Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCNCA   US31946M1036

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.

(FCNCA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58:20 2023-03-27 pm EDT
895.83 USD   +53.78%
03:43pWall St equities gain, Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease
RE
03:26pSector Update: Financial
MT
03:01pCanadian dollar posts biggest gain in 2 weeks as oil surges
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar advances against Japanese yen as banking fears ease

03/27/2023 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a five-day high against the Japanese yen on Monday as authorities' efforts to rein in worries over the global banking system helped soothe investor nerves.

The U.S. currency, however, clung to a narrow range against most major currencies as investors appeared hesitant to place big wagers in either direction as they sought clarity on the fallout from the recent collapse of two U.S. lenders and the rescue of Credit Suisse.

"Feels like a market that is tired with overnight ranges very narrow and volumes very light," said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies.

"The calendar is a bit lighter this week than it has been in a while and there were no emergencies over the weekend to keep everyone busy and so we open in a state of anxious calm," Bechtel said.

Global banking stocks, which have been battered this month following the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, received some respite on Monday after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said First Citizens BancShares Inc would acquire all of Silicon Valley Bank's deposits and loans from the regulator.

This helped ease some fears of contagion in Europe with an index of European banking shares up up 1.43%, led by Deutsche Bank which jumped 6.15% after an 8.5% slide on Friday. The S&P 500 Banks Index was up 3.49%.

Easing worries helped the dollar rise 0.77% to 131.75 yen, reversing some of its recent losses against the Japanese currency. Risk-averse investors had sent the yen to a seven-week high of 129.65 per dollar on Friday and the currency was on track to clock a 3.5% gain in March.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was 0.087% lower on the day at 102.9, not far from the near 7-week low of 101.91 touched on Thursday.

The euro was 0.3% higher at $1.0794, after data on Monday showed German business morale unexpectedly improved in March despite the banking sector turmoil.

"The USD is narrowly mixed and may continue to range trade in the short run," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected, but took a cautious stance on the outlook because of the banking sector turmoil. However, Chair Jerome Powell kept the door open for further rate rises if necessary.

Markets are pricing in around a 55% chance of the Fed standing pat on interest rates in its next meeting in May and anticipate a rate cut as early as July.

Sterling was higher against the dollar after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey signalled on Monday that interest rate-setters would focus on fighting inflation and would not be swayed unduly by worries about the health of the global banking system. The British pound was up 0.45% at $1.2283.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 1.94% to $27,092, extending its retreat from the 9-month high of $28,917.46 hit last week.

(Reporting by Saqib Aiqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore and Samuel Indyk in London, Editing by Ken Ferris and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.42% 0.54071 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.25% 0.61563 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.46% 87.475 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.13% 0.66466 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.52% 26018.8 End-of-day quote.67.88%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 1.90% 28016.9 End-of-day quote.68.64%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.20% 1.1382 Delayed Quote.0.59%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.93% 161.716 Delayed Quote.0.78%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.35% 1.22877 Delayed Quote.1.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.18% 0.595983 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.38% 0.678389 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 1.13% 96.37 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.54% 0.73218 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.53% 0.7632 Delayed Quote.-72.53%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 6.15% 9.065 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.19% 0.8784 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.74% 142.067 Delayed Quote.0.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.07946 Delayed Quote.0.52%
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC. 55.46% 907.3423 Delayed Quote.-23.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.32% 0.009902 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.19% 0.011265 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.82% 1.600999 Delayed Quote.0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012165 Delayed Quote.0.47%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -1.03% 0.6961 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.60% 5778.55 Real-time Quote.3.91%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.28% 81.487 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.25% 0.6191 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.36% 0.813862 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.17% 0.926381 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.58% 131.6 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
All news about FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
03:43pWall St equities gain, Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease
RE
03:26pSector Update: Financial
MT
03:01pCanadian dollar posts biggest gain in 2 weeks as oil surges
RE
02:58pDow, S&P 500 up as SVB deal lifts bank shares; Nasdaq dips
RE
02:43pDollar advances against Japanese yen as banking fears ease
RE
02:38pWTI Oil Closes up 5.1% as Banking Worries Ease as the Silicon Valley Bank Finds a Buyer
MT
02:35pFirst Citizens BancShares Stock Rises After Company Says it Will Buy Silicon Valley Ban..
MT
02:23pExplainer-What is the FDIC's deposit insurance fund used to backstop failed banks?
RE
02:20pFactbox-First Citizens BancShares, buyer of flailing rivals
RE
02:04pGold Retreats Below US$2,000 on a Rising Appetite for Risk as Banking Worries Ease
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 624 M - -
Net income 2023 1 268 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,56x
Yield 2023 0,44%
Capitalization 8 419 M 8 419 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 10 530
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 582,55 $
Average target price 832,60 $
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank B. Holding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter M. Bristow President, Director & Corporate Sales Executive
Craig Lloyd Nix Chief Financial Officer
Victor E. Bell Independent Director
Harold Lee Durham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.-23.18%8 419
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%222 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer