appreciation

I would like to thank our customers for their continued support and confidence in our business and the people who drive it. I remain committed to delivering on our promise, to enable our customers to reach their extraordinary. I am grateful to our colleagues who continue to deliver excellent service to our customers often under challenging circumstances.

I look forward to achieving our goals and meeting customer expectations over the period ahead.

Ciaran McSharry

(Managing Director)

26 August, 2022

Corporate Governance Statement

The Board of Directors of First Capital Bank Limited ("the Board/ First Capital Bank") is committed to and recognises the importance of strong governance practices. The Board understands that a comprehensive corporate governance framework is vital in supporting executive management in its execution of strategy and in driving long term sustainable performance. To achieve good governance, the Board subscribes to principles of international best practice in corporate governance as guided by, among others, the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20], the Companies and other Business Entities Act [Chapter 24:31], the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Corporate Governance Guideline No.1 of 2004, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listing Rules, SI134/2019 and the Zimbabwe National Code on Corporate Governance.

The Board continuously reviews its internal governance standards and practices, to ensure that it modifies and aligns them with local and international corporate governance requirements as appropriate. As part of its continuing efforts to achieve good governance, the Board promotes the observance of the highest standards of corporate governance in First Capital Bank and ensures that this is supported by the right culture, values, and behaviours from the top down to the lowest member of staff. First Capital Bank is committed to the principles of fairness, accountability, responsibility, and transparency. To this end, the Board is accountable to its shareholders and all its stakeholders including the Bank's employees, customers, suppliers, regulatory authorities, and the community from which it operates through transparent and accurate disclosures.

Board responsibilities

The Board is responsible for setting the strategic direction of the Bank as well as determining the way in which specific governance matters are approached and addressed, approving policies and plans that give effect to the strategy, overseeing and monitoring the implementation of strategy by management and ensuring accountability through among other means adequate reporting and disclosures. The Board is guided by the Board Charter in the execution of its mandate. The roles of the Board Chairman and that of the Managing Director are separate and clearly defined and the Board always ensures a division of responsibilities to achieve a balance of authority and power so that no one individual has unfettered decision making powers.

Board Chairman and non-executive directors

The Board of directors is led by an independent, non-executive Chairman, whose primary duties include providing leadership of the Board and managing the business of the Board through setting its agenda, taking full account of issues and concerns of the Board, establishing and developing an effective working relationship with the executive directors, driving improvements in the performance of the Board and itsCcommittees, assisting in the identification and recruitment of talent to the Board, managing performance appraisals for directors including oversight of the annual Board effectiveness review and proactively managing regulatory relationships in conjunction with management. In addition, the non-executive directors proactively engage with the Bank's management to challenge and improve strategy implementation, counsel, and support to management and to test and challenge the implementation of controls, processes and policies which enable risk to be effectively assessed and managed.

The Chairman works together with the non-executive directors to ensure that there are effective checks and balances between executive management and the Board. The majority of the Board members are independent non-executive directors who provide the necessary independence for the effective discharge of the Board's duties and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Executive directors

The executive management team is led by the Managing Director. Management's role is to act as trustees of the shareholder's capital. Their main responsibilities include reporting to the Board on implementation of strategy, effectiveness of risk management and control systems, business and financial performance, preparation of financial statements and on an ongoing basis, keeping the Board fully informed of any material developments affecting the business.

Directors' remuneration

The Board Human Resources and Nominations Committee sets the remuneration policy and approves the remuneration of the executive directors and other senior executives as well as that of the non-executive directors. The remuneration package of executive directors includes a basic salary and a performance bonus which is paid based on the performance of the company as well as that of the individual. The Bank also has in place a share option scheme, meant to be a long-term retention incentive for employees.

Board diversity

The First Capital Bank Board recognises the importance of diversity and inclusion in its decision-making processes. The Board is made up of six independent non-executive directors, two non- executive directors and two executive directors. Three members of the Board (30%) are female. The Board members have an array of experience in commercial and retail banking, accounting, legal, corporate finance, marketing, business administration, economics, human resources management and executive management.

Access to information

Openness and transparency are key enablers for the Board to discharge its mandate fully and effectively. The non-executive directors have unrestricted access to all relevant records and information of the Bank as well as to management. Further, the Board is empowered to seek any professional advice or opinion it may require, allowing for the proper discharge of its duties.

Share dealings / Insider trading

The directors, management and staff of First Capital Bank are prohibited from dealing in the company's shares whether directly or indirectly, during "closed periods" which are the periods that are a month before the end of the interim or full year reporting period until the time of the publication of the interim or full year results.

Further, directors, management and staff are prohibited from dealing in the company's shares whenever the company is going through certain corporate actions or when they are in possession of non-public information that has the potential of impacting the share price of the company.

Communication with stakeholders

First Capital Bank communicates with its stakeholders through various platforms including the Annual General Meeting, analyst briefings, town halls, press announcements of interim and full year financial results, notices to shareholders and stakeholders and annual reporting to shareholders and stakeholders. The Board and management of First Capital Bank also actively engage regulatory authorities including the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, and the Deposit Protection Corporation.

Internal audit

The First Capital Bank internal audit is an independent control function which supports the business by assessing how effectively risks are being controlled and managed. It works closely with the business helping drive improvements in risk management. This is done through reviewing how the business undertakes its processes as well as reviewing systems used by the business. The internal audit function reports its findings to management and guides them in making positive changes to business processes, systems, and the control environment. The internal audit function also monitors progress to ensure management effectively remediates any internal control weaknesses identified as quickly as possible.

The First Capital Bank Head of Internal Audit reports directly to the Chairman of the Board Audit Committee and administratively to the Managing Director.

Declaration of interest

The Board of First Capital Bank believes in the observance of ethical business values from the top to the bottom. To this end, the Board has in place a policy that manages conflict of interest including situational and transactional conflict. Directors disclose their interests on joining the Board and at every meeting of the directors they disclose any additional interests and confirm or update their declarations of interest accordingly.

First Capital Bank is a Registered Commercial Bank and a member of the Deposit Protection Scheme. Terms and conditions apply.

