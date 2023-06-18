SVB agrees to sell its investment banking division

June 18 (Reuters) - SVB Financial Group said
on Sunday it has entered into an agreement to sell its
investment banking division, SVB Securities, to a group led by
Jeff Leerink and backed by funds managed by The Baupost Group.
The bidder group led by Leerink, who is chief executive of
SVB Securities, will acquire the investment banking business for
a combination of cash, repayment of an intercompany note, and a
5% equity instrument, the company said.
MoffettNathanson LLC, the company's research business,
was not included in the transaction, the collapsed lender said,
adding that it will remain a part of the company.
The deal comes after the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation (FDIC)
took over Silicon Valley Bank
in March after depositors rushed to pull out their money in
a bank run that wiped out more than half the market value of
several U.S. regional lenders and triggered the worst banking
crisis since 2008.
First Citizens BancShares Inc bought all the
loans and deposits of the failed bank in March, leaving some $90
billion in securities with the FDIC for sale.
The lender continues to evaluate strategic alternatives
for its division, SVB Capital, and company's other assets and
investments, it said.
The collapse of SVB in March reverberated around the
world, sending U.S. depositors fleeing smaller banks for larger
cousins while the hit to confidence forced Credit Suisse into
the arms of rival UBS.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)