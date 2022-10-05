First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.



In addition, First Citizens will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on Oct. 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial:



United States: 1-833-927-1758 Canada: 1-833-950-0062 All other locations: 1-929-526-1599 Access Code: 355751

The earnings presentation and news release will be available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations.

After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through Nov. 17, 2022, by dialing:

United States: 1-866-813-9403 Canada: 1-226-828-7578 All other locations: 44-204-525-0658 Access Code: 319469

About First Citizens BancShares



First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. In January 2022, First Citizens BancShares and CIT Group Inc. merged – creating one of the top 20 U.S. financial institutions, with more than $100 billion in assets.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Its commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 550 branches in 22 states, many in high-growth markets. Visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®