First Capital S p A : Informativa mensile operatività su azioni proprie - Allegato 3F

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI DELL'EMITTENTE (ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f) MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S SECURITIES (pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F) SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1 DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION 1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER Denominazione/ First Capital Sigla Name S.p.A. Sociale/Abbrevia ted Form Codice 06061920960 Forma SPA Data 07/02/2008 Fiscale/Tax Code Giuridica/Legal Costituzione/Dat Status e of Incorporation Via- Viale Luigi Majno Cap/Post Code 20122 frazione/Road- 17A street and district Comune Sede Milano Provincia Sede MI Legale/Municipal Legale/Province ity of registered of registered offices offices Stato/Country ITALIA 2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE DECLARATION Descrizione First Capital S.p.A. Codice ISIN IT0005252736 Titolo/Security Titolo/Security ISIN Code Description Periodo di Riferimento 03/2021 Data Invio 06/04/2021 (mm/aaaa)/Reference (gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending Period (mm/yyyy) Date(dd/mm/yyyy) ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2 OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS (1) 1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAS. A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS Denominazione/ First Capital Sigla Name S.p.A. Sociale/Abbrevia ted Form Codice 06061920960 Forma SPA Data 07/02/2008 Fiscale/Tax Code Giuridica/Legal Costituzione Status (gg/mm/aaaa)/Da te of Incorporation (dd/mm/yyyy) Via- Viale Luigi Majno Cap/Post Code 20122 frazione/Road- 17A street and district Comune Sede Milano Provincia Sede MI Legale/Municipal Legale/Province ity of Registered of Registered Offices Offices Stato/Country ITALIA Tipo Nessun Incarico Incarico/Tipe of Engagement (2) 2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE TRANSACTIONS (3) Descrizio First Capital S.p.A. Codice IT0005252736 ne ISIN Titolo/Sec Titolo/Sec urity urity ISIN Descripti Code on Tipo AZIONE Quotato SI Tipo Scadenza Prezzo Di 0.00 Titolo/ su Facoltà/O /Expire Esercizio/ Type of Mercati ption Date (7) Strike Security Italiani/Li Type (6) Price (8) (4) sted on Italian Markets (5) 3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS 3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN Data Tipo Nome Operazio A/V / P/S Quantità/ Valuta/Cu Prezzo Numero Note/Note Operazio Mercato/ Mercato/ ne di (12) Quantity rrency Medio Operazio s ne/Transa Market Market Copertura (13) Ponderat ni/Numbe ction Type (9) Name (10) /Hedging o/Averag r of Date Transacti e Transacti on (11) Weighted ons Price (14) 02/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 17,800 2 03/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 825 17,833 3 05/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 825 17,633 3 08/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 825 17,900 3 09/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 825 17,966 3 10/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 825 17,966 3 11/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 825 17,933 3 12/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 17,950 2 15/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 18,100 2 16/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 18,200 2 17/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 18,200 2 18/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 19,150 2 19/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 19,600 2 22/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 19,700 2 23/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 19,800 2 24/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 19,850 2 24/03/2021 FM AIM NO V 50000 18,000 1 25/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 19,900 2 26/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 19,950 2 29/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 20,000 2 30/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 20,100 2 31/03/2021 SO AIM NO A 550 20,400 2 3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15) Tipo Mercato/Market A/V / P/S (12) Quantità/Quantity Numero Type(9) Operazioni/Number of Transactions SO A 13200 48 FM V 50000 1 Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /

Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments) TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT SP = Specialist

AL = Altro / Other

NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement 3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo / Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY: - Azione / Share

- Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option

- Warrant - Option

- Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit - Future

- Premio / Premium Contract - Altro / Other QUOTATO / LISTED - Si/No / Yes/No 6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options) se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap

se opzione / for options: call, put Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market

ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market

SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange

FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter

Over-the-counter BL = Blocchi / Blocks Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note / Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field. OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3) - Si/No / Yes/No ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE A = Acquisto / Purchase

V = Vendita / Sale La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita / Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale. Attachments Original document

