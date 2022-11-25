First Capital Equities : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION 2022
11/25/2022 | 05:34am EST
First Capital Equities Limited
Corporate Briefing Program June 2022
Profile of First Capital Equities Ltd ("FCEL")
The Board of the Directors earlier decided to surrender the trading right entitlement certificate (TREC) of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited and has changed the Principal line of Business of the Company from stock broker to real estate Company. An application for surrender was submitted to PSX however, the Company is in process of completing certain formalities to complete the surrendering process.
Strategic/Operational Developments
The management of the Company is continuously in process of negotiating its loan facilities and is hopeful that outstanding loan of UBL will be settled against investment property. The management of the Company is confident that with change in Principal activity and overall expertise of group in real estate sector will have positive impact on the financial performance of the company.
The Company is reviewing various business plans in Real Estate sector, and once settlement with UBL is finalized the Company will restart its operations in Real Estate sector.
BALANCE SHEET
FIRST CAPITAL EQUITIES LIMITED
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT JUNE 30, 2022
JUNE
JUNE
2022
Rupees
2021
NON ‐ CURRENT ASSETS
Rupees
Property plant and equipment
483,032
874,395
824,712,000
Investment property
23,137,314
824,712,000
Long term investments
48,032,622
848,332,346
CURRENT ASSETS
873,619,017
Stock in trade
290,053,500
290,053,500
175,037,011
Trade debts
44,512,874
175,602,157
Short term investments
4,571,849
96,628,964
Advances, deposits, prepayments and other receivables
6,287,364
4,571,849
Advance tax
252,121
6,287,364
Cash and bank balances
302,160
520,714,719
-
573,445,994
ASSETS HELD FOR SALE
-
1,447,065,011
TOTAL ASSETS
1,369,047,065
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Authorized Share Capital
1,520,000,000
1,520,000,000
1,413,355,000
Issued, subscribed and paid up capital
(1,060,511,279)
1,413,355,000
Unappropriated loss
(980,909,325)
TOTAL EQUITY
352,843,721
432,445,675
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Loan Payable
825,776,086
825,776,086
190,427,258
Trade and other payables
188,843,250
1,016,203,344
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
1,014,619,336
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,369,047,065
-
-
1,447,065,011
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
First Capital Equities Limted published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 10:33:06 UTC.