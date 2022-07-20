First Community : Announces Second Quarter Results and Cash Dividend - Form 8-K 07/20/2022 | 05:34pm EDT Send by mail :

First Community Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results and Cash Dividend Highlights for Second Quarter of 2022 · Net income of $3.1 million. · Diluted EPS of $0.41 per common share for the quarter and $0.87 year-to-date through June 30, 2022. · Total loans increased during the second quarter by $40.5 million, an annualized growth rate of 18.6% on a linked quarter basis. · Pure (non-CD) deposit growth, including customer cash management accounts, of $46.2 million, an annualized growth rate of 13.4% on a linked quarter basis. · Investment advisory line of business revenue of $1.2 million. · Cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, which is the 82nd consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders. Lexington, SC - July 20, 2022 Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the second quarter of 2022 of $3.130 million as compared to $3.543 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $3.489 million in the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.41 for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $0.47 for the second quarter of 2021 and $0.46 in the first quarter of 2022. As a note, during the second quarter of 2021, the bank recognized $611 thousand in non-recurring PPP related fee income compared to $1 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. Year-to-date through June 30, 2022, net income was $6.619 million compared to $6.798 million during the first six months of 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2022 were $0.87, compared to $0.90 during the same time period in 2021. As a note, during the first six months of 2021, the bank recognized $1.153 million in non-recurring PPP related fee income compared to $44 thousand in the first six months of 2022. Cash Dividend and Capital The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2022. The company will pay a $0.13 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock. This dividend is payable August 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2022. First Community President and CEO Mike Crapps commented, "Our entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 82nd consecutive quarter." As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan that provides for the repurchase of up to 375,000 shares of its common stock, which represents approximately 5% of the Company's 7,566,633 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022. Under the repurchase plan, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time. No shares have been repurchased under this plan. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At June 30, 2022, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 8.34%, 13.47%, and 14.57%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of June 30, 2021 of 8.48%, 13.52%, and 14.66%, respectively. As of June 30, 2022, the bank's Common Equity Tier I ratio was 13.47% compared to 13.52% at June 30, 2021. The Company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio (TCE ratio) was 6.12% at June 30, 2022, compared to 6.71% at March 31, 2022. This is primarily due to growth in the Company's balance sheet and an increase in the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL) which has a temporary negative impact on the fair value of our investments and capital. Excluding this, the Company's TCE ratio was 7.59% and the Tangible Book Value per share was $17.00 at June 30, 2022. During the quarter, the Company reclassified $224.6 million in investments to Held-to-Maturity (HTM) from Available-for-Sale (AFS). With the addition of other purchased investments during the second quarter, the HTM portfolio was $233.7 million at June 30, 2022. The remaining AFS portfolio has a modified duration of 2.84. Asset Quality The non-performing assets ratio as of June 30, 2022 was 0.58% and the total past dues ratio was 0.24%. Troubled debt restructuring (TDRs) still accruing interest were reduced to $125 thousand at June 30, 2022. Non-accrual loans increased $4.2 million during the quarter to $4.4 million at June 30, 2022, the result of one large loan relationship representing almost the entire increase amount that was moved to non-accrual status. Next steps have been taken on this well collateralized loan to move this toward a successful resolution. Net loan recoveries for the quarter were $242 thousand and year-to-date through June 30, 2022 were $261 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 5.12% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of June 30, 2022. Balance Sheet Total loans increased during the second quarter by $40.5 million, which is an annualized growth rate of 18.6%. Commercial loan production was $80.3 million during the second quarter compared to $55.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. While there are likely some headwinds related to potential loan payoffs and paydowns, momentum going into the third quarter of the year remains strong. Total deposits were $1.469 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $1.431 billion at March 31, 2022. Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits and including customer cash management accounts, increased $46.2 million, an annualized growth rate of 13.4%, to $1.421 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.375 billion at March 31, 2022. Cost of deposits decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.09% in the second quarter of 2022 from 0.10% in the first quarter of the year. Cost of funds also decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.12% in the second quarter of 2022 from 0.13% in the first quarter of the year. First Community President and CEO Mike Crapps commented, "We are extremely excited about the success in the growth of our loan portfolio during the second quarter. This is reflective of the hard work of our team and the high quality of our customers and markets. Additionally, our success in gathering low cost deposits continues to be a strength for our company. We expect this trend of declining cost of deposits and cost of funds to reverse given the current interest rate environment." Revenue Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin Net interest income was $11.051 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to first quarter net interest income of $10.733 million and $11.092 million for the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 2.93% compared to 2.91% in the first quarter of the year. During the quarter, there were two events that negatively impacted net interest income and net interest margin. Interest income on variable rate collateralized mortgage obligations, primarily consisting of GNMA home equity conversion mortgages, declined $284 thousand to ($202) thousand during the second quarter of 2022, from $82 thousand during the first quarter of 2022. This decline, which caused a 20 basis points reduction in the yield on investments and a seven basis points reduction in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2022, was due to an increase in prepayments, which resulted in accelerated amortization of the premium on these investments. Also during the second quarter of 2022, a $4.1 million loan was moved to non-accrual status, which resulted in a $51 thousand reversal to interest income, a two basis points reduction to the yield on loans, and a one basis point reduction to net interest margin. Non-Interest Income Non-interest income in the second quarter of 2022 was $3.009 million, compared to $3.374 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $3.418 million in the second quarter of 2021. Revenues in the mortgage line of business were $481 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $839 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.143 million in the second quarter of 2021. Revenue in the investment advisory line of business were $1.195 million in the second quarter of 2022, basically flat on a linked quarter and up 24.9% from $957 thousand in the second quarter of 2021. Assets under management (AUM) were $524.3 million at June 30, 2022 from $632.8 million at March 31, 2022 and $650.9 million at December 31, 2021. Mr. Crapps commented, "Revenue in the mortgage line of business has been impacted by the headwinds of rising mortgage rates and low housing inventory. To help offset this impact, during the second quarter, our bank began to market an Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM) loan product to provide borrowers with an alternative to fixed rate mortgage loans. As these loans are being held on our balance sheet, the result is additive to loan growth but results in less gain-on-sale fee revenue. While revenue in our financial planning and investment advisory line of business remained constant on a linked quarter, we have seen AUM affected by the stock market performance in the first six months of the year." Non-Interest Expense Non-interest expense was $10.188 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $9.954 million in the first quarter of the year. Expenses in the Occupancy and Marketing/Public Relations were up $81 thousand and $85 thousand respectively. The increase in Occupancy expense was related to some major maintenance projects competed during the quarter. Marketing/Public Relations expense was up due to larger media schedules in the second quarter including activity in the bank's new York County, SC market. Salaries and benefits increased $56 thousand on a linked quarter due to the full quarter impact of the new York County, SC loan production team and annual increases for exempt employees which were effective on March 1, 2022, which were partially offset by lower mortgage loan commissions and higher vacancy rates during the quarter. About First Community Corporation First Community Corporation stock trades on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, Upstate and Piedmont Regions of South Carolina as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com . FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will", "plans" or other statements that indicate future periods. