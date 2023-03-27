Wall St equities gain, Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

*
Dow and S&P rise, Nasdaq lags with rate hikes in focus
*
Oil prices rally with Iraq forced to halt some exports
*
U.S. bank stocks rebound, bitcoin falls
*
Deposits flow to money market funds, large banks
NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street equities
gained and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investor
concerns about the financial system were calmed after First
Citizens BancShares said it would take on the deposits
and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank.
The deal offered a respite after weeks of turmoil prompted
by the collapse of tech-focused Silicon Valley Bank and
punctuated by more bank failures and rescues. And on Saturday
Bloomberg News reported that U.S. authorities are considering
the expansion of an emergency lending facility that would offer
banks more support, easing concerns about contagion.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on optimism that stress in the
banking sector could be contained, and as the Treasury
Department saw soft demand for a sale of two-year notes.
The S&P 500 bank index, after closing down more
than 22% for the month-to-date on Friday, finished up 3% on the
day. In Europe, Deutsche Bank shares rose 6% after
falling sharply on Friday with fears spreading to the United
States after the cost of insuring its debt against default
jumped.
"The main driver to (Monday's) sentiment has been the
banking news over the weekend," said Michael James, managing
director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
Citing the First Citizens deal and the potential for
expansion of emergency U.S. lending, James said there was a
"sigh of relief" on Monday for the banking sector "which has had
a giant anchor around its neck for the last three weeks."
While the weekend's news helped Monday's mood, it did not
completely dispel concerns about the bank sector and the impact
of higher interest rates on the global economy, which has also
been struggling with stubbornly high inflation.
For the underperformance of rate-sensitive sectors such as
technology on Monday, James pointed to an increased probability
that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in May
compared with Friday's expectations. The central bank has been
raising rates for a year as it battles inflation.
"The greater the likelihood of no additional bank failures
the easier potentially it would be for the Fed to continue rate
hikes," James said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.55 points,
or 0.6%, to 32,432.08, the S&P 500 gained 6.54 points, or
0.16%, to 3,977.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
55.12 points, or 0.47%, to 11,768.84.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index earlier closed up
1.05% while the MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.23%.
Emerging market stocks lost 0.84%. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed 0.88% lower, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.33%.
DOLLAR FLAT
The dollar rose to a five-day high against the Japanese yen
on Monday as authorities' efforts to rein in worries over the
global banking system helped soothe investor nerves.
The greenback traded in a narrow range against most major
currencies as investors appeared hesitant to place big wagers as
they sought clarity on the fallout from the recent collapse of
two U.S. lenders and the Credit Suisse rescue last week
by rival UBS.
U.S. depositors have been fleeing smaller banks for larger
institutions or to money market funds. Flows to such funds have
risen by more than $300 billion in the past month to a record
above $5.1 trillion, according to Bank of America, citing
figures from EPFR data provider.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.64% versus the greenback at
131.56 per dollar but the dollar index, which measures
the greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.155%.
The euro was up 0.36% to $1.0798 while Sterling
was last trading at $1.2286, up 0.47% on the day.
The Mexican peso gained 0.54% versus the U.S. dollar at
18.34 and the Canadian dollar rose 0.66% versus the greenback.
Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies, described a
"state of anxious calm" since there were no new emergencies over
the weekend.
Oil prices rallied after Iraq was forced to halt some crude
exports from its semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, with an
additional boost from steps to stem a potential banking crisis
that could potentially have hit oil demand.
U.S. crude prices settled up 5.13% to $72.81 per
barrel and Brent finished at $78.12, up 4.17% on the
day.
Gold prices slipped as investors scaled back on safe-haven
trades as they dipped into riskier bets such as equities. Spot
gold dropped 1.0% to $1,957.22 an ounce. U.S. gold
futures fell 1.28% to $1,956.80 an ounce.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin fell 3.59% to
$26,998.00.
(Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Karen Brettell, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed,
Nell Mackenzie and Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes, Jacqueline
Wong, Peter Graff, Will Dunham and Tomasz Janowski)