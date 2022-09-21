Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCF   US3198291078

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FCF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:58 2022-09-21 am EDT
13.72 USD   +0.18%
11:50aFIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL : 2022 Stephens Bank Forum
PU
09/06Raymond James Adjusts First Commonwealth Financial's Price Target to $16 From $17, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
08/31TRANSCRIPT : Centric Financial Corporation, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation - M&A Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Commonwealth Financial : 2022 Stephens Bank Forum

09/21/2022 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NYSE: FCF

2Q 2022 Investor Relations Discussion Materials

2

2Q 2022 Investor Relations Discussion Materials

FRANCHISE OVERVIEW

  • Diversified community bank with 125 retail branches in Pennsylvania and Ohio(1)
  • Active in four major metro markets:
    • Pittsburgh, PA
    • Columbus, OH
    • Cincinnati, OH
    • Cleveland, OH

FCF Branches (118)

FCF Mortgage LPO (3)

FCF Commercial LPO (3)

Centric Financial Corp. (7)

CFCX Commercial LPO (1)

  • Total Assets: $9.5 billion
  • Total Gross Loans: $7.1 billion
  • Total Deposits: $8.1 billion
  • Market Cap: $1.4 billion

(as of August 3rd, 2022)

As of June 30, 2022, unless noted

3

(1) Pro forma footprint include acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation announced on August 30, 2022

2Q 2022 Investor Relations Discussion Materials

INVESTMENT THESIS

  • Well balanced franchise built to enable profitable growth
    • Cohesive leadership team with an ability to execute
    • Diversified loan portfolio, balanced between commercial vs. consumer and fixed vs. variable
    • Diversified geography across Pennsylvania and Ohio
    • Diversified revenue streams and product mix, with over 26% of revenue from fee income sources (including trust, brokerage, insurance, mortgage and SBA lending)
    • Well-developedsuite of digital products have enhanced customer satisfaction and enabled new channels for customers to do business with us
    • Low loan-to-deposit ratio at 89% and historically low cost of funds, driven by a high mix of core deposits
    • Strong capital ratios (8.0% TCE(1)) and strong organic capital generation
  • Protecting and enhancing shareholder value
    • Strong credit culture, increased granularity and reduced concentration risk and out-of-market exposures since the last credit cycle
    • Announced additional $25 million share repurchase program in October 2021; ready to thoughtfully deploy capital as market conditions improve
  • Proven ability to execute and deliver positive operating leverage
    • Completed 20% reduction of branch facilities in December 2020
    • Redeploying cost savings into digital transformation (e.g., Treasury Management, Banno Digital Platform, Zelle) and revenue-generating growth
    • Strong history of cost containment
  • Maintaining a risk and governance culture aligned with expectations of long-term stakeholders

(1) Excludes PPP loans

4

2Q 2022 Investor Relations Discussion Materials

STRATEGIC FOCUS

Proven ability to execute on growth strategies and control expenses to produce positive operating leverage

Growth

Drivers

  • Accentuate the Regional Business Model to drive loan and fee income growth
  • Expand SBA and Indirect Lending into attractive new markets
  • Drive higher levels of digital channel acquisition, customer satisfaction, and ease of use

Expanding

Capabilities

  • Enhance digital capabilities driven by a nimble technology and data platform
  • Launch and grow Equipment Finance business with a national market reach

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 15:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
11:50aFIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL : 2022 Stephens Bank Forum
PU
09/06Raymond James Adjusts First Commonwealth Financial's Price Target to $16 From $17, Main..
MT
08/31TRANSCRIPT : Centric Financial Corporation, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation - M&A..
CI
08/30FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /P : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulat..
AQ
08/30First Commonwealth Financial to Buy Centric Financial Corporation in Shares
MT
08/30First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Extends its Pennsylvania Presence with Acquisi..
AQ
08/30First Commonwealth Financial Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire..
CI
08/09FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financi..
AQ
08/04FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03Stephens Downgrades First Commonwealth Financial to Equalweight From Overweight
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 403 M - -
Net income 2022 131 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 1 274 M 1 274 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 409
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,69 $
Average target price 17,17 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Michael Price President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Reske Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jon L. Gorney Chairman
Ray T. Charley Independent Director
David S. Dahlmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION-14.92%1 274
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.85%340 695
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.20%274 564
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.82%210 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.52%164 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%151 843