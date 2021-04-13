Log in
First Commonwealth to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

04/13/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
INDIANA, Pa., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The call will be hosted by T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined by James R. Reske, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jane Grebenc, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer and Brian G. Karrip, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. First Commonwealth will issue a press release reporting its First Quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Conference Call Information

What:First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
 First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
  
When:2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, April 28, 2021
  
Where:www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations
  
How:Live and replay webcast over the Internet
 or
 Live by Phone: 1-833-302-1887 (U.S. toll free) or 1-236-714-3917 (international toll)
Conference ID: 4592861
Replay by Phone: 1-800-585-8367 Replay Access Code: 4592861

To listen to the conference call, either dial the phone number above or go to First Commonwealth's Investor Relations webpage at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations, click on the "First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call" link and follow the instructions.  After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 30 days.   In addition, a replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call by dialing the replay number and entering the access code listed above. There is no charge to access this event.

To Ask Questions

Participants can e-mail their questions to investorrelations@fcbanking.com. Questions submitted via e-mail will be accepted beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, until the conclusion of the presentation.

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

The First Commonwealth Financial Corporation First Quarter 2021 earnings press release can be accessed after it is published on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations. Click on "News," which can be found under the “News & Market Data” section.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio.  First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.  For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com

Media Relations

Jonathan E. Longwill
Vice President / Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations

Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
