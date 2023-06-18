Advanced search
    FCNCA   US31946M1036

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.

(FCNCA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
1282.99 USD   -1.21%
SVB agrees to sell its investment banking division
06/13HSBC eyes leading role in banking for VCs, startups after hiring wave
06/08Marc Cadieux Appointed President of Silicon Valley Bank Commercial
SVB agrees to sell its investment banking division

06/18/2023 | 11:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Silicon Valley Bank location in San Francisco

June 18 (Reuters) - SVB Financial Group said on Sunday it has entered into an agreement to sell its investment banking division, SVB Securities, to a group led by Jeff Leerink and backed by funds managed by The Baupost Group.

The bidder group led by Leerink, who is chief executive of SVB Securities, will acquire the investment banking business for a combination of cash, repayment of an intercompany note, and a 5% equity instrument, the company said.

MoffettNathanson LLC, the company's research business, was not included in the transaction, the collapsed lender said, adding that it will remain a part of the company.

The deal comes after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

took over Silicon Valley Bank

in March after depositors rushed to pull out their money in a bank run that wiped out more than half the market value of several U.S. regional lenders and triggered the worst banking crisis since 2008.

First Citizens BancShares Inc bought all the loans and deposits of the failed bank in March, leaving some $90 billion in securities with the FDIC for sale.

The lender continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for its division, SVB Capital, and company's other assets and investments, it said.

The collapse of SVB in March reverberated around the world, sending U.S. depositors fleeing smaller banks for larger cousins while the hit to confidence forced Credit Suisse into the arms of rival UBS.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
