First Dawood Investment Bank : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended

FIRST DAWOOD INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

IN THE NAME OF ALLAH THE MOST COMPASSIONATE, THE MOST MERCIFUL

Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors of First Dawood Investment Bank Limited ("FDIBL" or the "Company") are pleased to present the interim financial statements of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022.

Board Composition and Remuneration

The total number of directors are 4 as per the following: Male: 03 Female: 01 The composition of the board is as follows:

Category Names Independent Director Mr. Khurshid Abul Khair Mr. Abu Khursheed Muhammad Ariff Non-Executive Directors Mr.Christopher John Aitken Andrew Mrs. Farhat Ali

Composition of the Board of Directors and Board sub-committees is disclosed in the corporate information section of the report.

Non-Executive Directors are paid a reasonable and appropriate remuneration for attending the Board and/or its committees' meetings. This remuneration is not at a level that could be perceived to compromise independence. No fee is paid to the directors who do not attend a meeting. Similarly, fee is not paid for the proposals considered through circulation.

Financial Performance

Your company during first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 has reported after-tax profit of Rs. 18.228 million as compared to Rs.64.806 million during corresponding period last year. The profit in current year is due to significant cash recoveries. Henceforth, the net-worth of your company has increased from Rs. 530.279 million to Rs. 548.507 million. The earning per share is 0.123 for the period under review.

Acknowledgement

On behalf of First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd., we would like to express our gratitude to the worthy shareholders of the Bank for their support, State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory bodies for their guidance and cooperation We would especially like to recognize hard-work and dedication of our employees who in these testing times and adverse conditions have performed to the best of their abilities with utmost commitment, and look forward to their continued support.

We wish to pray for health & safety of all mankind against the prevailing pandemic, which continues to introduce new waves.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Chief

October 06, 2022

Karachi.