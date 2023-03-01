Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. First Capital S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIC   IT0005252736

FIRST CAPITAL S.P.A.

(FIC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:14 2023-02-28 am EST
20.50 EUR   -.--%
10:23aFirst Capital S P A : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie - Allegato 3F
PU
02/27First Capital Says "Sets the Record Straight on Sandpiper's Misleading Statements"
MT
02/27First Capital REIT Brief: Says "Sets the Record Straight on Sandpiper's Misleading Statements"
MT
First Capital S p A : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie - Allegato 3F

03/01/2023 | 10:23am EST
SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI

DELL'EMITTENTE

(ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f)

MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S

SECURITIES

(pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F)

SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1

DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION

1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER

Denominazione/

First Capital

Sigla

Name

S.p.A.

Sociale/Abbrevia

ted Form

Codice

06061920960

Forma

SPA

Data

07/02/2008

Fiscale/Tax Code

Giuridica/Legal

Costituzione/Dat

Status

e of

Incorporation

Via-

VIALE LUIGI

Cap/Post Code

20122

frazione/Road-

MAJNO 17A

street and

district

Comune Sede

Milano

Provincia Sede

MI

Legale/Municipal

Legale/Province

ity of registered

of registered

offices

offices

Stato/Country

ITALIA

2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE

DECLARATION

Descrizione

First Capital S.p.A.

Codice ISIN

IT0005252736

Titolo/Security

Titolo/Security ISIN Code

Description

Periodo di Riferimento

02/2023

Data Invio

01/03/2023

(mm/aaaa)/Reference

(gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending

Period (mm/yyyy)

Date(dd/mm/yyyy)

ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES

SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2

OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS (1)

1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAS. A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS

Denominazione/

Banca Profilo

Sigla

Name

S.p.A.

Sociale/Abbrevia

ted Form

Codice

09108700155

Forma

SPA

Data

18/01/1988

Fiscale/Tax Code

Giuridica/Legal

Costituzione

Status

(gg/mm/aaaa)/Da

te of

Incorporation

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Via-

Via Cerva 28

Cap/Post Code

20122

frazione/Road-

street and

district

Comune Sede

Milano

Provincia Sede

MI

Legale/Municipal

Legale/Province

ity of Registered

of Registered

Offices

Offices

Stato/Country

ITALIA

Tipo

Altro Incarico

Incarico/Tipe of

Engagement (2)

2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE TRANSACTIONS (3)

Descrizio

First Capital S.p.A.

Codice

IT0005252736

ne

ISIN

Titolo/Sec

Titolo/Sec

urity

urity ISIN

Descripti

Code

on

Tipo

AZIONE

Quotato

SI

Tipo

Scadenza

Prezzo Di

0.00

Titolo/

su

Facoltà/O

/Expire

Esercizio/

Type of

Mercati

ption

Date (7)

Strike

Security

Italiani/Li

Type (6)

Price (8)

(4)

sted on

Italian

Markets

(5)

3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS

3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN

Data

Tipo

Nome

Operazio

A/V / P/S

Quantità/

Valuta/Cu

Prezzo

Numero

Note/Note

Operazio

Mercato/

Mercato/

ne di

(12)

Quantity

rrency

Medio

Operazio

s

ne/Transa

Market

Market

Copertura

(13)

Ponderat

ni/Numbe

ction

Type (9)

Name (10)

/Hedging

o/Averag

r of

Date

Transacti

e

Transacti

on (11)

Weighted

ons

Price (14)

03/02/2023

SO

EGM

NO

A

57

19,6298

2

09/02/2023

SO

EGM

NO

A

127

19,4213

2

10/02/2023

SO

EGM

NO

A

128

19,2391

2

16/02/2023

SO

EGM

NO

A

100

20,0000

1

17/02/2023

SO

EGM

NO

A

100

20,1000

1

20/02/2023

SO

EGM

NO

A

60

20,0000

1

21/02/2023

SO

EGM

NO

A

145

20,3379

3

22/02/2023

SO

EGM

NO

A

38

20,2000

1

24/02/2023

SO

EGM

NO

A

100

20,200

1

3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15)

Tipo Mercato/Market

A/V / P/S (12)

Quantità/Quantity

Numero

Type(9)

Operazioni/Number of

Transactions

SO

A

855

14

  1. Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /
    Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments)
  2. TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT
  • SP = Specialist
  • AL = Altro / Other
  • NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement

3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo /

Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security

  1. TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY: - Azione / Share
    - Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option
    - Warrant - Option
    - Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit - Future
    - Premio / Premium Contract - Altro / Other
  2. QUOTATO / LISTED

- Si/No / Yes/No

6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts

TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options)

  • se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap
  • se opzione / for options: call, put
  1. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
  2. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
  3. TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE
  • MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market
  • ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market
  • SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange
  • FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter
  • BL = Blocchi / Blocks
  1. Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note / Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field.
  2. OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3) - Si/No / Yes/No
  3. ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE
  • A = Acquisto / Purchase
  • V = Vendita / Sale
  1. La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office
  2. Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in
  3. Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita /

Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale.

Disclaimer

First Capital S.p.A. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 15:20:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 32,4 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net income 2021 26,2 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net Debt 2021 19,2 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,37x
Yield 2021 1,52%
Capitalization 56,4 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,99x
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart FIRST CAPITAL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
First Capital S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST CAPITAL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,50 €
Average target price 24,30 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Managers and Directors
Vincenzo Polidoro Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano di Meo Chief Financial Officer
Marco Maria Fumagalli Chairman
Marina Balzano Independent Director
Renzo Torchiani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST CAPITAL S.P.A.6.49%60
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED3.92%11 627
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.9.55%7 501
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.5.64%5 620
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.01%4 647
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED13.77%3 816