First Citrus Bancorporation : Bank Ranks Among Tampa Bay 200 by Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Journal's Tampa Bay 200 is a listing of the largest private companies headquartered in Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

First Citrus Bank ranked 173, when listed among the top 200 privately-held companies headquartered in Tampa Bay. The Tampa Bay Journal compiled the list based on 2020 revenue, with 2019 and 2018 revenues used as tiebreakers, when necessary. Also on the list are notable Tampa Bay companies, such as Publix Supermarkets, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, and Pepin Distributing Co.

To view the complete listing, click: Tampa Bay 200 (Largest Private Companies in Tampa Bay)