First Capital Bank REVIEWED FINANCIAL RESULTS June 2022

1

Corporate Governance Statement (continued)

Ethics

In our endeavour to instill a culture of sound business ethics, all employees and directors are requested to attest to an Anti- Bribery and Corruption declaration which essentially seeks to ensure that our directors, management, and staff always observe the highest standards of integrity in all their dealings and conduct. The Bank has a zero-tolerance policy to bribery and corruption. In addition, the business has a whistle-blowing facility managed by Deloitte through which employees can raise any concerns they may have anonymously.

Director induction and development

Board conformance and performance is enhanced through continuous learning. As part of its learning program, the Board has in place a comprehensive induction plan for on-boarding new directors. Further, as part of continuing director development, Board members attend director training programs.

Board activities

TheBoardofDirectorsanditsCommitteesholdmeetingsatleastonceineveryquarter.EachBoardCommitteeheldatleastfour quarterlymeetings.Theareasoffocusincludedthesettingofstrategicdirection,thereviewofstrategyandbusinessoperations, business continuity in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant lockdowns, credit sanctioning as per approved limits, review of internal controls and financial reports, review of the quality of the loan book, review and oversight of the Bank's risk management processes and oversight of the recruitment, remuneration and performance reviews of senior management. A table detailing director's attendance of meetings during the perid under review is shown in the last part of this report.

Board and director evaluation

The Board conducts an annual evaluation process which assesses its overall performance and effectiveness, and that of individual directors, the Board Chairman and its Committees. This process is facilitated by an external party to allow for objectivity. The evaluation process involves directors completing evaluation questionnaires and having one on one meeting with the facilitator. The results of the evaluation are collated, a report is produced, and feedback provided to the Board. The Board also submits the evaluation report to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Board committees

The Board has delegated some of its duties and responsibilities to sub-committees to ensure the efficient discharge of its mandate. The ultimate responsibility of running the Bank, however, remains with the Board. The sub-committees of the Board are regulated by terms of reference which are reviewed every year or as and when necessary. The Committees meet at least once every quarter and are all chaired by Independent non-executive directors as detailed below.

Audit Committee

The primary functions of the Committee are to oversee the financial management discipline of the Bank, review the Bank's accounting policies, the contents of the financial reports, disclosure controls and procedures, management's approach to internal controls, the adequacy and scope of the external and internal audit functions, compliance with regulatory and financial reporting requirements, oversee the relationship with the Bank's external auditors, as well as providing assurance to the Board that management's control assurance processes are being implemented and are complete and effective. At each meeting, the Committee reviews reported and noted weaknesses in controls and any deficiencies in systems and the remediation plans to address them. The Committee also monitors the ethical conduct of the Bank, its executives and senior officers and advises the Board as to whether the Bank is complying with the aims and objectives for which it has been established. During the period under review, there were no material losses because of internal control breakdowns.

The committee is wholly comprised of independent non-executive directors. The members of the Committee as of 30 June

2022 were:

A. Chinamo (Chairperson)

  1. Moyo K. Terry

Board Credit Committee

"The Board Credit Committee is tasked with the overall review of the Bank's lending policies. At each meeting, the Committee deliberates and considers loan applications beyond the discretionary limits of management. It ensures that there are effective procedures and resources to identify and manage irregular or problem credit facilities, minimize credit loss and maximize recoveries. It also directs, monitors, reviews, and considers all issues that may materially impact the present and future quality of the Bank's credit risk management.

The Committee comprises three non-executive directors. The members of the Committee as of 30 June 2022 were: K. Terry (Chairperson)

  1. Anadkat K. Naik

Loans Review Committee

This Committee has the overall responsibility for the complete review of the quality of the Bank's loan portfolio to ensure that the lending function conforms to sound lending policies and keeps the Board and management adequately informed on noted risks. It assists the Board with discharging its responsibility to review the quality of the Bank's loan portfolio. At every meeting, it reviews the quality of the loan portfolio with a view to ensuring compliance with the banking laws and regulations and all other applicable laws as well as internal policies.

The Committee comprises three non-executive directors. The members of the Committee as of 30 June 2022 were: T. Moyo (Chairperson)

  1. Chinamo S. Moyo

Human Resources and Nominations Committee

The Human Resources and Nominations Committee assists the Board in the review of critical personnel issues as well as acting as a Remuneration and Terminal Benefits Committee. The Committee reviews and approves overall recommendations on employee remuneration as well as approving managerial appointments. The Committee ensures that the remuneration of directors is in line with the nature and size of the operations of the Bank as well as the Banks performance. In addition, the Committee also considers nominations to the Board and succession planning for the Board.

The Committee comprises three non-executive directors. The members of the Committee as of 30 June 2022 were: K. Naik (Chairperson)

  1. Devenish H. Anadkat

Board Risk Committee

The Board Risk Committee is charged with the responsibility to oversee the Bank's overall enterprise risk environment under three broad areas of Operational Risk, Credit Risk Management and Market Risk. These are controlled and managed independently from risk-taking functions and other committees of the Bank. The committee is responsible for the policies and procedures designed to monitor, evaluate, and respond to risk trends and risk levels across the Bank ensuring that they are kept within acceptable levels.

The Committee comprises three non-executive directors. As of 30 June 2022, members of the committee were: S. N. Moyo (Chairperson)

  1. Chinamo M. Gursahani

Board IT Committee

The Board IT Committee is a committee of the Board, established to have strategic oversight and governance of the Company's strategic investment in IT, as well as data protection and information management.

The Committee comprises three non-executive directors. As of 30 June 2022, the Committee was made up of the following members:

K. Terry (Chairperson) T. Moyo

M. Gursahani

In addition to the Board Committees, management operates through several committees including the Executive Management Committee and the Assets and Liabilities Committee. The Committees terms of reference are as below.

Executive Committee (EXCO)

The Executive Committee is the operational management forum responsible for the delivery of the Bank's operational plans. The Executive Committee acts as a link between the Board and management and is responsible for the implementation of operational plans, annual budgeting, and periodic review of strategic plans, as well as identification and management of key risks. The Executive Committee also reviews and approves guidelines for employee remuneration. The Executive Committee assists the Managing Director to manage the Bank, to guide and control the overall direction of the business of the Bank and acts as a medium of communication and co-ordination between business units and the Board. The Committee comprises of executive directors and senior management.

