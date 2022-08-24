First Community Bankshares : Audit, Compliance, and Enterprise Risk Committee Charter

First Community Bankshares, Inc.

Audit, Compliance, and Enterprise Risk Committee Charter

OVERVIEW

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") has constituted and established an Audit, Compliance, and Enterprise Risk ("ACER") Committee (the "Committee") with authority, responsibility and specific duties as described in this ACER Committee Charter (the "Charter").

PURPOSE

This Charter is intended to serve as a component of the governance framework within which the Board, assisted by its committees, directs the affairs of the Company.

GENERAL OBJECTIVES

The general objective of this Charter is to establish and define the ACER Committee's composition, authority, responsibilities, and meeting requirements.

STATEMENT OF NEED AND DEFINITION

The Committee is chartered to represent and provide assistance to the Board in fulfilling its governance responsibility relating to (i) the integrity of the Company's financial statements and financial reporting processes; (ii) the systems of internal accounting and financial controls; (iii) compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and the Company's policies; (iv) the annual independent audits of the Company's financial statements and internal control over financial reporting; (v) the independent registered public accountant's qualifications, independence and performance; (vi) the performance of the Company's Internal Audit function; (vii) the implementation and enforcement of the Company's risk management policies and procedures, including consumer compliance; and (viii) any other areas as specified by the Board.

SPECIFIC GOALS

Reserved.

CHARTER ELEMENTS

Composition

The Committee composition shall be in accordance with the listing standards of the NASDAQ Stock Market ("NASDAQ"). The Committee shall be comprised of three or more directors (including a chairperson) as appointed annually by the Board, each of whom shall meet the independence and other requirements of NASDAQ and the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Each member shall be free from any relationship that, in the opinion of the Board of Directors, would interfere with the exercise of his or her independent judgment. Each Committee member shall be financially literate, as such qualification is interpreted by the Board in its business judgment, including, at a minimum, having the ability to read and understand financial statements (including the Company's balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement and notes thereto). No member of the Committee shall have participated in the preparation of the financial statements of the Company in the past