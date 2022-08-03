Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. First Copper Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2009   TW0002009008

FIRST COPPER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2009)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
27.65 TWD   -4.49%
FIRST COPPER TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of change of board of directors chairperson
PU
06/27FIRST COPPER TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the decision by the Company for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
PU
06/27First Copper Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividends, Payable on August 18, 2022
CI
First Copper Technology : Announcement of change of board of directors chairperson

08/03/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FIRST COPPER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 17:30:51
Subject 
 Announcement of change of board of directors chairperson
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/08/03
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Liu Chung-Jen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairperson of
 HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD.
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Resignation
8.Reason for the change:resign at August 8, 2022 for personal reason.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:further announcement
regarding new position holder will be made after election from the
Board of directors.

Disclaimer

First Copper Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
