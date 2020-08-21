Log in
First Community : Names Chief Mortgage Banking Officer

08/21/2020 | 12:12pm EDT
08/21/2020
First Community Names Chief Mortgage Banking Officer

August 19, 2020 (Lexington, SC) - First Community Bank announced today that Narin Seera has joined the bank as Chief Mortgage Banking Officer. In his new role, Mr. Seera will be responsible for leading First Community's mortgage line of business including sales, underwriting, operations and secondary marketing.

A Certified Mortgage Banker with 28 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Mr. Seera has held senior leadership and executive positions in the mortgage line of business of super regional banks including First Horizon Bank, First National Bank of Omaha, and Bank of Oklahoma. Most recently he led the Capital Markets Operations at Academy Mortgage, an independent mortgage bank based in Salt Lake City Utah originating approximately $11 billion annually. First Community President and CEO, Mike Crapps, commented, 'Narin joins our company during a period of record mortgage production. The depth and breadth of his experience in the mortgage industry have well equipped him to lead the growth of this important line of business.'

Mr. Seera holds an MA in Economics and an MBA from Vanderbilt University. He has been frequently invited by the Mortgage Bankers Association and other conference companies to speak on a variety of mortgage topics.

First Community Corporation published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 16:11:50 UTC
