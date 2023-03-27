Easing banking crisis fears give Australia shares modest lift

*
Energy producers only major laggards
Australia passes emissions reduction plan
Ampol flags gasoline production hit
March 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares eked out modest
gains on Monday, as investors assessed moves made by global
authorities to rein in lingering concerns over a turmoil in the
global banking system, while a deal for troubled Silicon Valley
Bank brought in some relief.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.1% higher at
6,962.0, after gaining as much as 0.5% earlier in the session.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) confirmed
on Monday First Citizens BancShares Inc will acquire
all of Silicon Valley Bank's deposits and loans from
the regulator, bringing some respite to markets which have been
roiled by worries of a credit crunch and wider banking crisis.
In Australia this week, investor focus would be on retail
sales data and monthly inflation indicator for February- data
sets likely to help shape expectations for the Reserve Bank of
Australia's policy meeting on April 4.
"This week attention will again be on the banking sector as
markets continue to press for banking pressure points and...on
the spillover effects of the banking crisis on credit flow,
growth, inflation, and the path of central bank policy," IG
analyst Tony Sycamore said.
In Sydney, financials pared gains to finish 0.2%
lower, after rising 0.8% earlier in the session, with two of the
"Big Four" banks adding between 0.1% and 0.7%.
Meanwhile, the country's lower house passed an emissions
reduction plan with curbs on some new gas and coal investments
and a cap on total greenhouse gas emissions from Australia's
biggest polluters.
Energy firms skidded 2.3% and were the only major
laggards on the benchmark, with sector majors Woodside
and Santos down 3.4% and 1.6%, respectively.
"Investors are seeing the updated legislation as negative-
pointing to the fear that the sector is gonna take a hit in
terms of gas investments and that's why we're seeing a weakness
across the energy sector today," said Josh Gilbert, market
analyst at eToro.
The country's top fuel supplier Ampol was among the
top losers on the benchmark, falling up to 2.3% after it flagged
a hit to gasoline production at its refinery in Queensland.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index edged up 0.3% to 11,612.9 points.
