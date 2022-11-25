First Capital Securities : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION 2022
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CORPORATION LIMITED
Profile of FCSC
FCSC is a public limited company listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange, the parent company of First Capital Group and involved in making long and short term investments, money market operations and financial consultancy. Company
Commenced operations in 1994.
BALANCE SHEET
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT JUNE 30, 2022
2022
2021
NON‐CURRENT ASSETS
Rupees
Rupees
Property, plant and equipment
143,423,338
132,743,163
2,685,278,881
Investment properties
1,721,751,878
2,152,618,664
Long term investments
37,500
1,821,951,969
Long term deposits
37,500
4,550,491,597
CURRENT ASSETS
4,107,351,296
‐
503,784
Trade debts - unsecured, considered good
38,322,992
Loans, advances, prepayments and other receivables
32,834,322
33,544,229
Short term investments
7,894,825
75,227,561
Advance tax
14,947,715
7,541,537
Cash and bank balances
80,394
93,999,854
CURRENT LIABILITIES
116,897,505
61,991,150
65,599,872
Trade and other payables
1,600,000,000
Current portion of long term loan
705,753,915
100,000,000
Current portion of accrued markup
331,429,552
2,367,745,065
497,029,424
2,276,746,386
NON‐CURRENT LIABILITIES
3,727,219,378
178,060,000
1,678,060,000
Long Term Loan
41,927,982
Accrued Markup
3,125,943
111,377,020
Staff retirement benefits payable
15,000,100
2,293,421
Deferred tax liability
15,000,100
238,114,025
‐
1,806,730,541
Contingencies and commitments
-
2,038,632,361
NET ASSETS
1,920,488,836
REPRESENTED BY
EQUITY
SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Authorized share capital:
3,200,000,000
320,000,000 (June 2021: 320,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each
3,166,101,120
Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital
3,200,000,000
3,166,101,120
(1,127,468,759)
Retained earnings
(1,245,612,284)
2,038,632,361
1,920,488,836
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
2022
2021
Rupees
Revenue
Money market services
‐
1,108,269
65,142,246
Dividend Income
526,012
Unrealized gain/(loss) on re-measurement of 'investments at
(142,593,330)
fair value through profit or loss'
500,043,656
362,974,706
Change in fair value of investment properties
-
422,592,572
Expenses
364,608,987
Operating and administrative expenses
(12,199,466)
(9,330,541)
410,393,106
355,278,446
Operating Profit
Other income
13,390,433
111,102,532
Finance cost
(305,873,661)
(263,739,756)
Profit before taxation
202,641,222
117,909,878
Taxation
‐
4,788,281
Profit/(Loss) after taxation
117,909,878
207,429,503
Earning/(Loss) per share
0.66
‐ basic and diluted
0.37
