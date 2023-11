First Capital, Inc. is a financial holding company of First Harrison Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank, which provides a variety of banking services to individuals and business customers through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. The Bank's primary provides real estate mortgage loans. The Bank originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. The Bank's loan portfolio includes residential loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans and restructured loans. The Bank's lending activities have concentrated on the origination of residential mortgages, both for sale in the secondary market and for retention in the Bank's loan portfolio. The Bank originates construction loans for residential properties and, to a lesser extent, commercial properties. The Company's loan portfolio also consists of single-family residential and commercial real estate loans in the Louisville, Kentucky metropolitan area.