Assets and Liabilities Committee (ALCO)

ALCO is tasked with ensuring the achievement of sustainable and stable profits within a framework of acceptable financial risks and controls. The Committee ensures maximization of the value that can be generated from active management of the Bank's balance sheet and financial risk within agreed risk parameters. It manages the funding and investment of the Bank's balance sheet, liquidity, and cash flow, as well as exposure of the Bank to interest rate, exchange rate, market, and other related risks. It ensures that the Bank adopts the most appropriate strategy in terms of the mix of assets and liabilities given its expectation of the future and potential consequences of interest rate movements, liquidity constraints foreign exchange exposure and capital adequacy. It also ensures that strategies conform to the Bank's risk appetite and level of exposure as determined by the Risk Management Committee. The Committee comprises executive directors and heads of functions key to the proper discharge of the Committee's responsibilities.

FCB8381

REVIEWED FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the half year ended 30 June 2022

Board and Committees attendance 2022

Main Board

Name

Total Meetings

Present

Absent**

P. Devenish

2

2

Nil

H. Anadkat

2

2

Nil

A. Chinamo

2

2

Nil

M Gursahani

2

2

Nil

F. Kapanje

2

2

Nil

S. N. Moyo

2

2

Nil

T. Moyo

2

2

Nil

K. Naik

2

2

Nil

C. McSharry

2

2

Nil

K. Terry

2

2

Nil

Audit committee

Name

Total Meetings

Present

Absent

A. Chinamo

2

2

Nil

T. Moyo

2

2

Nil

K. Terry

2

2

Nil

Human resources & nominations committee

Name

Total Meetings

Present

Absent

K. Naik

2

2

Nil

P. Devenish

2

2

Nil

H. Anadkat

2

2

Nil

Loans review committee

Name

Total Meetings

Present

Absent

T. Moyo

2

2

Nil

A Chinamo

2

2

Nil

S.N. Moyo

2

2

Nil

Risk committee

Name

Total Meetings

Present

Absent**

Name

Total Meetings

Present

Absent

S.N. Moyo

2

2

Nil

A. Chinamo

2

2

Nil

M. Gursahani

2

2

Nil

IT Committee

Name

Total Meetings

Present

Absent

K. Terry

2

2

Nil

T. Moyo

2

2

Nil

M. Gursahani

2

2

Nil

C. McSharry

2

2

Nil

Directors shareholding

The following is a schedule of the directors' shareholdings in the Bank as of 30 June 2022.

P. Devenish

Nil

H. Anadkat *

36,068,751 (direct interest)

A.Chinamo

Nil

M. Gursahani

Nil

F. Kapanje

Nil

S. N. Moyo

Nil

T. Moyo

Nil

K. Terry

Nil

K. Naik

25,000 (direct interest)

C. McSharry

Nil

*Mr Hitesh Anadkat holds indirect interest in Afcarme Holdings Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, which in turn holds the majority shareholding in the Bank.

Half-year financial results

The Directors are responsible for the preparation and integrity of the financial results and related financial information contained in this report. The financial results are prepared in accordance with international accounting practices, and they incorporate responsible disclosures to ensure that the information contained therein is both relevant and reliable. These reviewed financial results have been prepared under the supervision of Chief Finance Officer, Fanuel Kapanje CA (Z) PAAB Registered Accountant No. 2295.

Compliance

The Board is of the view that the Bank complied with the applicable laws and regulations throughout the reporting period.

By Order of the Board

Sarudzai Binha

Acting Company Secretary

26 August 2022

First Capital Bank is a Registered Commercial Bank and a member of the Deposit Protection Scheme. Terms and conditions apply.

First Capital Bank REVIEWED FINANCIAL RESULTS June 2022

2

Auditor's statement

for the half year ended 30 June 2022

The inflation adjusted financial results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2022 have been reviewed by the Bank's external auditors, Deloitte & Touche, who have issued a qualified review conclusion as a result of the valuation of property in the comparative period ended 30 June 2021.

The financial results for the comparative statement of comprehensive income carried a qualified review conclusion at 30 June 2021 as a result of the valuation of the land and buildings, investment property and the joint venture investment. This qualification was remediated at 31 December 2021 and therefore will not impact subsequent financial reporting periods. However, because the 30 June 2021 results presented have not been restated to correct this position, the review conclusion has carried forward the qualification.

The partner for the review engagement was Mr. Lawrence Nyajeka, PAAB practice certificate number 0598.

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

for the half year ended 30 June 2022

"Inflation

Inflation

adjusted

"Historical

adjusted Restated**" Historical* Restated**"

30.06.2022 30.06.2021 30.06.2022 30.06.2021

Notes

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Interest income

3

3,358,208

2,837,330

2,162,205

919,762

Interest expense

4

(220,597)

(48,204)

(141,543)

(15,482)

Net interest income

3,137,611

2,789,126

2,020,662

904,280

Net fee and commission income

5

3,431,103

2,911,549

2,298,437

938,578

Net trading and foreign exchange income

6

3,656,488

938,506

2,600,517

299,513

Net investment and other income

7

118,987

136,271

78,111

44,461

Fair value gain / (loss) on investment property

19

47,815

(136,717)

1,604,625

12,583

Total non interest income

7,254,393

3,849,609

6,581,690

1,295,135

Total income

10,392,004

6,638,735

8,602,352

2,199,415

Impairment losses on financial assets

8

(344,876)

(84,078)

(218,605)

(26,370)

Net operating income

10,047,128

6,554,657

8,383,747

2,173,045

Operating expenses

9

(6,069,186)(4,516,409)(3,744,602)(1,225,308)

Net monetary loss

10

(1,792,052)

(223,765)

-

-

Share of profit / (loss) from joint venture

21

184,984

(451,220)

3,820,330

47,150

Profit before tax

2,370,874

1,363,263

8,459,475

994,887

Taxation

11

(1,899,003)

(879,470)(1,203,648)

(272,835)

Profit for the period

471,871

483,793

7,255,827

722,052

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Gain / (loss) on revaluations

18

4,142,528

(410,185)

8,227,570

52,024

Deferred tax

(25,666)

101,398

(1,001,650)

(12,859)

Gain on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

720,250

609,369

2,019,406

219,390

income

Deferredtax

(42,199)

(29,934)

(113,318)

(10,786)

Total other comprehensive income

4,794,913

270,648

9,132,008

247,769

Total comprehensive income

5,266,784

754,441

16,387,835

969,821

Earnings per share

Basic (cents per share)

