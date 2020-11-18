Log in
FIRST CAPITAL, INC.

FIRST CAPITAL, INC.

(FCAP)
First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

11/18/2020 | 04:30pm EST

CORYDON, Ind., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCAP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 (twenty-four cents) per share of common stock, according to William W. Harrod, President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be paid on December 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2020.

First Capital, Inc. is the holding company for First Harrison Bank. First Harrison currently has eighteen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction. Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank’s website at www.firstharrison.com. First Harrison Bank, through its business arrangement with LPL Financial LLC, member SIPC, continues to offer non-FDIC insured investments to complement First Harrison Bank’s offering of traditional banking products and services. For more information and financial data about First Capital, Inc., please visit Investor Relations at First Harrison Bank’s aforementioned website.

Contact:
Chris Frederick
Chief Financial Officer
812-734-3464



© GlobeNewswire 2020
