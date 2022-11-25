Advanced search
    FCSC   PK0063801010

FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CORPORATION LIMITED

(FCSC)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
1.400 PKR   +1.45%
05:34aFirst Capital Securities : Corporate briefing session 2022
PU
10/25First Capital Securities Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/13First Capital Securities Corporation Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
First Capital Securities : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION 2022

11/25/2022
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CORPORATION LIMITED

Profile of FCSC

FCSC is a public limited company listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange, the parent company of First Capital Group and involved in making long and short term investments, money market operations and financial consultancy. Company

Commenced operations in 1994.

BALANCE SHEET

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT JUNE 30, 2022

2022

2021

NON‐CURRENT ASSETS

Rupees

Rupees

Property, plant and equipment

143,423,338

132,743,163

2,685,278,881

Investment properties

1,721,751,878

2,152,618,664

Long term investments

37,500

1,821,951,969

Long term deposits

37,500

4,550,491,597

CURRENT ASSETS

4,107,351,296

503,784

Trade debts - unsecured, considered good

38,322,992

Loans, advances, prepayments and other receivables

32,834,322

33,544,229

Short term investments

7,894,825

75,227,561

Advance tax

14,947,715

7,541,537

Cash and bank balances

80,394

93,999,854

CURRENT LIABILITIES

116,897,505

61,991,150

65,599,872

Trade and other payables

1,600,000,000

Current portion of long term loan

705,753,915

100,000,000

Current portion of accrued markup

331,429,552

2,367,745,065

497,029,424

2,276,746,386

NON‐CURRENT LIABILITIES

3,727,219,378

178,060,000

1,678,060,000

Long Term Loan

41,927,982

Accrued Markup

3,125,943

111,377,020

Staff retirement benefits payable

15,000,100

2,293,421

Deferred tax liability

15,000,100

238,114,025

1,806,730,541

Contingencies and commitments

-

2,038,632,361

NET ASSETS

1,920,488,836

REPRESENTED BY

EQUITY

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Authorized share capital:

3,200,000,000

320,000,000 (June 2021: 320,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each

3,166,101,120

Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital

3,200,000,000

3,166,101,120

(1,127,468,759)

Retained earnings

(1,245,612,284)

2,038,632,361

1,920,488,836

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

2022

2021

Rupees

Revenue

Money market services

1,108,269

65,142,246

Dividend Income

526,012

Unrealized gain/(loss) on re-measurement of 'investments at

(142,593,330)

fair value through profit or loss'

500,043,656

362,974,706

Change in fair value of investment properties

-

422,592,572

Expenses

364,608,987

Operating and administrative expenses

(12,199,466)

(9,330,541)

410,393,106

355,278,446

Operating Profit

Other income

13,390,433

111,102,532

Finance cost

(305,873,661)

(263,739,756)

Profit before taxation

202,641,222

117,909,878

Taxation

4,788,281

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

117,909,878

207,429,503

Earning/(Loss) per share

0.66

‐ basic and diluted

0.37

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Capital Securities Corporation Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 10:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