22

22

336

33

Diluted (cents per share)

22

22

335

33

*Refer to note 2.2

**Restated to reflect correction of cost classification error in 2021 (note 9.2)

FCB8381

REVIEWED FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the half year ended 30 June 2022

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

as at 30 June 2022

Inflation adjusted

Historical*

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

Notes

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Assets

Cash and bank balances

12

20,323,636

19,920,309

20,323,636

9,099,463

Derivative financial instruments

13

47,499

3,921

47,499

1,791

Investment securities

14

4,951,067

6,347,697

4,951,067

2,899,585

Loans and receivables from banks

15

670,782

75,520

670,782

34,497

Loans and advances to customers

16

21,397,042

15,634,290

21,397,042

7,141,638

Other assets

17

10,977,474

6,018,036

10,363,030

2,654,391

Investment properties

19

2,913,751

2,798,509

2,913,751

1,278,340

Investment in joint venture

21

6,915,632

6,751,687

6,904,455

3,084,125

Property and equipment

18

11,806,246

7,728,026

11,806,246

3,515,459

Intangible assets

20

501,891

571,176

10,461

11,982

Right of use assets

22.1

1,845,699

376,402

1,667,779

171,938

Total assets

82,350,719

66,225,573

81,055,748

29,893,209

Liabilities

Derivative financial instruments

13

-

2,785

-

1,272

Lease liabilities

22.2

1,781,460

374,419

1,781,460

171,032

Deposits from banks

23

708,760

1,198,265

708,760

547,359

Deposits from customer

24

40,840,528

35,896,583

40,840,528

16,397,317

Employee benefit accruals

25

311,925

440,642

311,925

201,283

Other liabilities

26

7,796,321

3,136,527

7,752,326

1,424,672

Current tax liabilities

774,700

27,711

774,700

12,658

Balances due to group companies

35.3

1,379,001

503,641

1,379,001

230,060

Deferred tax liabilities

28

1,976,061

1,811,093

1,779,948

735,439

Total liabilities

55,568,756

43,391,666

55,328,648

19,721,092

Equity

Capital and reserves

Share capital

29.1

25,178

25,178

216

216

Share premium

29.1

2,783,770

2,783,761

24,094

24,085

Retained earnings

12,184,182

13,158,025

13,197,222

6,902,433

Non - distributable reserve

29.2

908,745

908,745

7,785

7,785

Fair value through other comprehensive income reserve

29.3

2,781,374

2,103,323

2,920,679

1,014,591

Property revaluation reserve

29.4

7,825,143

3,708,281

9,446,654

2,220,734

General reserve

29.5

126,981

-

126,981

-

Share - based payment reserve

29.6

146,590

146,594

3,469

2,273

Total equity

26,781,963

22,833,907

25,727,100

10,172,117

Total equity and liabilities

82,350,719

66,225,573

81,055,748

29,893,209

*Refer to note 2.2

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the half year ended 30 June 2022

Fair value

Non-

through other

Property

Share-based

Inflation adjusted 2022

Retained

distributable comprehensive

revaluation

General

payment

Total

Share capital Share premium

earnings

reserves

income

reserves

reserve

reserve

equity

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Balance at 1 January 2022

25,178

2,783,761

13,158,025

908,745

2,103,323

3,708,281

-

146,594

22,833,907

Profit for the period

-

-

471,871

-

-

-

-

-

471,871

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

678,051

4,116,862

-

-

4,794,913

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

471,871

-

678,051

4,116,862

-

-

5,266,784

Transfer between reserves

-

-

(126,981)

-

-

-

126,981

-

-

Recognition of share - based payments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,199

1,199

Issue of ordinary shares under share-based payment plans

-

9

-

-

-

-

-

(1,203)

(1,194)

Dividends paid

-

-

(1,318,733)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,318,733)

Balance at 30 June 2022

25,178

2,783,770

12,184,182

908,745

2,781,374

7,825,143

126,981

146,590

26,781,963

Historical 2022*

Balance at 1 January 2022

216

24,085

6,902,433

7,785

1,014,591

2,220,734

-

2,273

10,172,117

Profit for the period

-

-

7,255,827

-

-

-

-

-

7,255,827

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

1,906,088

7,225,920

-

-

9,132,008

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

7,255,827

-

1,906,088

7,225,920

-

-

16,387,835

Transfer between reserves

-

-

(126,981)

-

-

-

126,981

-

-

Recognition of share-based payments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,200

1,200

Issue of ordinary shares under share-based payment plans

-

9

-

-

-

-

-

(4)

5

Dividend paid

-

-

(834,057)

-

-

-

-

-

(834,057)

Balance at 30 June 2022

216

24,094

13,197,222

7,785

2,920,679

9,446,654

126,981

3,469

25,727,100

*Refer to note 2.2

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

for the half year ended 30 June 2022

Inflation

Inflation

Historical*

Historical

adjusted

adjusted

restated**

restated**

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Notes

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

2,370,874

1,363,263

8,459,475

994,887

Adjustments:

Depreciation of property, equipment, software amortisation

326,841

355,578

103,594

29,438

and the right of use asset impairment

Impairment loss on financial assets

8

345,283

84,228

218,858

26,417

Share of (profit)/loss from joint venture

21

(184,984)

451,220

(3,820,330)

(47,150)

Fair value (gain )/loss on investment property

19

(47,815)

136,717

(1,604,625)

(12,583)

Dividend income

7

(78,718)

(108,921)

(45,828)

(35,544)

Loss/ (profit) on disposal of property and equipment

(14,253)

(1,076)

(14,748)

(494)

Interest on investment securities

3

(243,283)

(58,154)

(147,594)

(18,513)

Staff loan prepayment amortisation

307,174

424,232

(2,117)

(1,459)

Interest on lease liabilities

22.2

40,042

44,055

30,106

14,149

Net monetary loss

1,792,052

223,765

-

-

Share based payment expense

1,199

1,101

1,199

378

Derivatives

(47,499)

(3,369)

(47,499)

(1,155)

Cash flow from operating activities

4,566,913

2,912,639

3,130,491

948,371

Decrease in loans and advances to customers

(5,762,751)

(4,770,459)

(14,429,383)

(2,138,217)

