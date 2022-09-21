First Commonwealth Financial : 2022 Stephens Bank Forum
2Q 2022 Investor Relations Discussion Materials
FRANCHISE OVERVIEW
Diversified community bank with 125 retail branches in Pennsylvania and Ohio (1)
Active in four major metro markets:
Pittsburgh, PA
Columbus, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cleveland, OH
FCF Branches (118)
FCF Mortgage LPO (3)
FCF Commercial LPO (3)
Centric Financial Corp. (7)
CFCX Commercial LPO (1)
Total Assets: $9.5 billion
Total Gross Loans: $7.1 billion
Total Deposits: $8.1 billion
Market Cap: $1.4 billion
As of June 30, 2022, unless noted
(1) Pro forma footprint include acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation announced on August 30, 2022
INVESTMENT THESIS
Well balanced franchise built to enable profitable growth
Cohesive leadership team with an ability to execute
Diversified loan portfolio, balanced between commercial vs. consumer and fixed vs. variable
Diversified geography across Pennsylvania and Ohio
Diversified revenue streams and product mix, with over 26% of revenue from fee income sources (including trust, brokerage, insurance, mortgage and SBA lending)
Well-developedsuite of digital products have enhanced customer satisfaction and enabled new channels for customers to do business with us
Low loan-to-deposit ratio at 89% and historically low cost of funds, driven by a high mix of core deposits
Strong capital ratios (8.0% TCE (1)) and strong organic capital generation
Protecting and enhancing shareholder value
Strong credit culture, increased granularity and reduced concentration risk and out-of-market exposures since the last credit cycle
Announced additional $25 million share repurchase program in October 2021; ready to thoughtfully deploy capital as market conditions improve
Proven ability to execute and deliver positive operating leverage
Completed 20% reduction of branch facilities in December 2020
Redeploying cost savings into digital transformation (e.g., Treasury Management, Banno Digital Platform, Zelle) and revenue-generating growth
Strong history of cost containment
Maintaining a risk and governance culture aligned with expectations of long-term stakeholders
STRATEGIC FOCUS
Proven ability to execute on growth strategies and control expenses to produce positive operating leverage
Growth
Drivers
Accentuate the Regional Business Model to drive loan and fee income growth
Expand SBA and Indirect Lending into attractive new markets
Drive higher levels of digital channel acquisition, customer satisfaction, and ease of use
Expanding
Capabilities
Enhance digital capabilities driven by a nimble technology and data platform
Launch and grow Equipment Finance business with a national market reach
