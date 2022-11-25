First Capital Equities : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION 2022

The management of the Company is continuously in process of negotiating its loan facilities and is hopeful that outstanding loan of UBL will be settled against investment property. The management of the Company is confident that with change in Principal activity and overall expertise of group in real estate sector will have positive impact on the financial performance of the company.

The Company is reviewing various business plans in Real Estate sector, and once settlement with UBL is finalized the Company will restart its operations in Real Estate sector.