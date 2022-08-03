First Copper Technology : Announcement of change of board of directors chairperson

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/03 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): Chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder:Liu Chung-Jen 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairperson of HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD. 5.Name of the new position holder:NA 6.Resume of the new position holder:NA 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation 8.Reason for the change:resign at August 8, 2022 for personal reason. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:further announcement regarding new position holder will be made after election from the Board of directors.