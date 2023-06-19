SVB's Asian customers who lost deposits remain on the hook for loans - WSJ

June 19 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley Bank's customers in
Asia whose deposits were recently seized by the U.S. Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) are under pressure to repay loans
to First Citizens Bank, The Wall Street Journal reported on
Monday.
According to the report, when SVB failed in March, the FDIC
stepped in to protect all of the California bank's U.S. deposits
and arranged a sale of the lender's U.S. customer accounts,
branches and loans to First Citizens Bancshares.
Left out of that deal was SVB's branch in the Cayman
Islands, which had deposits from the bank's clients in China,
Singapore and other parts of Asia, including venture-capital and
private-equity firms with funds that domiciled in the British
overseas territory, the report said.
SVB, FDIC and First Citizens Bank did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
California regulators shuttered Silicon Valley Bank in March
and First Citizens BancShares purchased the bank with
the help of FDIC in a deal that drained $20 billion from an
insurance fund financed by banks and run by the government.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)