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected including, but not limited to, due to the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the economies and communities we serve, which has had and may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations, and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole both domestically and globally; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. ### FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Total Assets $ 1,684,824 $ 1,652,279 $ 1,584,508 $ 1,560,326 $ 1,514,973 Other Short-term Investments and CD's1 76,918 68,169 47,049 55,259 52,316 Investment Securities Investments Held-to-Maturity 233,730 - - - - Investments Available-for-Sale 337,254 577,820 564,839 513,500 468,951 Other Investments at Cost 1,929 1,879 1,785 1,760 1,718 Total Investment Securities 572,913 579,699 566,624 515,260 470,669 Loans Held for Sale 4,533 12,095 7,120 6,213 11,416 Loans Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 250 269 1,467 9,109 47,229 Non-PPP Loans 916,082 875,528 862,235 872,411 831,089 Total Loans 916,332 875,797 863,702 881,520 878,318 Allowance for Loan Losses 11,220 11,063 11,179 11,025 10,638 Goodwill 14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 Other Intangibles 840 879 919 959 1,011 Total Deposits 1,468,975 1,430,748 1,361,291 1,333,568 1,289,883 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 71,800 68,060 54,216 59,821 60,487 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances - - - - - Junior Subordinated Debt 14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 Shareholders' Equity 117,592 125,380 140,998 139,113 137,927 Book Value Per Common Share $ 15.54 $ 16.59 $ 18.68 $ 18.44 $ 18.29 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 13.50 $ 14.53 $ 16.62 $ 16.37 $ 16.22 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 17.00 $ 16.52 $ 16.18 $ 15.76 $ 15.23 Equity to Assets 6.98 % 7.59 % 8.90 % 8.92 % 9.10 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio) 6.12 % 6.71 % 8.00 % 8.00 % 8.16 % TCE Ratio excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 7.59 % 7.56 % 7.80 % 7.72 % 7.70 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held for Sale) 62.69 % 62.06 % 63.97 % 66.57 % 68.98 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held for Sale) 62.38 % 61.21 % 63.45 % 66.10 % 68.09 % Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans 1.22 % 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.25 % 1.21 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank): Leverage Ratio 8.34 % 8.43 % 8.45 % 8.56 % 8.48 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.47 % 13.89 % 13.97 % 13.58 % 13.52 % Total Capital Ratio 14.57 % 15.03 % 15.15 % 14.74 % 14.66 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.47 % 13.89 % 13.97 % 13.58 % 13.52 % Tier 1 Regulatory Capital $ 137,910 $ 135,555 $ 132,918 $ 129,741 $ 125,732 Total Regulatory Capital $ 149,130 $ 146,618 $ 144,097 $ 140,766 $ 136,370 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 137,910 $ 135,555 $ 132,918 $ 129,741 $ 125,732 1 Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits Average Balances: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average Total Assets $ 1,643,908 $ 1,507,708 $ 1,633,146 $ 1,471,684 Average Loans (Includes Loans Held for Sale) 896,619 895,612 886,540 891,021 Average Investment Securities 560,417 430,865 566,092 402,261 Average Short-term Investments and CDs 72,816 77,759 70,020 78,543 Average Earning Assets 1,529,852 1,404,236 1,522,652 1,371,825 Average Deposits 1,427,975 1,285,101 1,401,540 1,246,804 Average Other Borrowings 87,084 75,434 92,272 76,842 Average Shareholders' Equity 116,067 135,223 126,598 135,401 Asset Quality: As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period) Special Mention $ 684 $ 1,668 $ 1,626 $ 2,851 $ 3,085 Substandard 6,710 7,849 7,872 7,992 11,707 Doubtful - - - - - Pass 908,938 866,280 854,204 870,677 863,526 $ 916,332 $ 875,797 $ 863,702 $ 881,520 $ 878,318 Nonperforming Assets Non-accrual Loans $ 4,351 $ 148 $ 250 $ 359 $ 3,986 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets 984 1,146 1,165 1,165 1,182 Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More - 174 - - 4,165 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,335 $ 1,468 $ 1,415 $ 1,524 $ 9,333 Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings $ 125 $ 1,393 $ 1,444 $ 1,474 $ 1,510 Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loans Charged-off $ 2 $ 111 $ 3 $ 127 Overdrafts Charged-off 16 10 30 19 Loan Recoveries (244 ) (24 ) (264 ) (32 ) Overdraft Recoveries (1 ) (4 ) (5 ) (19 ) Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) $ (227 ) $ 93 $ (236 ) $ 95 Net Charge-offs / (Recoveries) to Average Loans2 (0.10 )% 0.04 % (0.05 )% 0.02 % 2 Annualized FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income $ 11,513 $ 11,664 $ 11,195 $ 11,218 $ 22,708 $ 22,882 Interest expense 462 572 462 651 924 1,223 Net interest income 11,051 11,092 10,733 10,567 21,784 21,659 Provision for (release of) loan losses (70 ) 168 (125 ) 177 (195 ) 345 Net interest income after provision 11,121 10,924 10,858 10,390 21,979 21,314 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 262 212 265 246 527 458 Mortgage banking income 481 1,143 839 990 1,320 2,133 Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions 1,195 957 1,198 877 2,393 1,834 Gain (loss) on sale of other assets (45 ) - - 77 (45 ) 77 Other non-recurring income 5 - 4 100 9 100 Other 1,111 1,106 1,068 1,006 2,179 2,112 Total non-interest income 3,009 3,418 3,374 3,296 6,383 6,714 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,175 5,948 6,119 5,964 12,294 11,912 Occupancy 786 734 705 730 1,491 1,464 Equipment 329 338 332 275 661 613 Marketing and public relations 446 313 361 396 807 709 FDIC assessment 105 146 130 