Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Capital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCAP   US31942S1042

FIRST CAPITAL, INC.

(FCAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Capital : Announces Date of Annual Meeting - Form 8-K

02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Capital, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting

CORYDON, Ind., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq:FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank, today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

The Bank currently has eighteen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.

Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available through the Bank's website at www.firstharrison.com. The Bank offers non-FDIC insured investments to complement its offering of traditional banking products and services through its business arrangement with LPL Financial LLC ("LPL"), member SIPC. For more information and financial data about the Company, please visit Investor Relations at the Bank's aforementioned website. The Bank can also be followed on Facebook.

Contact:
M. Chris Frederick
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
First Capital, Inc.
200 Federal Drive, N.W.
Corydon, Indiana 47112
(812) 734-3464



Disclaimer

First Capital Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST CAPITAL, INC.
05:27pFIRST CAPITAL : Announces Date of Annual Meeting - Form 8-K
PU
04:49pFIRST CAPITAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pFirst Capital, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting
AQ
03:49aHong Kong Court Dismisses Winding-Up Case Against China First Capital
MT
02/17Rich Capital Signs Agreement to Dispose of Unit to CK Chu for Nearly $11 Million
MT
02/08FIRST CAPITAL REIT BRIEF : Reports Q4 FFO per Diluted Unit of $0.28; Recognized Net Income..
MT
02/07China Gingko Education CEO Steps Down; Successor Named
MT
01/31NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
01/27FIRST CAPITAL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/27FIRST CAPITAL : Reports Record Earnings for 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,2 M - -
Net income 2021 11,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 137 M 137 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,07x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float -
Chart FIRST CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William W. Harrod President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Chris Frederick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael L. Shireman Chairman
Mark D. Shireman Independent Director
Kathryn W. Ernstberger Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST CAPITAL, INC.0.00%137
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.93%164 827
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.02%82 222
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%68 333
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.40%56 869
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.82%52 341