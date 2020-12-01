Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Citizens BancShares, Inc.    FCNCA

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.

(FCNCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Citizens Bank 2020 Holiday Giving Initiative for Teen Cancer America Brings Hope to Young People With Cancer

12/01/2020 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join with First Citizens Bank this holiday season in giving hope to teens and young adults with cancer.

Through Dec. 31, 2020, First Citizens encourages customers, friends and families to make a donation to national nonprofit Teen Cancer America (TCA). TCA works to increase the number of cancer care facilities and specialized treatment programs for teens and young adults.

“Month in, month out, just as many teens and young adults are being diagnosed as ever; cancer doesn’t go on lockdown,” said Jeff Ward, First Citizens chief strategy officer and TCA board member. “That’s why First Citizens is stepping up and encouraging our communities and associates to support the work of TCA, as they can, this holiday season.”

How To Participate

  • Go to firstcitizens.com/TCA to make a donation.
  • Or text TCA to 56512 to give. (Message and data rates may apply.)

Most hospitals don’t have special cancer programs or facilities for 13 - 24-year-olds, who are typically treated in units for children or older adults. Teen Cancer America bridges the gap — with dedicated, state-of-the-art programs and facilities to meet the unique needs of this age group.

“Since 2015, First Citizens has worked closely with Teen Cancer America to bring young people with cancer better treatment and supportive communities,” Ward said. “We’re proud to continue to assist this life-changing organization. Please join us in donating to TCA to provide a brighter new year for teen patients and their families. Let’s keep making a difference – together.”

A donation for TCA:

  • Helps build spaces in hospitals just for teens and young adults to improve their oncology care.
  • Provides services and programs that impact and enhance the hospital experience for young people.
  • Allows TCA to create music programs, health and wellness workshops, community building events and more.

First Citizens’ 2020 holiday initiative is a continuation of its largest-ever philanthropic endeavor for TCA. The bank has donated over $3 million towards specialized treatment centers in the communities it serves.

Currently, First Citizens partners with TCA to support five hospitals in the Southeast, including Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, N.C.; UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.; Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.; Prisma Health Cancer Institute in Greenville, S.C.; and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System also in Greenville, S.C.

First Citizens and Teen Cancer America are also talking with other major medical centers throughout the bank’s markets about establishing new TCA programs. Money raised by First Citizens for TCA goes directly to local partner hospitals.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens is the principal Southeastern corporate sponsor of Teen Cancer America. Its annual holiday TCA initiative is one of many efforts that First Citizens participates in and sponsors to raise funds, build awareness and partner with medical centers for the nonprofit.

Founded in 1898, First Citizens is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has over $48 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®. For more information, visit firstcitizens.com.

About Teen Cancer America

Founded by rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, Teen Cancer America seeks to bridge the gap between pediatric and adult oncology care by helping the health providers and health systems develop specialized programs and facilities for this age group. TCA brings together physicians and allied healthcare professionals in both pediatric and adult oncology. Age-targeted care for this population is necessary for medical and appropriate psychosocial development. Outcomes associated with some cancers that target this age group have not improved in over 30 years. Teens and young adults with cancer are long overdue for an upgrade and TCA can hopefully light the fire in America’s health systems. For more information, email Michelle Aland (michelle@teencanceramerica.org) or visit www.teencanceramerica.org.

Contact:

Barbara Thompson
First Citizens Bank
(919) 716-2716


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
11:02aFirst Citizens Bank 2020 Holiday Giving Initiative for Teen Cancer America Br..
GL
11/17FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
11/09FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES : Bank Completes Operational Conversion of Gwinnett Co..
AQ
11/09First Citizens Bank Completes Operational Conversion of Gwinnett Community Ba..
GL
11/03FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
10/27FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES : Declares Dividends
AQ
10/27First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends
GL
10/20FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
10/19CIT : DBRS Morningstar Places CIT Under Review Positive Following Merger Announc..
AQ
10/19CIT : Fitch Places CIT Group on Rating Watch Evolving Following Merger Announcem..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 696 M - -
Net income 2019 457 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
Yield 2019 0,30%
Capitalization 5 100 M 5 100 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,20x
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 6 999
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Frank B. Holding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter M. Bristow President, Director & Corporate Sales Executive
Craig Lloyd Nix Chief Financial Officer
Dorothy F. Ramoneda Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Victor E. Bell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.2.26%5 100
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.04%359 322
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.00%273 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.69%243 606
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.66%198 979
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.62%167 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