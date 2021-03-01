First Cobalt to Present at Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF) is pleased to announce that President & Chief Executive Officer, Trent Mell will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Wednesday March 3, 2021 at 11am EST.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year. For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

A copy of the presentation for this event can be found at https://www.firstcobalt.com/investors/investor-presentation/.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt owns North America's only permitted cobalt refinery. Cobalt refining is a critical component to the development and manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and forms a foundational piece of the next generation of the North American auto sector and other electrified consumer and industrial applications. First Cobalt owns a cobalt project in the United States and controls significant mineral assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, including more than 50 past producing mines.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell

President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information visit www.firstcobalt.com or contact:

Sabrina Gunness

info@firstcobalt.com

+1.416.900.3891

