First Capital S p A : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie - Allegato 3F
03/01/2023 | 10:23am EST
SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI
DELL'EMITTENTE
(ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f)
MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S
SECURITIES
(pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F)
SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1
DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION
1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER
Denominazione/
First Capital
Sigla
Name
S.p.A.
Sociale/Abbrevia
ted Form
Codice
06061920960
Forma
SPA
Data
07/02/2008
Fiscale/Tax Code
Giuridica/Legal
Costituzione/Dat
Status
e of
Incorporation
Via-
VIALE LUIGI
Cap/Post Code
20122
frazione/Road-
MAJNO 17A
street and
district
Comune Sede
Milano
Provincia Sede
MI
Legale/Municipal
Legale/Province
ity of registered
of registered
offices
offices
Stato/Country
ITALIA
2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE
DECLARATION
Descrizione
First Capital S.p.A.
Codice ISIN
IT0005252736
Titolo/Security
Titolo/Security ISIN Code
Description
Periodo di Riferimento
02/2023
Data Invio
01/03/2023
(mm/aaaa)/Reference
(gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending
Period (mm/yyyy)
Date(dd/mm/yyyy)
ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES
SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2
OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS (1)
1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAS. A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS
Denominazione/
Banca Profilo
Sigla
Name
S.p.A.
Sociale/Abbrevia
ted Form
Codice
09108700155
Forma
SPA
Data
18/01/1988
Fiscale/Tax Code
Giuridica/Legal
Costituzione
Status
(gg/mm/aaaa)/Da
te of
Incorporation
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Via-
Via Cerva 28
Cap/Post Code
20122
frazione/Road-
street and
district
Comune Sede
Milano
Provincia Sede
MI
Legale/Municipal
Legale/Province
ity of Registered
of Registered
Offices
Offices
Stato/Country
ITALIA
Tipo
Altro Incarico
Incarico/Tipe of
Engagement (2)
2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE TRANSACTIONS (3)
Descrizio
First Capital S.p.A.
Codice
IT0005252736
ne
ISIN
Titolo/Sec
Titolo/Sec
urity
urity ISIN
Descripti
Code
on
Tipo
AZIONE
Quotato
SI
Tipo
Scadenza
Prezzo Di
0.00
Titolo/
su
Facoltà/O
/Expire
Esercizio/
Type of
Mercati
ption
Date (7)
Strike
Security
Italiani/Li
Type (6)
Price (8)
(4)
sted on
Italian
Markets
(5)
3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS
3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN
Data
Tipo
Nome
Operazio
A/V / P/S
Quantità/
Valuta/Cu
Prezzo
Numero
Note/Note
Operazio
Mercato/
Mercato/
ne di
(12)
Quantity
rrency
Medio
Operazio
s
ne/Transa
Market
Market
Copertura
(13)
Ponderat
ni/Numbe
ction
Type (9)
Name (10)
/Hedging
o/Averag
r of
Date
Transacti
e
Transacti
on (11)
Weighted
ons
Price (14)
03/02/2023
SO
EGM
NO
A
57
19,6298
2
09/02/2023
SO
EGM
NO
A
127
19,4213
2
10/02/2023
SO
EGM
NO
A
128
19,2391
2
16/02/2023
SO
EGM
NO
A
100
20,0000
1
17/02/2023
SO
EGM
NO
A
100
20,1000
1
20/02/2023
SO
EGM
NO
A
60
20,0000
1
21/02/2023
SO
EGM
NO
A
145
20,3379
3
22/02/2023
SO
EGM
NO
A
38
20,2000
1
24/02/2023
SO
EGM
NO
A
100
20,200
1
3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15)
Tipo Mercato/Market
A/V / P/S (12)
Quantità/Quantity
Numero
Type(9)
Operazioni/Number of
Transactions
SO
A
855
14
Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /
Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments)
TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT
SP = Specialist
AL = Altro / Other
NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement
3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo /
Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security
TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY: - Azione / Share
- Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option
- Warrant - Option
- Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit - Future
- Premio / Premium Contract - Altro / Other
QUOTATO / LISTED
- Si/No / Yes/No
6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options)
se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap
se opzione / for options: call, put
Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE
MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market
ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market
SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange
FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter
BL = Blocchi / Blocks
Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note / Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field.
OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3) - Si/No / Yes/No
ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE
A = Acquisto / Purchase
V = Vendita / Sale
La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office
Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in
Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita /
Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale.
First Capital S.p.A. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 15:20:51 UTC.