S&P 500 ends up slightly; SVB deal lifts bank shares

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
*
First Citizens to buy SVB assets; shares jump
*
Bank indexes higher; tech shares slip
*
Indexes: Dow up 0.6%; S&P 500 up 0.2%, Nasdaq down 0.5%
NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended
slightly higher on Monday as a deal for Silicon Valley Bank's
assets helped to boost bank shares, while a decline in
technology-related stocks limited the day's gains.
The S&P 500 banks index rose 3.1%, while the KBW
regional banking index ended up 0.6%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co shares climbed 2.9% and Bank of
America added 5%. They were among stocks giving the S&P
500 its biggest boost on Monday.
Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc shot up
more than 50% after it said it would acquire the deposits and
loans of Silicon Valley Bank, which failed earlier this month in
the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis.
Also, shares of First Republic Bank were up 11.8%
after Bloomberg reported U.S. authorities were considering more
support for banks, which could give the struggling First
Republic more time to shore up its balance sheet.
Tech-related growth shares were lower, however, and the
Nasdaq ended down on the day.
"There's still a lot going on in the financial sector,
and it's actually good news today," said Tim Ghriskey, senior
portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.
But tech and growth stocks have "had a very strong quarter,
so there may be some profit-taking as we head into the end of
the quarter."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.55 points,
or 0.6%, to 32,432.08, the S&P 500 gained 6.54 points, or
0.16%, to 3,977.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
55.12 points, or 0.47%, to 11,768.84.
Shares of Apple were down 1.2%. The S&P 500
technology index is up more than 16% for the quarter
so far.
Crypto shares were also down Monday after the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said crypto exchange Binance and its
CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao have been sued by the CFTC for
operating an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program.
Among other stock gainers, Walt Disney shares ended
up 1.6% after the company began 7,000 in layoffs announced
earlier this year.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.57-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.44-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week highs and no new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 128 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.32 billion shares,
compared with the 12.9 billion average for the full session over
the last 20 trading days.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and additional
reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Aurora Ellis)