  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. First Dawood Investment Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDIBL   PK0063401019

FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED

(FDIBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-18
1.990 PKR    0.00%
02:20aFIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended
PU
09/09First Dawood Investment Bank Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/09First Dawood Investment Bank Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Dawood Investment Bank : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended

09/20/2022 | 02:20am EDT
FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED

Condolences

02

Obituary

03

Lifetime Achievement Award

04

Corporate Information

05

Vision and Mission Statement / Corporate Strategy

06

Financial Highlights

07

Notice of Annual General Meeting

09

Chairman Review Report

13

Directors' Report

14

25

Statement of Compliance with Code of Corporate Governance

26

Review Report to the Members on Statement of Compliance

with Code of Corporate Governance

29

Auditor's Report

31

Statement of Financial Position

38

Statement of Profit or Loss Account

39

Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

40

Statement of Cash Flows

41

Statement of Changes in Equity

43

Notes to the Financial Statements

44

Pattern of Share Holding - Ordinary Shares

89

Proxy Form

92

FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED

2

FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED

OBITUARY

With profound grief & sorrow, we announce the passing away of Founding Chairman of

First Dawood Investment Ltd. (formerly Dawood Leasing Ltd.), Mr. Rafique Dawood.

Dawood Leasing Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and Mr. Dawood remained associated with it in capacity of its Chief Executive until his death on 19th August 2022. He was an institution in himself and has left behind a void which will never be filled. Some of the highlights of his illustrious professional career, which witnessed many ups & down primarily due to unprecedented political & economic conditions in the country are given below.

Mr Dawood was first Pakistani to do an MBA from Harvard Business School. He graduated in 1967. He made migrations four times in his life and remained a stronger supporter to route investments to Pakistan. He never lost his heart even after destiny changing events in the country.

List of Four Migrations:

From Batava, Gujrat (India) in 1947 on creation of Pakistan. From East Pakistan (after 1971).

To Canada 1977 (after nationalization).

To Pakistan in 1994 when private sector was permitted to again invest in financial sector in early 1990s.

The Toughest Trial:

He bravely faced globally liquidity & financial crunch of 2008-09 and honored over Rs.10.0 billion loans & liabilities of this very institution in the market place.

Unmatched Achievements:

He incorporated many new companies; including an Islamic Bank, a takaful company, an investment Bank, an equity brokerage house, a security vault, a twenty storey tower in financial district of the country, an asset management company, mutual funds, a wind farm in collaboration with Chinese, which was the first CPEC investment in Pakistan etc. Today, the number of professional employees in these companies are in excess of 2,000.

May Allah SWT grant him reward for aforementioned Sadqa-e-Jarria and may his journey to Hereafter be made with easy & comfortable (Aameen).

Board & Management - FDIBL

3

FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED

Lifetime Achievement Award

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 37,3 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net income 2021 6,08 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net Debt 2021 350 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 71,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 295 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales 2021 21,1x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 78,3%
Income Statement Evolution
