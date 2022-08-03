First Copper Technology : Announcement of change of board of directors chairperson
08/03/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Provided by: FIRST COPPER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/08/03
Time of announcement
17:30:51
Subject
Announcement of change of board of directors chairperson
Date of events
2022/08/03
To which item it meets
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/08/03
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Liu Chung-Jen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairperson of
HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD.
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Resignation
8.Reason for the change:resign at August 8, 2022 for personal reason.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:further announcement
regarding new position holder will be made after election from the
Board of directors.
First Copper Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:45:02 UTC.