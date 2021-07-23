Log in
    FCIT   US31959T1025

FIRST CITRUS BANCORPORATION, INC.

(FCIT)
First Citrus Bancorporation : Physical Bank Branches Are Still Necessary in Tampa Bay as Banking Evolves

07/23/2021 | 10:48am EDT
Chief Deposit Officer Jessica Kendall Hornof and other Tampa Bay bank officers address the ongoing need to have physical branches on the Gulf Coast of Florida in a recent Tampa Bay Business Journal article.

Per the article, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) reported that the majority of bankers believed that branch-based banking would cease within five years. But, the popular opinion by Tampa Bay bank executives, along with the growth of branch offices in the area, is that brick-and-mortar offices are a necessity in our popular market.

Having offices throughout Tampa Bay, along with our newest St. Petersburg location, has given First Citrus Bank the opportunity to interact with clients in person, build trust, and provide individualized financial support. Plus, Tampa Bay has seen an influx in population growth, as people move from other states to Florida. A local Tampa bank is best suited to open a new personal or business account.

Moreover, Jessica Kendall Hornof​, EVP and chief deposit officer for First Citrus Bank, states that as many as 80% of consumers prefer to speak to a banker in person for complex banking issues. With that in mind, location proximity is important when selecting a bank.

To read the complete article with quotes from our Tampa Bay community bank and other local banks, click: The end of branch banking? Tampa Bay bankers aren't so sure

Disclaimer

First Citrus Bancorporation Inc. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 14:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,4 M - -
Net income 2020 4,90 M - -
Net cash 2020 72,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 65,9 M 65,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart FIRST CITRUS BANCORPORATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John M. Barrett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Linton Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Michael Adcock Chairman
Joe Kynion Vice President-Information Technology
Virginia Noll Vice President, Compliance & CRA Officer