A LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN

Frank B. Holding, Jr.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

2023 was another remarkable year for our company, marking our 125th year of helping clients and customers reach their financial goals. We began the year celebrating the first anniversary of our merger with CIT and the substantial completion of our merger integration efforts. The combination added scale in our commercial and middle market banking businesses and allowed for continued expansion of our branch network in California, while the nationwide online Direct Bank provided a significant source of liquidity during the year.

In March, we acquired the majority of Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) U.S. operations. We gained a dedicated group of professional bankers with deep expertise in supporting the innovation economy, and we are excited about the capabilities and new markets SVB brings to our franchise.

While the CIT and SVB combinations added significant growth over the past two years, we remain steadfast in our long-term approach, focus on our clients and customers, and commitment to maintaining a strong risk management environment. At the same time, we delivered another year of excellent financial results, marked by strong revenue growth and disciplined expense management.

We enter 2024 as a top 20 U.S. financial institution at more than $200 billion in assets with good earnings prospects and solid capital and liquidity positions. I am truly proud of what we accomplished in 2023, and there is an undeniable sense of momentum as we look ahead to the future.

Notable Leadership Appointments

As we continue to grow and expand, we remain focused on having the right leaders in place. Shortly following the SVB acquisition, we appointed Marc Cadieux, a 30-year veteran of SVB, as President of SVB's Commercial Banking business. Marc has established a leadership team with an average SVB tenure of more than 20 years to manage and lead our nationwide team of experienced and talented bankers dedicated to private equity and the innovation economy. Under Marc's leadership, the SVB team continues to build trust with our client base and deliver financial solutions with the level of service, specialization and expertise upon which they rely.

In June, Jim Hudak joined our organization as President of our Commercial Finance business in the Commercial Bank. With more than 20 years as a commercial finance executive, Jim is known throughout the industry for his leadership capabilities and strong commitment to customer support and satisfaction. It was a return of sorts for Jim, who oversaw legacy CIT's commercial finance businesses from 2008 to 2019. Under his leadership, many of those businesses grew to become leading lenders in their industry verticals, and we are excited to have him back on the team.

Later in the year, we appointed David Leitch to our Board of Directors. A distinguished leader, executive and attorney, Leitch brings extensive experience and valuable insight to our board. He retired from Bank of America