Decrease in other assets

(6,340,277)

(913,477)

(7,676,889)

(637,024)

Increase/(decrease) in deposits from customers

4,943,944

(2,370,813)

24,443,211

1,002,406

Increase/(Decrease) in other liabilities

5,406,437

(1,381,848)

7,587,239

(281,725)

Corporate income tax paid

(626,941)

(883,273)

(512,065)

(291,262)

Net cash generated/(utilised) from operating activities

2,187,325

(7,407,231)

12,542,604

(1,397,451)

Inflation

Inflation

Historical*

Historical

adjusted

adjusted

restated**

restated**

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Notes

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets

18

(198,552)

(525,741)

(158,318)

(173,483)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

15,346

1,607

14,922

498

Dividends received

78,718

108,921

45,828

35,544

Increase in loans and receivables from banks

(595,262)

-

(636,285)

-

Interest received from investment securities

506,277

114,366

199,473

43,559

Purchase of investments securities

(6,248,693)

(27,856,651)

(3,017,880)

(8,802,003)

Proceeds from sale and maturities of investment securities

6,073,180

28,861,485

3,136,389

9,105,000

Net cash (utilised) /generated from investing activities

(368,986)

703,987

(415,871)

209,115

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issue of shares under a share based payment plan

5

103

5

34

Dividend paid

(1,318,733)

-

(834,057)

-

Lease liabilities payments

22.2

(96,284)

(82,529)

(68,508)

(26,473)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,415,012)

(82,426)

(902,560)

(26,439)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

403,326

(6,785,675)

11,224,173

(1,214,775)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

19,920,309

18,905,347

9,099,463

5,372,648

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

12

20,323,636

12,119,676

20,323,636

4,157,873

*Refer to note 2.2

First Capital Bank is a Registered Commercial Bank and a member of the Deposit Protection Scheme. Terms and conditions apply.

First Capital Bank REVIEWED FINANCIAL RESULTS June 2022

3

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

for the half year ended 30 June 2022

  • General information
    First Capital Bank Limited ("the Bank") provides retail, corporate and investment banking services in Zimbabwe. The Bank which is incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe is a registered commercial bank under the Zimbabwe Banking Act Chapter (24:20). The ultimate parent company is FMBcapital Holdings PLC incorporated in Mauritius. The Bank has a primary listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.
  • Basis of preparation

2.1 Basis of measurement

The reviewed consolidated financial results have been prepared on the basis of IAS 29: Financial Reporting for Hyperinflationary Economies and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as well as the requirements of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31) and the Banking Act (Chapter 24.20).

The following All items CPI indices were used to prepare the rviewed consolideted financial results:

All items CPI Indices

Conversion factors

30-Jun-22

8,707.35

1.00

31-Dec-21

3,977.46

2.19

30-Jun-21

2,986.44

2.92

The procedures applied for the above restatement are as follows:

Financial statements prepared in the currency of a hyper-inflationary economy are stated in terms of the closing Consumer Price Index ("CPI") at the end of the reporting period. The historical cost financial information is re-stated for the changes in purchasing power (inflation), and corresponding figures for the prior period are restated in the same terms. Monetary assets and liabilities are not restated while non-monetary assets and liabilities that are not carried at amounts current at balance sheet date and components of shareholders' equity are restated by the relevant monthly conversion factors.

All items in the income statement are restated by applying the relevant monthly, yearly average or year-end conversion factors with the exception of depreciation, amortisation and fair value gains and losses which applies the balance sheet approach.

  1. Historic financial information
    The historical amounts are shown as supplementary information. This information does not comply with International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken account of the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29: Financial Reporting for Hyperinflationary Economies. As a result the auditors have not expressed an opinion on the historical financial information."
    Accounting policies
    The accounting policies applied in the preparation of the audited financial results are consistent with the most recent financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021."
  2. Consolidated financial statements
    The Bank owns 100% in Thulile (Private) Limited, a company that owns a piece of land measuring 18 786 sqm. The property is currently not leased out and is earmarked for further development over the next three years. The Bank therefore prepares consolidated financial statements per IFRS 10 requirements. Land is the only line item in the subsidiary and no other transactions exist. Investment in subsidiary and equity of the subsidiary are eliminated when consolidating. No goodwill or gain on bargain purchase arose on acquisition of Thulile (Private) Limited ."
  3. Functional and presentation currency
    The financial results are presented in Zimbabwe Dollars (ZWL), the functional and presentation currency of the Bank.
    Conversion of foreign currency transactions and balances at interbank exchange rates.
    The Bank used the interbank exchanges rates as derived from the auction to convert foreign currency transactions and balances in the financial results. During the period, the majority of the Bank`s transaction were processed using auction determined exchange rates.
  4. Material estimates and judgements
    Estimates, judgements and assumptions made by management which would have significant effects on the reviewed consolidated finacial statements are on the following areas:
    1. Determination of the functional currency
    2. Measurement of the expected credit losses on financial assets
    3. Fair value computations on securities, investment properties, property and equipment and the value of share options
    4. Useful lives of property and equipment
    5. Computation of tax liabilities; and
    6. Determination of exchange rate for translating foreign currency balances.

Inflation adjusted

Historical

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

3

Interest income

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Bank balances

62,563

161,517

19,175

51,663

Loans and receivables from banks and investment securities

243,283

58,154

147,594

18,513

Loans and advances to customers

3,046,795

2,614,845

1,992,005

848,686

Promissory notes

5,567

2,814

3,431

900

Total interest income

3,358,208

2,837,330

2,162,205

909,672

4

Interest expense

Interest on lease liabilities

(40,042)

(44,055)

(30,106)

(14,149)

Deposits from banks

(115,110)

(4,149)

(66,828)

(1,333)

Customer deposits

(65,445)

-

(44,609)

-

Total interest expense

(220,597)

(48,204)

(141,543)

(15,482)

5 Net fee and commission income

Fee and commission income

Account maintainance fees

732,340

584,028

442,418

166,857

Insurance commission received

11,354

7,150

8,322

2,291

Transfers and other transactional fees

1,250,253

1,153,205

879,797

394,132

Guarantees

124,339

104,684

82,507

33,244

Card based transaction fees

499,494

420,932

326,300

134,767

Cash withdrawal fees

824,051

649,353

563,137

209,782

Fee and commission income

3,441,831

2,919,352

2,302,481

941,073

Fee and commission expense

Guarantees

(10,728)

(7,803)

(4,044)

(2,495)

Fee and commission expense

(10,728)

(7,803)

(4,044)

(2,495)

Net fee and commission income

3,431,103

2,911,549

2,298,437

938,578

Net fee and commission income above excludes amounts included in determining the effective interest rate on financial assets measured at amortised cost.

