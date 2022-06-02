Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Capital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCAP   US31942S1042

FIRST CAPITAL, INC.

(FCAP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 03:49:46 pm EDT
34.80 USD   +2.80%
06/01FIRST CAPITAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26First Capital Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.26/Share, Payable June 30 to Holders of Record on June 16
MT
05/26First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Capital : Amendment to Annual Report (Form 10-K/A)

06/02/2022 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K/A

(Amendment No. 1)

x ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
OR
¨ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from _________ to __________

Commission File Number: 0-25023

FIRST CAPITAL, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Indiana 35-2056949
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization) 		(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
220 Federal Drive, N.W., Corydon, Indiana 47112
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (812) 738-2198

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share FCAP The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ¨  No x

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ¨  No x

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes x  No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes x No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ¨ Accelerated filer ¨
Non-accelerated filer x Smaller reporting company x
Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ¨ No x

The aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common equity held by non-affiliates was $140.4 million, based upon the closing price of $43.36 per share as quoted on The NASDAQ Capital Market as of the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The number of shares outstanding of the registrant's common stock as of February 28, 2022 was 3,373,095.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

Portions of the Proxy Statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

are incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

First Capital, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Capital") hereby amends its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on March 14, 2022 (the "Form 10-K"), as set forth in this Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A (this "Amendment"). This Amendment is being filed solely to clarify Item 9A. "Internal control over financial reporting" of the Form 10-K, which inadvertently omitted language necessary to meet the requirements of Item 308(a) of Regulation S-K.

Except as described above, no other changes are being made to the Form 10-K and this Amendment does not modify, amend, or update in any way any of the financial or other information contained in the Form 10-K. This Amendment does not reflect subsequent events occurring after the original filing date of the Form 10-K. This Amendment should be read in conjunction with First Capital's filings with the Commission subsequent to the filing of the Form 10-K. Because no financial statements have been included in this Amendment, certifications pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 has been omitted.

ITEM 9A. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

Disclosure Controls and Procedures

The Company's management, including the Company's principal executive officer and principal financial officer, have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's "disclosure controls and procedures," as such term is defined in Rule 13a-15(e) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Based upon their evaluation, the principal executive officer and principal financial officer concluded that, as of the end of the period covered by this report, the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were effective for the purpose of ensuring that the information required to be disclosed in the reports that the Company files or submits under the Exchange Act with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"): (1) is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms, and (2) is accumulated and communicated to the Company's management, including its principal executive and principal financial officers, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure.

Internal Control over Financial Reporting

The Company's management is responsible for establishing and maintaining effective internal control over financial reporting. Internal control is designed to provide reasonable assurance to the Company's management and board of directors regarding the preparation of reliable published financial statements. Internal control over financial reporting includes self-monitoring mechanisms, and actions are taken to correct deficiencies as they are identified.

Because of inherent limitations in any system of internal control, no matter how well designed, misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected, including the possibility of the circumvention or overriding of controls. Accordingly, even effective internal control over financial reporting can provide only reasonable assurance with respect to financial statement preparation. Further, because of changes in conditions, internal control effectiveness may vary over time.

The Company's management assessed our internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021, based in part upon certain assumptions about the likelihood of future events. In making this assessment, management used the criteria set forth in the 2013 "Internal Control Integrated Framework" issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO). Based on this assessment, management asserts that the Company maintained effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021 based on the specified criteria.

This annual report does not include an attestation report of the Company's registered public accounting firm regarding internal control over financial reporting. Management's report was not subject to attestation by the Company's registered public accounting firm pursuant to rules of the SEC that permit the Company to provide only management's report in this annual report

Changes to Internal Control over Financial Reporting

There have been no changes in the Company's internal control over financial reporting during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal control over financial reporting.

INDEX TO EXHIBITS

The following exhibits are filed as part of this Amendment.

31.1 Rule 13a-14(a)/15d-14(a) Certification of Chief Executive Officer
31.2 Rule 13a-14(a)/15d-14(a) Certification of Chief Financial Officer
32.0 Section 1350 Certification of Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: June 2, 2022 /s/ William W. Harrod
William W. Harrod
President and Chief Executive Officer

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been signed below by the following persons on behalf of the Registrant and in the capacities and on the dates indicated.

Name Title Date
/s/ William W. Harrod President, Chief Executive Officer and Director June 2, 2022
William W. Harrod (principal executive officer)
/s/ Kathryn W. Ernstberger Chairwoman June 2, 2022
Kathryn W. Ernstberger
/s/ Michael C. Frederick Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Director June 2, 2022
Michael C. Frederick (principal accounting and financial officer)
/s/ Michael L. Shireman Director June 2, 2022
Michael L. Shireman
/s/ Mark D. Shireman Director June 2, 2022
Mark D. Shireman
/s/ William I. Orwick, Sr. Director June 2, 2022
William I. Orwick, Sr.
/s/ Carolyn E. Wallace Director June 2, 2022
Carolyn E. Wallace
/s/ Pamela G. Kraft Director June 2, 2022
Pamela G. Kraft
/s/ Christopher L. Byrd Director June 2, 2022
Christopher L. Byrd
/s/ Dana L. Huber Director June 2, 2022
Dana L. Huber
/s/ Lou Ann Moore Director June 2, 2022
Lou Ann Moore
/s/ Robert C. Guilfoyle Director June 2, 2022
Robert C. Guilfoyle
/s/ Jill S. Saegesser Director June 2, 2022
Jill S. Saegesser

Disclaimer

First Capital Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST CAPITAL, INC.
06/01FIRST CAPITAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26First Capital Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.26/Share, Payable June 30 to Hold..
MT
05/26First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05/26First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 30, 2022
CI
05/16RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Algonquin's Outperform Rating
MT
05/16First Capital REIT Reports Normal Course Issuer Bid; to Sell 2 Properties
MT
05/09Italy's First Capital Invests In Bruno Generators
MT
05/08Rich Capital Signs Disposes of Unit to CK Chu for Over $10 Million
MT
05/03Earnings Flash (FCR.UN.TO) FIRST CAPITAL REIT Reports Q1FFO per diluted unit $0.25
MT
04/26FIRST CAPITAL : Reports Quarterly Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,2 M - -
Net income 2021 11,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 117 M 117 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,06x
Nbr of Employees 202
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart FIRST CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William W. Harrod President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Chris Frederick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kathryn W. Ernstberger Chairman
Mark D. Shireman Independent Director
Michael L. Shireman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST CAPITAL, INC.-16.41%117
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%155 388
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.48%70 680
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.16%65 563
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.73%60 773
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.75%54 168