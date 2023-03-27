Advanced search
    FCNCA   US31946M1036

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.

(FCNCA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-24 pm EDT
582.55 USD   -1.11%
01:50aA buyer for SVB soothes broader markets, but default stress haunts banks
RE
01:44aRupee firms on inflow hopes, banking crisis jitters remain
RE
01:44aEasing banking crisis fears give Australia shares modest lift
RE
Rupee firms on inflow hopes, banking crisis jitters remain

03/27/2023 | 01:44am EDT
A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on Monday, helped by expectations of inflows and a slight improvement in risk sentiment.

The rupee traded at 82.3175 per dollar by 11:05 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 82.48.

The currency last week gave up all its post-Federal Reserve meeting gains once a selloff in Deutsche Bank shares began amid concerns over the health of the global financial sector.

On Monday, Indian equities firmed, while U.S. and European stock futures advanced on news that First Citizens BancShares Inc would acquire all of Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) deposits and loans from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Risk sentiment is "somewhat better" and inflows from likely exporter-led dollar sales in the final week of the financial year could see the rupee find some support, but worries about the mood turning negative anytime persisted, said a private bank trader.

"For the week, we expect the rupee to be range-bound between 82.20-82.50. Importers can take advantage of this to hedge near-term exposures," said Ritesh Bhansali, vice-president at Mecklai Financial Services.

The collapse of SVB and other mid-sized U.S.-lenders, besides Credit Suisse's takeover by UBS, over the past two weeks has roiled markets, with investors becoming extremely sensitive to new developments and rushing to safe-havens.

Other Asian currencies were weaker as the dollar index gained and U.S. bond yields stayed low.

Bond yields have also reacted to a sharp repricing of Fed terminal rate expectations lately.

The central bank mellowing its hawkish tone last week has seen futures price in a 71% possibility of the Fed holding rates at its May meeting and about 80 basis point worth of rate cuts in 2023.

Investors will await the reading of the Fed's preferred inflation measure, the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index data, due on Friday.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) -0.03% 54.719841 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.05% 0.66509 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.07% 1.22363 Delayed Quote.1.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.05% 59.948 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.72812 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -8.53% 8.54 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) -0.10% 88.6549 Delayed Quote.0.61%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.07648 Delayed Quote.1.24%
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC. -1.11% 582.55 Delayed Quote.-23.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.01215 Delayed Quote.0.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.62019 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.04% 82.33 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 624 M - -
Net income 2023 1 268 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,56x
Yield 2023 0,44%
Capitalization 8 419 M 8 419 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 10 530
Free-Float 84,2%
