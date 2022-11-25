Advanced search
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2021-10-28
9.490 PKR   -.--%
05:34aFirst Capital Equities : Corporate briefing session 2022
PU
10/25First Capital Equities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/10First Capital Equities : Transmission of Annual Report for the year Year Ended 2022-06-30
PU
First Capital Equities : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION 2022

11/25/2022 | 05:34am EST
First Capital Equities Limited

Corporate Briefing Program June 2022

Profile of First Capital Equities Ltd ("FCEL")

The Board of the Directors earlier decided to surrender the trading right entitlement certificate (TREC) of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited and has changed the Principal line of Business of the Company from stock broker to real estate Company. An application for surrender was submitted to PSX however, the Company is in process of completing certain formalities to complete the surrendering process.

Strategic/Operational Developments

The management of the Company is continuously in process of negotiating its loan facilities and is hopeful that outstanding loan of UBL will be settled against investment property. The management of the Company is confident that with change in Principal activity and overall expertise of group in real estate sector will have positive impact on the financial performance of the company.

The Company is reviewing various business plans in Real Estate sector, and once settlement with UBL is finalized the Company will restart its operations in Real Estate sector.

BALANCE SHEET

FIRST CAPITAL EQUITIES LIMITED

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT JUNE 30, 2022

JUNE

JUNE

2022

Rupees

2021

NON ‐ CURRENT ASSETS

Rupees

Property plant and equipment

483,032

874,395

824,712,000

Investment property

23,137,314

824,712,000

Long term investments

48,032,622

848,332,346

CURRENT ASSETS

873,619,017

Stock in trade

290,053,500

290,053,500

175,037,011

Trade debts

44,512,874

175,602,157

Short term investments

4,571,849

96,628,964

Advances, deposits, prepayments and other receivables

6,287,364

4,571,849

Advance tax

252,121

6,287,364

Cash and bank balances

302,160

520,714,719

-

573,445,994

ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

-

1,447,065,011

TOTAL ASSETS

1,369,047,065

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Authorized Share Capital

1,520,000,000

1,520,000,000

1,413,355,000

Issued, subscribed and paid up capital

(1,060,511,279)

1,413,355,000

Unappropriated loss

(980,909,325)

TOTAL EQUITY

352,843,721

432,445,675

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loan Payable

825,776,086

825,776,086

190,427,258

Trade and other payables

188,843,250

1,016,203,344

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

1,014,619,336

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,369,047,065

-

-

1,447,065,011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Capital Equities Limted published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 10:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 -77,0 M -0,34 M -0,34 M
Net income 2022 -79,6 M -0,36 M -0,36 M
Net Debt 2022 818 M 3,66 M 3,66 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 341 M 6,00 M 6,00 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales 2022 -28,0x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart FIRST CAPITAL EQUITIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Capital Equities Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mian Ehsan-ul-Haq Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Waseem ul Hassan Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Malik Safeer Raza Awan Non-Executive Chairman
Asad Yar Khan Independent Non-Executive Director
Shabana Atta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST CAPITAL EQUITIES LIMITED0.00%6
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-42.44%32 904
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-22.97%15 864
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-37.58%15 019
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.42%10 373
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-41.72%9 442