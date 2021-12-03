Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. First Capital S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIC   IT0005252736

FIRST CAPITAL S.P.A.

(FIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Capital S p A : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie - Allegato 3F

12/03/2021 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI

DELL'EMITTENTE

(ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f)

MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S

SECURITIES

(pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F)

SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1

DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION

1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER

Denominazione/

First Capital

Sigla

Name

S.p.A.

Sociale/Abbrevia

ted Form

Codice

06061920960

Forma

SPA

Data

07/02/2008

Fiscale/Tax Code

Giuridica/Legal

Costituzione/Dat

Status

e of

Incorporation

Via-

Viale Luigi Majno

Cap/Post Code

20122

frazione/Road-

17A

street and

district

Comune Sede

Milano

Provincia Sede

MI

Legale/Municipal

Legale/Province

ity of registered

of registered

offices

offices

Stato/Country

ITALIA

2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE

DECLARATION

Descrizione

First Capital S.p.A.

Codice ISIN

IT0005252736

Titolo/Security

Titolo/Security ISIN Code

Description

Periodo di Riferimento

11/2021

Data Invio

03/12/2021

(mm/aaaa)/Reference

(gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending

Period (mm/yyyy)

Date(dd/mm/yyyy)

ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES

SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2

OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS (1)

1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAS. A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS

Denominazione/

First Capital

Sigla

Name

S.p.A.

Sociale/Abbrevia

ted Form

Codice

06061920960

Forma

SPA

Data

07/02/2008

Fiscale/Tax Code

Giuridica/Legal

Costituzione

Status

(gg/mm/aaaa)/Da

te of

Incorporation

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Via-

Viale Luigi Majno

Cap/Post Code

20122

frazione/Road-

17A

street and

district

Comune Sede

Milano

Provincia Sede

MI

Legale/Municipal

Legale/Province

ity of Registered

of Registered

Offices

Offices

Stato/Country

ITALIA

Tipo

Nessun Incarico

Incarico/Tipe of

Engagement (2)

2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE TRANSACTIONS (3)

Descrizio

First Capital S.p.A.

Codice

IT0005252736

ne

ISIN

Titolo/Sec

Titolo/Sec

urity

urity ISIN

Descripti

Code

on

Tipo

AZIONE

Quotato

SI

Tipo

Scadenza

Prezzo Di

0.00

Titolo/

su

Facoltà/O

/Expire

Esercizio/

Type of

Mercati

ption

Date (7)

Strike

Security

Italiani/Li

Type (6)

Price (8)

(4)

sted on

Italian

Markets

(5)

3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS

3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN

Data

Tipo

Nome

Operazio

A/V / P/S

Quantità/

Valuta/Cu

Prezzo

Numero

Note/Note

Operazio

Mercato/

Mercato/

ne di

(12)

Quantity

rrency

Medio

Operazio

s

ne/Transa

Market

Market

Copertura

(13)

Ponderat

ni/Numbe

ction

Type (9)

Name (10)

/Hedging

o/Averag

r of

Date

Transacti

e

Transacti

on (11)

Weighted

ons

Price (14)

01/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

100

25,8800

4

Growth Milan

02/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

80

26,0000

3

Growth Milan

03/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

610

25,5902

10

Growth Milan

04/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

95

25,6000

3

Growth Milan

05/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

420

25,6714

7

Growth Milan

08/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

590

25,5153

8

Growth Milan

09/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

420

25,3333

8

Growth Milan

10/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

610

25,4557

11

Growth Milan

11/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

497

25,0101

8

Growth Milan

12/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

350

25,000

4

Growth Milan

15/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

280

25,1464

6

Growth Milan

16/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

270

25,1852

6

Growth Milan

17/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

50

25,4000

1

Growth Milan

18/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

313

25,0236

6

Growth Milan

19/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

230

24,8348

4

Growth Milan

22/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

150

24,8000

3

Growth Milan

23/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

400

24,0000

5

Growth Milan

24/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

251

23,8558

6

Growth Milan

25/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

251

23,6072

10

Growth Milan

26/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

311

22,4695

12

Growth Milan

29/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

368

21,9060

8

Growth Milan

30/11/2021

SO

Euronext

NO

A

419

21,4525

9

Growth Milan

3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15)

Tipo Mercato/Market

A/V / P/S (12)

Quantità/Quantity

Numero

Type(9)

Operazioni/Number of

Transactions

SO

A

7065

142

  1. Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /
    Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments)
  2. TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT
  • SP = Specialist
  • AL = Altro / Other
  • NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement

3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo /

Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security

  1. TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY: - Azione / Share
    - Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option
    - Warrant - Option
    - Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit - Future
    - Premio / Premium Contract - Altro / Other
  2. QUOTATO / LISTED

- Si/No / Yes/No

6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts

TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options)

  • se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap
  • se opzione / for options: call, put
  1. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
  2. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
  3. TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE
  • MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market
  • ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market
  • SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange
  • FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter
  • BL = Blocchi / Blocks
  1. Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note / Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field.
  2. OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3) - Si/No / Yes/No
  3. ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE
  • A = Acquisto / Purchase
  • V = Vendita / Sale
  1. La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office
  2. Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in
  3. Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita /

Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale.

Disclaimer

First Capital S.p.A. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 15:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRST CAPITAL S.P.A.
10:42aFIRST CAPITAL S P A : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie - Allegato 3F
PU
11/03Informativa mensile operatività su azioni proprie - Allegato 3F
PU
10/01FIRST CAPITAL S P A : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie - Allegato 3F
PU
09/29First Capital S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/22First Capital S.p.A. announced that it has received 0.027823 million in funding from N..
CI
09/03FIRST CAPITAL S P A : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie - Allegato 3F
PU
07/02FIRST CAPITAL S P A : Informativa mensile operatività su azioni proprie - Allegato 3F
PU
05/11First Capital S.p.A. commences an Equity Buyback Plan under the authorization approved ..
CI
05/03First Capital S.p.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on July 13, 2020, has expired.
CI
05/03FIRST CAPITAL S P A : Informativa mensile operatività su azioni proprie - Allegato 3F
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11,5 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net income 2020 7,94 M 8,97 M 8,97 M
Net Debt 2020 27,9 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,17x
Yield 2020 1,56%
Capitalization 53,3 M 60,3 M 60,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,49x
EV / Sales 2020 5,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart FIRST CAPITAL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
First Capital S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,60 €
Average target price 30,00 €
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
Managers and Directors
Vincenzo Polidoro Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo la Pietra Chairman
Marco Maria Fumagalli Independent Director
Emanuele Preve Independent Director
Luca Mannucci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST CAPITAL S.P.A.35.00%60
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)48.49%73 305
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.87%24 264
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA16.67%16 293
HAL TRUST23.63%13 959
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-0.36%12 950