169 235 315 Other real estate expenses 29 55 47 29 76 84 Amortization of intangibles 40 52 39 57 79 109 Other 2,278 2,292 2,221 1,920 4,499 4,212 Total non-interest expense 10,188 9,878 9,954 9,540 20,142 19,418 Income before taxes 3,942 4,464 4,278 4,146 8,220 8,610 Income tax expense 812 921 789 891 1,601 1,812 Net income $ 3,130 $ 3,543 $ 3,489 $ 3,255 $ 6,619 $ 6,798 Per share data Net income, basic $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.88 $ 0.91 Net income, diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.43 $ 0.87 $ 0.90 Average number of shares outstanding - basic 7,526,284 7,485,625 7,518,375 7,475,522 7,522,034 7,477,678 Average number of shares outstanding - diluted 7,607,349 7,537,179 7,594,840 7,522,568 7,605,381 7,527,829 Shares outstanding period end 7,566,633 7,539,587 7,559,760 7,524,944 7,566,633 7,539,587 Return on average assets 0.76 % 0.94 % 0.87 % 0.92 % 0.82 % 0.93 % Return on average common equity 10.82 % 10.51 % 10.31 % 9.74 % 10.54 % 10.12 % Return on average common tangible equity 12.48 % 11.89 % 11.63 % 11.01 % 12.02 % 11.45 % Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent) 2.90 % 3.17 % 2.87 % 3.20 % 2.89 % 3.18 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) 2.93 % 3.20 % 2.91 % 3.23 % 2.92 % 3.22 % Efficiency ratio1 71.60 % 67.50 % 69.93 % 69.16 % 70.77 % 68.31 % 1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding gain on sale of other assets and other non-recurring noninterest income. FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities Three months ended June 30, 2022 Three months ended June 30, 2021 Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Balance Earned/Paid Rate Balance Earned/Paid Rate Assets Earning assets Loans PPP loans $ 256 $ 1 1.57 % $ 55,599 $ 756 5.45 % Non-PPP loans 896,363 9,303 4.16 % 840,013 8,985 4.29 % Total loans 896,619 9,304 4.16 % 895,612 9,741 4.36 % Non-taxable securities 52,064 375 2.89 % 54,791 387 2.83 % Taxable securities 508,353 1,674 1.32 % 376,074 1,507 1.61 % Int bearing deposits in other banks 72,813 160 0.88 % 76,242 29 0.15 % Fed funds sold 3 - 0.00 % 1,517 - 0.00 % Total earning assets 1,529,852 11,513 3.02 % 1,404,236 11,664 3.33 % Cash and due from banks 28,379 25,128 Premises and equipment 32,442 34,105 Goodwill and other intangibles 15,496 15,674 Other assets 48,950 39,235 Allowance for loan losses (11,211 ) (10,670 ) Total assets $ 1,643,908 $ 1,507,708 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 342,289 $ 45 0.05 % $ 305,393 $ 51 0.07 % Money market accounts 313,141 117 0.15 % 267,788 109 0.16 % Savings deposits 154,687 22 0.06 % 132,429 19 0.06 % Time deposits 151,549 125 0.33 % 159,133 269 0.68 % Fed funds purchased - - NA 2 - 0.00 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 72,120 22 0.12 % 60,468 19 0.13 % Other short-term debt - - NA - - NA Other long-term debt 14,964 131 3.51 % 14,964 105 2.81 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,048,750 462 0.18 % 940,177 572 0.24 % Demand deposits 466,309 420,358 Other liabilities 12,782 11,950 Shareholders' equity 116,067 135,223 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,643,908 $ 1,507,708 Cost of deposits, including demand deposits 0.09 % 0.14 % Cost of funds, including demand deposits 0.12 % 0.17 % Net interest spread 2.84 % 3.09 % Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans $ 11,050 2.90 % $ 10,336 3.07 % Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans $ 11,051 2.90 % $ 11,092 3.17 % Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans $ 11,179 2.93 % $ 10,459 3.11 % Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans $ 11,180 2.93 % $ 11,215 3.20 % FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities Six months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2021 Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Balance Earned/Paid Rate Balance Earned/Paid Rate Assets Earning assets Loans PPP loans $ 432 $ 46 21.47 % $ 55,570 $ 1,440 5.23 % Non-PPP loans 886,108 18,261 4.16 % 835,451 17,751 4.28 % Total loans 886,540 18,307 4.16 % 891,021 19,191 4.34 % Non-taxable securities 52,352 755 2.91 % 55,033 776 2.84 % Taxable securities 513,740 3,453 1.36 % 347,228 2,852 1.66 % Int bearing deposits in other banks 70,011 193 0.56 % 77,412 63 0.16 % Fed funds sold 9 - 0.00 % 1,131 - 0.00 % Total earning assets 1,522,652 22,708 3.01 % 1,371,825 22,882 3.36 % Cash and due from banks 28,444 21,797 Premises and equipment 32,581 34,227 Goodwill and other intangibles 15,516 15,700 Other assets 45,171 38,683 Allowance for loan losses (11,218 ) (10,548 ) Total assets $ 1,633,146 $ 1,471,684 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 337,059 $ 90 0.05 % $ 291,511 $ 109 0.08 % Money market accounts 304,387 228 0.15 % 261,137 250 0.19 % Savings deposits 150,039 42 0.06 % 129,223 38 0.06 % Time deposits 152,213 282 0.37 % 159,724 570 0.72 % Fed funds purchased - - NA - - NA Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 77,308 47 0.12 % 61,878 47 0.15 % Other short-term debt - - NA - - NA Other long-term debt 14,964 235 3.17 % 14,964 209 2.82 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,035,970 924 0.18 % 918,437 1,223 0.27 % Demand deposits 457,842 405,209 Other liabilities 12,736 12,637 Shareholders' equity 126,598 135,401 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,633,146 $ 1,471,684 Cost of deposits, including demand