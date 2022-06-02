First Capital : Amendment to Annual Report (Form 10-K/A)

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K/A

(Amendment No. 1)

Commission File Number: 0-25023

FIRST CAPITAL, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Indiana 35-2056949

220 Federal Drive, N.W., Corydon, Indiana 47112

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (812) 738-2198

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share FCAP The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

The aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common equity held by non-affiliates was $140.4 million, based upon the closing price of $43.36 per share as quoted on The NASDAQ Capital Market as of the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The number of shares outstanding of the registrant's common stock as of February 28, 2022 was 3,373,095.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

Portions of the Proxy Statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

are incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

First Capital, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Capital") hereby amends its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on March 14, 2022 (the "Form 10-K"), as set forth in this Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A (this "Amendment"). This Amendment is being filed solely to clarify Item 9A. "Internal control over financial reporting" of the Form 10-K, which inadvertently omitted language necessary to meet the requirements of Item 308(a) of Regulation S-K.

Except as described above, no other changes are being made to the Form 10-K and this Amendment does not modify, amend, or update in any way any of the financial or other information contained in the Form 10-K. This Amendment does not reflect subsequent events occurring after the original filing date of the Form 10-K. This Amendment should be read in conjunction with First Capital's filings with the Commission subsequent to the filing of the Form 10-K. Because no financial statements have been included in this Amendment, certifications pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 has been omitted.

ITEM 9A. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

Disclosure Controls and Procedures

The Company's management, including the Company's principal executive officer and principal financial officer, have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's "disclosure controls and procedures," as such term is defined in Rule 13a-15(e) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Based upon their evaluation, the principal executive officer and principal financial officer concluded that, as of the end of the period covered by this report, the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were effective for the purpose of ensuring that the information required to be disclosed in the reports that the Company files or submits under the Exchange Act with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"): (1) is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms, and (2) is accumulated and communicated to the Company's management, including its principal executive and principal financial officers, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure.

Internal Control over Financial Reporting

The Company's management is responsible for establishing and maintaining effective internal control over financial reporting. Internal control is designed to provide reasonable assurance to the Company's management and board of directors regarding the preparation of reliable published financial statements. Internal control over financial reporting includes self-monitoring mechanisms, and actions are taken to correct deficiencies as they are identified.

Because of inherent limitations in any system of internal control, no matter how well designed, misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected, including the possibility of the circumvention or overriding of controls. Accordingly, even effective internal control over financial reporting can provide only reasonable assurance with respect to financial statement preparation. Further, because of changes in conditions, internal control effectiveness may vary over time.

The Company's management assessed our internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021, based in part upon certain assumptions about the likelihood of future events. In making this assessment, management used the criteria set forth in the 2013 "Internal Control Integrated Framework" issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO). Based on this assessment, management asserts that the Company maintained effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021 based on the specified criteria.

This annual report does not include an attestation report of the Company's registered public accounting firm regarding internal control over financial reporting. Management's report was not subject to attestation by the Company's registered public accounting firm pursuant to rules of the SEC that permit the Company to provide only management's report in this annual report

Changes to Internal Control over Financial Reporting

There have been no changes in the Company's internal control over financial reporting during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal control over financial reporting.

INDEX TO EXHIBITS

The following exhibits are filed as part of this Amendment.

31.1 Rule 13a-14(a)/15d-14(a) Certification of Chief Executive Officer 31.2 Rule 13a-14(a)/15d-14(a) Certification of Chief Financial Officer 32.0 Section 1350 Certification of Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: June 2, 2022 /s/ William W. Harrod William W. Harrod President and Chief Executive Officer

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been signed below by the following persons on behalf of the Registrant and in the capacities and on the dates indicated.