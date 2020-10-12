Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Citizens BancShares, Inc.    FCNCA

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.

(FCNCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

In addition to this announcement, First Citizens will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results on Wednesday, Oct, 28, 2020, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial:

Domestic:833-519-1268
International:914-800-3840
Conference ID:9790564

The third quarter 2020 earnings presentation and news release will be available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations.

After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through Nov. 6, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 9790564.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals and the medical community through more than 500 branch offices in 19 states, digital banking, ATMs and telephone banking. For more information, visit First Citizens’ Web site at firstcitizens.com.

Contact:Barbara ThompsonTom Heath
 Corporate CommunicationsInvestor Relations
 919-716-2716919-716-4565

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
12:56pFIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Resul..
AQ
12:56pFirst Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financia..
GL
09/11FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17First Citizens Bank Completes Operational Conversion of Entegra Bank Division
GL
08/05FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
07/28FIRST CITIZENS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES : Declares Dividend
PU
07/28FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
07/28First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends
GL
07/28First Citizens BancShares Reports Earnings For Second Quarter 2020
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 696 M - -
Net income 2019 457 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
Yield 2019 0,30%
Capitalization 3 364 M 3 364 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,20x
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 6 999
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Frank B. Holding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter M. Bristow President, Director & Corporate Sales Executive
Craig Lloyd Nix Chief Financial Officer
Dorothy F. Ramoneda Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Victor E. Bell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.-34.69%3 364
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.40%308 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.17%242 656
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.00%219 722
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 527
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-3.73%133 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group