deposits 0.09 % 0.16 % Cost of funds, including demand deposits 0.12 % 0.19 % Net interest spread 2.83 % 3.09 % Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans $ 21,738 2.88 % $ 20,219 3.10 % Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans $ 21,784 2.89 % $ 21,659 3.18 % Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans $ 21,998 2.91 % $ 20,450 3.13 % Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans $ 22,044 2.92 % $ 21,890 3.22 % The tables below provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated: June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Tangible book value per common share 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Tangible common equity per common share (non-GAAP) $ 13.50 $ 14.53 $ 16.62 $ 16.37 $ 16.22 Effect to adjust for intangible assets 2.04 2.06 2.06 2.07 2.07 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 15.54 $ 16.59 $ 18.68 $ 18.44 $ 18.29 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 6.12 % 6.71 % 8.00 % 8.00 % 8.18 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets 0.86 % 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.94 % Common equity to assets (GAAP) 6.98 % 7.59 % 8.90 % 8.92 % 9.10 % Tangible book value per common share excluding

accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Tangible common equity per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 17.00 $ 16.52 $ 16.18 $ 15.76 $ 15.23 Effect to adjust for intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1.46 ) 0.07 2.50 2.68 3.06 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 15.54 $ 16.59 $ 18.68 $ 18.44 $ 18.29 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (non-GAAP) 7.59 % 7.56 % 7.80 % 7.72 % 7.70 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (0.61 )% 0.03 % 1.10 % 1.20 % 1.40 % Common equity to assets (GAAP) 6.98 % 7.59 % 8.90 % 8.92 % 9.10 % Return on average tangible

common equity Three months ended

June 30, Three months ended

March 31, Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP) 12.48 % 11.89 % 11.63 % 11.01 % 12.02 % 11.45 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets (1.66 )% (1.38 )% (1.32 )% (1.27 )% (1.48 )% (1.33 )% Return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.82 % 10.51 % 10.31 % 9.74 % 10.54 % 10.12 % Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 3,872 $ 4,153 $ 4,632 $ 8,025 $ 8,955 Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (742 ) (664 ) (1,089 ) (1,406 ) (2,157 ) Net Income (GAAP) $ 3,130 $ 3,489 $ 3,543 $ 6,619 $ 6,798 Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest margin excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2.90 % 3.07 % 2.88 % 3.10 % Effect to adjust for PPP loans 0.00 0.10 0.01 0.08 Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.90 % 3.17 % 2.89 % 3.18 % Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding

PPP Loans 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2.93 % 3.11 % 2.91 % 3.13 % Effect to adjust for PPP loans 0.00 0.09 0.01 0.09 Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (GAAP) 2.93 % 3.20 % 2.92 % 3.22 % June 30, March 31, Growth Annualized

Growth Loans and loan growth 2022 2022 Dollars Rate Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP) $ 916,082 875,528 40,554 18.6 % PPP Related Credit Facilities 0 0 0 0 % Non-PPP Loans (non-GAAP) $ 916,082 $ 875,528 $ 40,554 18.6 % PPP Loans 250 269 (19 ) (28.3 )% Total Loans (GAAP) $ 916,332 $ 875,797 $ 40,535 18.6 % June 30, June 30, Growth Annualized

Growth Loans and loan growth 2022 2021 Dollars Rate Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP) $ 916,082 829,086 86,996 10.5 % PPP Related Credit Facilities 0 2,003 (2,003 ) (100.0 )% Non-PPP Loans (non-GAAP) $ 916,082 $ 831,089 $ 84,993 10.2 % PPP Loans 250 47,229 (46,979 ) (99.5 )% Total Loans (GAAP) $ 916,332 $ 878,318 $ 38,014 4.3 % Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)," "Return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans," "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans," "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities," and "Non-PPP Loans." · "Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding. · "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets. · "Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) divided by total common shares outstanding. · "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets and other comprehensive income (loss). · "Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets. · "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense. · "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans. · "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans. · "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Related Credit Facilities and PPP Loans. · "Non-PPP Loans" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Loans. · "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans and PPP Related Credit Facilities. "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities - Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities balance. · "Non-PPP Loans Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans. "Non-PPP Loans - Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans balance. Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer First Community Corporation published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:33:08 UTC.

