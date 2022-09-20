First Dawood Investment Bank : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended

FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED

OBITUARY

With profound grief & sorrow, we announce the passing away of Founding Chairman of

First Dawood Investment Ltd. (formerly Dawood Leasing Ltd.), Mr. Rafique Dawood.

Dawood Leasing Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and Mr. Dawood remained associated with it in capacity of its Chief Executive until his death on 19th August 2022. He was an institution in himself and has left behind a void which will never be filled. Some of the highlights of his illustrious professional career, which witnessed many ups & down primarily due to unprecedented political & economic conditions in the country are given below.

Mr Dawood was first Pakistani to do an MBA from Harvard Business School. He graduated in 1967. He made migrations four times in his life and remained a stronger supporter to route investments to Pakistan. He never lost his heart even after destiny changing events in the country.

List of Four Migrations:

From Batava, Gujrat (India) in 1947 on creation of Pakistan. From East Pakistan (after 1971).

To Canada 1977 (after nationalization).

To Pakistan in 1994 when private sector was permitted to again invest in financial sector in early 1990s.

The Toughest Trial:

He bravely faced globally liquidity & financial crunch of 2008-09 and honored over Rs.10.0 billion loans & liabilities of this very institution in the market place.

Unmatched Achievements:

He incorporated many new companies; including an Islamic Bank, a takaful company, an investment Bank, an equity brokerage house, a security vault, a twenty storey tower in financial district of the country, an asset management company, mutual funds, a wind farm in collaboration with Chinese, which was the first CPEC investment in Pakistan etc. Today, the number of professional employees in these companies are in excess of 2,000.

May Allah SWT grant him reward for aforementioned Sadqa-e-Jarria and may his journey to Hereafter be made with easy & comfortable (Aameen).

Board & Management - FDIBL