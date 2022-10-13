Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. First Dawood Investment Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDIBL   PK0063401019

FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED

(FDIBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-11
2.100 PKR   +2.94%
01:42aFirst Dawood Investment Bank : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended
PU
10/06First Dawood Investment Bank Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
10/06First Dawood Investment Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Dawood Investment Bank : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended

10/13/2022 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT

BANK LIMITED

Quarter Report

30 September 2022

FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED

CONTENTS

Corporate Information

2

Directors' Report

3

4

Condensed Interim Financial Position (Unaudited)

5

Condensed Interim Profit & Loss Account (Unaudited)

6

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

7

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

8

Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited)

9

Notes to the Financial Statement (Unaudited)

10

FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Mr. Christopher John Aitken Andrew

Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Rizwan-ul Haque

Director & CEO (Subject to SECP approval )

Mr. Khurshid A. Khair

Director

Mr. Abu Khursheed M. Ariff

Director

Mr. Iqbal Ahmed

Director (Subject to SECP approval )

Mr. Asad Ali Sheikh

Director (Subject to SECP approval )

Mrs. Farhat Ali

Director

Audit Committee

Mr. Abu Khursheed M. Ariff

Chairman

Mr. Khurshid A. Khair

Member

Mrs. Farhat Ali

Member

HR&R Committee

Mr. Khurshid A. Khair

Chairman

Mr. Abu Khursheed M. Ariff

Member

Mrs. Farhat Ali

Member

Chief Financial Officer

&

Mr. Syed Musharaf Ali

Company Secretary

Auditors

J.A.S.B & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Head of Internal Audit

Mr. Sohail Ahmed

Legal Advisor

Nishtar & Zafar

Legal counsels

A.Q. Abbasi & Associates

Ansari AG Legal

Kabraji & Talibuddin

Khalil Asif Ejaz & Co.

Malik and Malik Law Associates

Raza Khalil Abbasi

Bankers

AI-Baraka Islamic Bank Ltd.

Bank AI-Habib Ltd.

Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd.

MCB Bank Ltd.

Registered Office

19th Floor, Tower-B, Saima Trade Tower,

Head Office

I. I. Chundrigar Road,

Karachi-74000

PABX:

+92 (21) 32270182

FAX: +92 (21)3227-1912

Email : fdib@firstdawood.com

URL

: www.firstdawood.com

Share Registrar

F.D. Registrar Services (Pvt) Ltd.

1705, 17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower-A,

I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi-74000

Tel: +92 (21) 3547 8192-93 /021-32771906

Fax : +92 (21) 3262 1233 / 021-32271905

Email: fdregistrar@hotmail.com, fdregistrar@yahoo.com

02

FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

IN THE NAME OF ALLAH THE MOST COMPASSIONATE, THE MOST MERCIFUL

Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors of First Dawood Investment Bank Limited ("FDIBL" or the "Company") are pleased to present the interim financial statements of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022.

Board Composition and Remuneration

  1. The total number of directors are 4 as per the following:
    1. Male: 03
    2. Female: 01
  3. The composition of the board is as follows:

Category

Names

Independent Director

Mr. Khurshid Abul Khair

Mr. Abu Khursheed Muhammad Ariff

Non-Executive Directors

Mr.Christopher John Aitken Andrew

Mrs. Farhat Ali

Composition of the Board of Directors and Board sub-committees is disclosed in the corporate information section of the report.

Non-Executive Directors are paid a reasonable and appropriate remuneration for attending the Board and/or its committees' meetings. This remuneration is not at a level that could be perceived to compromise independence. No fee is paid to the directors who do not attend a meeting. Similarly, fee is not paid for the proposals considered through circulation.

Financial Performance

Your company during first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 has reported after-tax profit of Rs. 18.228 million as compared to Rs.64.806 million during corresponding period last year. The profit in current year is due to significant cash recoveries. Henceforth, the net-worth of your company has increased from Rs. 530.279 million to Rs. 548.507 million. The earning per share is 0.123 for the period under review.

Acknowledgement

On behalf of First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd., we would like to express our gratitude to the worthy shareholders of the Bank for their support, State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory bodies for their guidance and cooperation We would especially like to recognize hard-work and dedication of our employees who in these testing times and adverse conditions have performed to the best of their abilities with utmost commitment, and look forward to their continued support.

We wish to pray for health & safety of all mankind against the prevailing pandemic, which continues to introduce new waves.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Chief

October 06, 2022

Karachi.

03

FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED

2022

30

4

03

01

Category

Names

Independent Director

Mr. Khurshid Abul Khair

Mr. Abu Khursheed Muhammad Ariff

Non-Executive Directors

Mr.Christopher John Aitken Andrew

Mrs. Farhat Ali

18.228

2022

30

548.507

530.279

64.806

0.123

October 06, 2022

04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 05:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED
01:42aFirst Dawood Investment Bank : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended
PU
10/06First Dawood Investment Bank Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
10/06First Dawood Investment Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended J..
CI
09/20First Dawood Investment Bank : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended
PU
09/09First Dawood Investment Bank Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/09First Dawood Investment Bank Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
04/19First Dawood Investment Bank : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended
PU
01/25First Dawood Investment Bank Limited Appoints Iqbal Ahmed as Director in Place of Iqbal..
CI
2021First Dawood Investment Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
2021First Dawood Investment Bank Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 111 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
Net income 2022 7,46 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net Debt 2022 326 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 312 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Dawood Investment Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rafique Dawood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Syed Musharaf Ali Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christopher John Aitken Andrew Chairman
Abu Khurshid Abul Khair Independent Director
Abu Khursheed Muhammad Ariff Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED5.00%1
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-29.07%9 684
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.12.30%6 159
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.27.48%4 781
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-14.28%3 292
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-23.41%2 897