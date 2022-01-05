Log in
    FIC   IT0005252736

FIRST CAPITAL S.P.A.

(FIC)
First Capital S p A : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie - Allegato 3F

01/05/2022
SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI

DELL'EMITTENTE

(ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f)

MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S

SECURITIES

(pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F)

SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1

DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION

1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER

Denominazione/

First Capital

Sigla

Name

S.p.A.

Sociale/Abbrevia

ted Form

Codice

06061920960

Forma

SPA

Data

07/02/2008

Fiscale/Tax Code

Giuridica/Legal

Costituzione/Dat

Status

e of

Incorporation

Via-

Viale Luigi Majno

Cap/Post Code

20122

frazione/Road-

17A

street and

district

Comune Sede

Milano

Provincia Sede

MI

Legale/Municipal

Legale/Province

ity of registered

of registered

offices

offices

Stato/Country

ITALIA

2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE

DECLARATION

Descrizione

First Capital S.p.A.

Codice ISIN

IT0005252736

Titolo/Security

Titolo/Security ISIN Code

Description

Periodo di Riferimento

12/2021

Data Invio

05/01/2022

(mm/aaaa)/Reference

(gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending

Period (mm/yyyy)

Date(dd/mm/yyyy)

ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES

SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2

OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS (1)

1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAS. A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS

Denominazione/

First Capital

Sigla

Name

S.p.A.

Sociale/Abbrevia

ted Form

Codice

06061920960

Forma

SPA

Data

07/02/2008

Fiscale/Tax Code

Giuridica/Legal

Costituzione

Status

(gg/mm/aaaa)/Da

te of

Incorporation

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Via-

Viale Luigi Majno

Cap/Post Code

20122

frazione/Road-

17A

street and

district

Comune Sede

Milano

Provincia Sede

MI

Legale/Municipal

Legale/Province

ity of Registered

of Registered

Offices

Offices

Stato/Country

ITALIA

Tipo

Nessun Incarico

Incarico/Tipe of

Engagement (2)

2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE TRANSACTIONS (3)

Descrizio

First Capital S.p.A.

Codice

IT0005252736

ne

ISIN

Titolo/Sec

Titolo/Sec

urity

urity ISIN

Descripti

Code

on

Tipo

AZIONE

Quotato

SI

Tipo

Scadenza

Prezzo Di

0.00

Titolo/

su

Facoltà/O

/Expire

Esercizio/

Type of

Mercati

ption

Date (7)

Strike

Security

Italiani/Li

Type (6)

Price (8)

(4)

sted on

Italian

Markets

(5)

3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS

3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN

Data

Tipo

Nome

Operazio

A/V / P/S

Quantità/

Valuta/Cu

Prezzo

Numero

Note/Note

Operazio

Mercato/

Mercato/

ne di

(12)

Quantity

rrency

Medio

Operazio

s

ne/Transa

Market

Market

Copertura

(13)

Ponderat

ni/Numbe

ction

Type (9)

Name (10)

/Hedging

o/Averag

r of

Date

Transacti

e

Transacti

on (11)

Weighted

ons

Price (14)

01/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

450

21,5111

8

02/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

100

21,7000

2

03/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

350

21,8000

5

07/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

321

22,0754

4

09/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

290

22,3241

4

10/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

400

22,4600

7

13/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

250

22,4800

3

14/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

150

22,6000

2

15/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

261

22,5226

2

16/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

250

22,6000

2

17/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

120

22,6000

1

20/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

650

22,4923

6

21/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

400

22,8000

4

22/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

520

23,0385

7

23/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

340

23,2000

4

28/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

204

23,0000

3

29/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

189

22,8000

1

30/12/2021

SO

EGM

NO

A

200

23,0000

1

3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15)

Tipo Mercato/Market

A/V / P/S (12)

Quantità/Quantity

Numero

Type(9)

Operazioni/Number of

Transactions

SO

A

5445

66

  1. Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /
    Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments)
  2. TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT
  • SP = Specialist
  • AL = Altro / Other
  • NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement

3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo /

Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security

  1. TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY: - Azione / Share
    - Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option
    - Warrant - Option
    - Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit - Future
    - Premio / Premium Contract - Altro / Other
  2. QUOTATO / LISTED

- Si/No / Yes/No

6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts

TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options)

  • se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap
  • se opzione / for options: call, put
  1. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
  2. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
  3. TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE
  • MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market
  • ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market
  • SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange
  • FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter
  • BL = Blocchi / Blocks
  1. Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note / Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field.
  2. OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3) - Si/No / Yes/No
  3. ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE
  • A = Acquisto / Purchase
  • V = Vendita / Sale
  1. La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office
  2. Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in
  3. Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita /

Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale.

Disclaimer

First Capital S.p.A. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 17:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
