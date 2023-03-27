Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCNCA   US31946M1036

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.

(FCNCA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58:27 2023-03-27 pm EDT
896.72 USD   +53.93%
03:43pWall St equities gain, Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease
RE
03:26pSector Update: Financial
MT
03:01pCanadian dollar posts biggest gain in 2 weeks as oil surges
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow, S&P 500 up as SVB deal lifts bank shares; Nasdaq dips

03/27/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

First Citizens to buy SVB assets; shares jump

*

Bank indexes higher

*

Indexes: Dow up 0.9%, S&P 500 up 0.5, Nasdaq down 0.1%

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 were higher in afternoon trading Monday as a deal for Silicon Valley Bank's assets helped investor confidence in banks, while the Nasdaq edged lower.

The S&P 500 banks index was up 2.8%, while the KBW regional banking index was up 1.1%.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co were up 2.9%, helping to support the S&P 500 along with Bank of America, which was up 4.4%.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc were up more than 50% Monday after it said it would acquire the deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank, which failed earlier this month in the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis.

Also, shares of First Republic Bank were up about 11% after Bloomberg reported U.S. authorities were considering more support for banks, which could give the struggling First Republic more time to shore up its balance sheet.

Tech-related growth shares were lower, weighing on the Nasdaq.

Growth stocks have "had a very strong quarter growth stocks, so there may be some profit-taking as we head into the end of the quarter," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 288.66 points, or 0.9%, to 32,526.19, the S&P 500 gained 21.21 points, or 0.53%, to 3,992.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.95 points, or 0.1%, to 11,812.01.

Shares of Apple were down 0.9%. The S&P 500 technology index is up about 16% for the quarter so far.

Crypto shares were also down after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said crypto exchange Binance and its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao have been sued by the CFTC for operating an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program.

Among other gainers, Walt Disney shares were up 1.5% after the company began 7,000 in layoffs announced earlier this year.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.33-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.61-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 43 new highs and 110 new lows. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.93% 158.705 Delayed Quote.23.34%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 5.05% 28.495 Delayed Quote.-18.06%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.59% 32426.29 Real-time Quote.-2.74%
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC. 55.46% 907.3423 Delayed Quote.-23.18%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 13.91% 14.1 Delayed Quote.-89.86%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.52% 11762.15 Real-time Quote.12.97%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.85% 95.78 Delayed Quote.8.29%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 624 M - -
Net income 2023 1 268 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,56x
Yield 2023 0,44%
Capitalization 8 419 M 8 419 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 10 530
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 582,55 $
Average target price 832,60 $
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank B. Holding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter M. Bristow President, Director & Corporate Sales Executive
Craig Lloyd Nix Chief Financial Officer
Victor E. Bell Independent Director
Harold Lee Durham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.-23.18%8 419
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%222 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