6 Net trading and foreign exchange income

Net foreign exchange revaluation gain

2,381,639

37,552

1,682,525

11,453

Net foreign exchange trading income

1,274,849

900,954

917,992

288,060

Total trading and foreign exchange

3,656,488

938,506

2,600,517

299,513

7 Net investment and other income

Dividend income

78,718

108,921

45,828

35,544

Profit on disposal of property and equipment

14,253

1,076

14,748

494

Rental income

25,286

24,671

17,016

7,897

Sundry income

730

1,603

519

526

Total net investment and other income

118,987

136,271

78,111

44,461

FCB8381

REVIEWED FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the half year ended 30 June 2022

Inflation adjusted

Historical

8

Impairment losses on financial assets

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Stage 1

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Loans and advances to customers

(95,008)

(67,002)

(72,783)

(20,861)

Balances with banks - local & nostro

(4,092)

(154)

(3,473)

(53)

Investment securities - treasury bills & bonds

7,048

(7,314)

3,156

(2,523)

Other assets including RBZ Net Operating Position

(61,863)

3,958

(44,562)

1,304

(NOP) receivable

Total

(153,915)

(70,512)

(117,662)

(22,132)

Stage 2

Loans and advances to customers

3,641

(2,327)

1,541

(633)

Total

3,641

(2,327)

1,541

(633)

Stage 3

Loans and advances to customers

(195,009)

(11,389)

(102,737)

(3,652)

Total

(195,009)

(11,389)

(102,737)

(3,652)

Total impairment raised during the period

(345,283)

(84,228)

(218,858)

(26,417)

Recoveries of loans and advances previously written off

407

150

253

47

Impairment losses recognised in profit/ loss

(344,876)

(84,078)

(218,605)

(26,370)

9

Operating expenses

Staff costs

9.1.1

(2,404,579)

(1,662,070)

(1,440,554)

(417,685)

Infrastructure costs

9.1.2

(1,166,055)

(1,151,780)

(663,757)

(284,199)

General expenses

9.1.3

(2,498,552)

(1,702,559)

(1,640,291)

(523,424)

Total operating expenses

(6,069,186)

(4,516,409)

(3,744,602)

(1,225,308)

Breakdown of the expenses is as shown in note 9.1.

9 .1 Operating expenses Analysis

9.1.1 Staff costs

Salaries and allowances

(1,599,033)

(1,172,104)

(918,383)

(260,833)

Retention incentive and 13th cheque

(358,126)

(177,605)

(226,167)

(56,698)

Medical costs

(125,947)

(81,561)

(83,940)

(26,175)

Social security costs

(16,141)

(3,045)

(11,357)

(998)

Pension costs: defined contribution plans

(146,849)

(96,282)

(91,940)

(30,927)

Retrenchment costs

(27,713)

-

(27,713)

-

Directors` remuneration - for services as management

(129,571)

(130,372)

(79,855)

(41,676)

Share based payments

(1,199)

(1,101)

(1,199)

(378)

Total staff cost

(2,404,579)

(1,662,070)

(1,440,554)

(417,685)

Average number of employees during the period:

514

474

514

474

9.1.2 Infrastructure costs

Repairs and maintenance

(118,786)

(102,216)

(81,708)

(33,107)

Heating, lighting, cleaning and rates

(113,763)

(111,757)

(74,865)

(35,778)

Security costs

(86,084)

(52,735)

(57,418)

(16,988)

Depreciation of property and equipment

(194,342)

(140,620)

(63,398)

(8,944)

Depreciation of right of use asset

(63,215)

(145,673)

(38,675)

(18,973)

Software amortisation

(69,285)

(69,285)

(1,521)

(1,521)

Operating lease - short term leases

(21,364)

(18,818)

(13,706)

(6,018)

Connectivity, software and licences

(499,216)

(510,676)

(332,466)

(162,870)

Total infrastructure costs

(1,166,055)

(1,151,780)

(663,757)

(284,199)

9.1.3 General expenses

Auditors' remuneration:

Audit related services

(21,579)

(18,267)

(15,060)

(5,830)

Review services

(3,532)

(7,931)

(2,177)

(2,535)

Total auditors' remuneration

(25,111)

(26,198)

(17,237)

(8,365)

Consultancy, legal & professional fees

(43,629)

(48,953)

(34,086)

(15,865)

Subscription, publications & stationery

(94,153)

(110,407)

(62,363)

(31,404)

Marketing, advertising & sponsorship

(175,789)

(73,493)

(124,381)

(23,835)

Travel & accommodation

(117,425)

(78,907)

(89,083)

(25,578)

Entertainment

(285)

(121)

(261)

(40)

Cash transportation

(196,434)

(189,721)

(131,808)

(61,128)

Directors fees

(20,709)

(9,852)

(12,003)

(3,103)

COVID-19 costs

(54,478)

(82,503)

(33,575)

(26,374)

Insurance costs

(126,902)

(126,261)

(80,976)

(40,421)

Telex, telephones & communication

(212,572)

(132,640)

(151,962)

(42,378)

Group recharges

(1,053,945)

(626,240)

(736,324)

(200,449)

Card operating expenses

(78,969)

(81,505)

(53,111)

(26,281)

Other administrative & general expenses

(298,151)

(115,758)

(113,122)

(18,203)

Total general expenses

(2,498,552)

(1,702,559)

(1,640,292)

(523,424)

9.2 Restatement of statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Expenses presentation

The statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the half year ended 30 June 2021 has been restated to present expenses by their function, as IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements requires that these items be presented by either their function or by their nature. This restatement has no impact on the net profit reported in the comparative period.

The table below highlights the impact of restatement:

As previously reported

Re-stated

Inflation

Historical

Inflation

Historical

adjusted

adjusted

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

30.06.2022

30.06.2022

30.06.2022

30.06.2022

Staff costs

(1,662,070)

(417,685)

Infrastructure costs

(1,151,780)

(284,199)

Administration and general expenses

(1,702,559)

(523,424)

Operating expenses

(4,516,409)

(1,225,308)

(4,516,409)

(1,225,308)

10 Net monetary loss (NML)

Net monetary loss is broadly comprised of the following:

Inflation adjusted

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

ZWL000

ZWL000

Average monetary assets

29,984,527

35,537,313

Average monetary liabilities

28,381,574

34,188,093

Average net monetary position

1,602,953

1,349,219

Index movement

1.19

0.21

Net monetary loss

1,906,190

279,128

Other monetary movements

(114,138)

(55,363)

Total net monetary loss charged to profit or loss

1,792,052

223,765

Inflation adjusted

Historical

11 Taxation

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

11.1 Income tax recognised in profit or loss

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Normal tax - current period

(1,761,993)

(905,012)

(1,274,107)

(293,141)

Deferred tax credit/(expense) recognised in the current period

(137,010)

25,542

70,459

20,306

Total income tax charge recognised in the current period

(1,899,003)

(879,470)

(1,203,648)

(272,835)

First Capital Bank is a Registered Commercial Bank and a member of the Deposit Protection Scheme. Terms and conditions apply.

First Capital Bank REVIEWED FINANCIAL RESULTS June 2022

4

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

for the half year ended 30 June 2022

Inflation

Inflation

adjusted

Historical

adjusted

restated*

Historical

restated*

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

12

Cash and bank balances

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Balances with central bank

2,277,977

4,367,253

2,277,977

1,994,932

Statutory reserve balance with central bank

900,040

1,344,882

900,040

614,333

Cash on hand - foreign currency

5,322,130

6,665,297

5,322,130

3,044,663

Cash on hand - local currency

75,893

113,386

75,893

51,793

Balances due from group companies

146,340

84,597

146,340

38,643

Balances with banks abroad

11,604,479

7,347,647

11,604,479

3,356,356

Cash and bank balances

20,326,859

19,923,062

20,326,859

9,100,720

Expected credit losses

(3,223)

(2,753)

(3,223)

(1,257)

Net cash and bank balances*

20,323,636

19,920,309

20,323,636

9,099,463

*Cash and bank balances include restricted amounts relating to Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (card transaction cash security, ZWL501million (2021:532million) and Statutory reserve for customer deposits, ZWL900million (2021:1.3billion) and Letters of credit foreign bank security deposits (Crown Agency and Afrexim Banks, ZWL2.4billion (2021:1.8billion)

13 Derivative financial instruments

The Group uses cross-currency swaps to manage the foreign currency risks arising from asset and deposit balances held which are denominated in foreign currencies. Forward exchange contracts are for trading and foreign currency risk management purposes.

Carrying amount

The fair value of the derivative financial instruments represents the present value of the positive or negative cash flows, which would have occurred if the rights and obligations arising from that instrument were closed out in an orderly market place.

Contract amount

The gross notional amount is the sum of the absolute value of all bought and sold contracts. The amount cannot be used to assess the market risk associated with the position and should be used only as a means of assessing the Bank's participation in derivative contracts.

Inflation adjusted

Historical

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

Foreign exchange derivatives - assets

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Foreign exchange swaps

Notional contract amount - Asset

791,167

3,790,303

791,167

1,731,385

Notional contract amount - Liability

(743,668)

(3,786,382)

(743,668)

(1,729,594)

Carrying amount

47,499

3,921

47,499

1,791

Foreign exchange derivatives - liabilities

Foreign exchange spot trades

Notional contract amount - Asset

-

850,020

-

388,283

Notional contract amount - Liability

-

(852,805)

-

(389,555)

Carrying amount

-

(2,785)

-

(1,272)

14

Investment securities

Treasury bills and bonds

1,835,166

3,941,808

1,835,166

1,800,591

Promissory notes

14,210

39,170

14,210

17,893

Equity securities

3,101,691

2,366,719

3,101,691

1,081,101

Balance at the end of the period

4,951,067

6,347,697

4,951,067

2,899,585

14.1 Treasury bills and bonds

Balance at beginning of period

3,941,808

3,409,270

1,800,591

968,868

Additions

6,167,185

37,258,206

2,967,646

12,179,361

Accrued interest

243,283

388,646

147,594

154,840

Monetary adjustment

(2,817,541)

(710,339)

-

-

Maturities

(5,684,847)

(36,429,684)

(3,081,949)

(11,515,088)

Changes in fair value

(14,722)

25,709

1,284

12,610

Balance at the end of the period

1,835,166

3,941,808

1,835,166

1,800,591

As at 30 June 2022, ZWL200 million of the Treasury bills and bonds was used as security against borrowings from third parties.

Inflation adjusted

Historical

14.2

Promissory notes

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Balance at beginning of period

39,170

-

17,893

-

Additions

81,508

224,659

50,234

79,528

Accrued interest

850

1,730

524

612

Maturities

(88,333)

(175,844)

(54,441)

(62,247)

Monetary adjustments

(18,985)

(11,375)

-

-

Balance at the end of the period

14,210

39,170

14,210

17,893

14.3

Equity securities

Balance at beginning of period

2,366,719

176,712

1,081,101

50,219

Changes in fair value

734,972

2,095,140

2,020,590

998,345

Additions

-

94,867

-

32,537

Balance at the end of the period

3,101,691

2,366,719

3,101,691

1,081,101

Treasury bills and bonds classified as investment securities are held to collect contractual cash flows and sell if the need arises. They are measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.

Expected credit losses are accounted for through fair value through other comprehensive income reserve. A total of ZWL6.1 million has been recognised as expected credit loss as at 30 June 2022.

Equity securities are designated as fair value through other comprehensive income and measured at fair value.

Financial assets held for investment purpose are classified as financial assets at amortised cost. These financial assets are held to earn interest income over their tenure and to collect contractual cash flows. No treasury bills were held for trading purposes as at 30 June 2022.

Inflation adjusted

Historical

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

15 Loans and receivables from banks

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Interbank placements

603,567

-

603,567

-

Clearing balances with other banks

67,215

75,520

67,215

34,497

Total carrying amount of loans and receivables from banks

670,782

75,520

670,782

34,497

FCB8381

REVIEWED FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the half year ended 30 June 2022

Clearing balances with other banks include Zimswitch transactions net settlement receivables.

