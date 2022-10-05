Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCNCA   US31946M1036

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.

(FCNCA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
852.99 USD   -0.30%
04:31pFirst Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call
GL
04:31pFirst Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call
GL
10/04CIT Northbridge Credit Serves as Agent on $40 Million Financing to Biery Cheese
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call

10/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

In addition, First Citizens will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on Oct. 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial:

United States:1-833-927-1758
Canada:1-833-950-0062
All other locations:1-929-526-1599
Access Code:355751

The earnings presentation and news release will be available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations.

After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through Nov. 17, 2022, by dialing:

United States:1-866-813-9403
Canada:1-226-828-7578
All other locations:44-204-525-0658
Access Code:319469

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. In January 2022, First Citizens BancShares and CIT Group Inc. merged – creating one of the top 20 U.S. financial institutions, with more than $100 billion in assets.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Its commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 550 branches in 22 states, many in high-growth markets. Visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®

Contact:Deanna HartFrank Smith
 Investor RelationsCorporate Communications
 919-716-2137919-716-4121

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
04:31pFirst Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call
GL
04:31pFirst Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call
GL
10/04CIT Northbridge Credit Serves as Agent on $40 Million Financing to Biery Cheese
PR
09/27CIT Arranges $58.9 Million Financing for Micro-Hospital Portfolio
PR
09/22CIT Northbridge Provides Financing to Mohawk Fine Papers
PR
09/19CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $110 Million Financing for Quipt Home Medical
PR
09/15CIT Northbridge Serves as Agent on $65 Million Financing for Leading Sustainable Appare..
PR
09/14CIT Arranges Financing for SK Capital Investment in VanDeMark Chemical
PR
09/13CIT Provides $50.8 Million to Seavest Healthcare Properties
PR
09/08CIT Provides $10 Million to Charleston-based Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 063 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 0,22%
Capitalization 13 560 M 13 560 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 6 712
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 855,54 $
Average target price 925,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank B. Holding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter M. Bristow President, Director & Corporate Sales Executive
Craig Lloyd Nix Chief Financial Officer
Dorothy F. Ramoneda Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Brent Ciliano Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.3.10%13 560
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.97%331 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.12%260 181
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%204 996
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%165 149
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 039