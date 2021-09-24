Log in
    FCIT   US31959T1025

FIRST CITRUS BANCORPORATION, INC.

(FCIT)
First Citrus Bancorporation : Bank Ranks Among Tampa Bay 200 by Tampa Bay Business Journal

09/24/2021 | 09:42am EDT
Tampa Bay Journal's Tampa Bay 200 is a listing of the largest private companies headquartered in Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

First Citrus Bank ranked 173, when listed among the top 200 privately-held companies headquartered in Tampa Bay. The Tampa Bay Journal compiled the list based on 2020 revenue, with 2019 and 2018 revenues used as tiebreakers, when necessary. Also on the list are notable Tampa Bay companies, such as Publix Supermarkets, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, and Pepin Distributing Co.

To view the complete listing, click: Tampa Bay 200 (Largest Private Companies in Tampa Bay)

Disclaimer

First Citrus Bancorporation Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 13:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,4 M - -
Net income 2020 4,90 M - -
Net cash 2020 72,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 63,9 M 63,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John M. Barrett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Linton Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Michael Adcock Chairman
Joe Kynion Vice President-Information Technology
Virginia Noll Vice President, Compliance & CRA Officer