Corporate

and

Retail

Business Investment

Banking

Banking

Banking

Total

16

Loans and advances to customers

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Historical and inflation adjusted 30 June 2022

Personal and term loans

3,822,404

1,839,765

13,176,281

18,838,450

Mortgage loans

15,499

-

-

15,499

Overdrafts

75,574

1,066,780

1,676,239

2,818,593

Gross loans and advances to customers

3,913,477

2,906,545

14,852,520

21,672,542

Less: allowance for expected credit losses

Stage1

(54,222)

(17,440)

(79,803)

(151,465)

Stage2

(1,488)

(115)

(4,269)

(5,872)

Stage3

(29,807)

(109)

(88,247)

(118,163)

Allowance for expected credit losses

(85,517)

(17,664)

(172,319)

(275,500)

Net loans and advances to customers

3,827,960

2,888,881

14,680,201

21,397,042

Corporate

and

Retail

Business Investment

Total

Banking

Banking

Banking

Banking

Inflation adjusted 31 December 2021

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Personal and term loans

3,868,436

1,669,876

7,407,235

12,945,547

Mortgage loans

40,053

-

-

40,053

Overdrafts

7,572

582,582

2,280,783

2,870,937

Gross loans and advances to customers

3,916,061

2,252,458

9,688,018

15,856,537

Less: allowance for expected credit losses

Stage1

(59,099)

(21,946)

(91,204)

(172,249)

Stage2

(4,569)

(5,078)

(6,582)

(16,229)

Stage3

(26,729)

(7,040)

-

(33,769)

Allowance for expected credit losses

(90,397)

(34,064)

(97,786)

(222,247)

Net loans and advances to customers

3,825,664

2,218,394

9,590,232

15,634,290

Historical 31 December 2021

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Personal and term loans

1,767,075

762,788

3,383,575

5,913,438

Mortgage loans

18,296

-

-

18,296

Overdrafts

3,459

266,119

1,041,846

1,311,424

Gross loans and advances to customers

1,788,830

1,028,907

4,425,421

7,243,158

Less: allowance for expected credit losses

Stage1

(26,996)

(10,025)

(41,661)

(78,682)

Stage2

(2,087)

(2,319)

(3,006)

(7,412)

Stage3

(12,210)

(3,216)

-

(15,426)

Allowance for expected credit losses

(41,293)

(15,560)

(44,667)

(101,520)

Net loans and advances to customers

1,747,537

1,013,347

4,380,754

7,141,638

Inflation adjusted

Historical

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

17

Other assets

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Prepayments and stationery

1,022,225

582,564

606,875

235,768

Card security deposit and settlement balances

849,541

550,861

849,541

251,629

Customer auction funds ZWL receivable

5,920,938

2,297,976

5,920,938

1,049,700

Other receivables

388,244

231,776

388,244

105,875

RBZ receivable - NOP support*

2,464,442

1,963,567

2,464,442

896,944

RBZ other legacy debts

3,901

2,533

3,901

1,157

Staff loans prepaid benefit

410,180

470,795

211,086

150,793

Total before expected credit losses

11,059,471

6,100,072

10,445,027

2,691,865

Less: Expected credit loss

(81,997)

(82,036)

(81,997)

(37,474)

Total other assets

10,977,474

6,018,036

10,363,030

2,654,391

Current

8,223,583

4,007,069

7,797,679

1,656,539

Non - current

2,753,888

2,010,968

2,565,351

997,852

Total

10,977,474

6,018,036

10,363,030

2,654,391

  • The receivable relates to the foreign currency commitment by the Reserve Bank to provide cash flows to cover USD16.2 million net open position which arose after separation of RTGS and foreign currency balances. Refer to note 30 for the valuation assumptions.

18

Consolidated Property and

Land and

Computers

Equipment

Furniture

Motor

equipment

buildings

and fittings

vehicles

Total

Inflation adjusted 2022

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Balance at beginning of period

7,333,975

177,159

23,438

4,731

188,723

7,728,026

Additions

-

32,298

61,851

719

103,684

198,552

Revaluation

103,827

346,932

1,731,502

288,215

1,672,052

4,142,528

Disposals

-

(40,067)

(1,004)

(490)

(12,878)

(54,439)

Depreciation charge on disposals

-

39,733

246

489

12,878

53,346

Transfer to investment properties

(67,426)

(67,426)

Depreciation charge & Impairment

(82,456)

(38,657)

(18,051)

(20,805)

(34,372)

(194,341)

charge

Carrying amount at end of the

7,287,920

517,398

1,797,982

272,859

1,930,087

11,806,246

period

Cost or valuation

7,287,920

1,411,852

2,228,503

517,056

2,423,022

13,868,353

Accumulated depreciation and

-

(894,454)

(430,521)

(244,197)

(492,935)

(2,062,107)

impairment

Carrying amount at end of the

7,287,920

517,398

1,797,982

272,859

1,930,087

11,806,246

period

Property and equipment

Historical 2022

Balance at beginning of period

3,350,110

65,623

21,741

5,325

72,660

3,515,459

Additions

-

18,691

56,040

363

83,224

158,318

Revaluation

4,008,175

442,759

1,723,996

267,850

1,784,790

8,227,570

Disposals

-

(343)

(195)

(4)

(110)

(652)

Depreciation charge on disposals

-

340

52

4

110

506

Transfers to Investment property

(30,786)

-

-

-

-

(30,786)

Depreciation charge

(39,580)

(9,701)

(3,642)

(659)

(10,587)

(64,169)

Carrying amount at end of the

7,287,919

517,369

1,797,992

272,879

1,930,087

11,806,246

period

Cost or valuation

7,370,382

543,532

1,807,905

275,923

1,951,034

11,948,776

Accumulated depreciation and

(82,463)

(26,163)

(9,913)

(3,044)

(20,947)

(142,530)

impairment

Carrying amount at end of the

7,287,919

517,369

1,797,992

272,879

1,930,087

11,806,246

period

First Capital Bank is a Registered Commercial Bank and a member of the Deposit Protection Scheme. Terms and conditions apply.

First Capital Bank REVIEWED FINANCIAL RESULTS June 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Capital Bank Limited published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 21:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
