Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCRD   US26943B1008

FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC.

(FCRD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:30 2022-07-12 am EDT
3.420 USD   -0.29%
10:05aFIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC : Credit Funds $20 Million Term Loan to Nicolle Miller
PU
07/11First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
GL
07/11First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC : Credit Funds $20 Million Term Loan to Nicolle Miller

07/12/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON - July 12, 2022 - First Eagle Alternative Credit, the alternative credit platform of First Eagle Investments, today announced that it has provided a $20 million term loan to Nicole Miller, a global fashion and lifestyle brand. The term loan will help finance the company's initiatives to partner with its licensees to build the brand's e-commerce presence and develop strategic relationships.

The global, eponymous fashion and lifestyle brand was founded by Nicole Miller in 1982 and has become one of the premier names in American fashion. In addition to its womenswear collections, the company has partnered with leading licensees in numerous categories, including handbags, shoes, jewelry, fragrance and beauty, and home.

Gordon Brothers, the global advisory and investment firm, made a majority investment in Nicole Miller earlier this year to help the already highly successful enterprise drive further growth.

"This financing was a great opportunity for First Eagle to provide capital through our asset-based lending strategy to a growing global brand, enabling it to further develop its key business relationships and enhance its online presence," said Larry Klaff, Senior Managing Director and Head of Asset Based Loans at First Eagle Alternative Credit. "Asset-based loans are an effective, well-proven financing structure and this deal underscored the value we see within Nicole Miller, specifically its strong intellectual property assets."

"First Eagle understands how to evaluate brand value and worked to provide flexible capital to fit the business' needs," said Tobias Nanda, President, Brands at Gordon Brothers. "The team worked quickly, helping us optimize the company's capital structure to support future growth."

About First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC
First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. First Eagle Alternative Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms. First Eagle Alternative Credit is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC.

About Nicole Miller
Nicole Miller is a global fashion and lifestyle brand headquartered in New York's historic garment center. Founded in 1982, the iconic brand has grown to be one of the premier names in American fashion. In addition to its celebrated womenswear collections, the company has partnered with leading licensees in numerous fashion and lifestyle categories, including handbags, shoes, jewelry, eyewear, denim, activewear, sleepwear, childrenswear, fragrance and beauty, and home. Nicole Miller products can be found in department stores, premium off-price stores, specialty stores and on a variety of ecommerce sites, making the brand accessible for a wide customer base. The brand is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this fall, and Nicole has been named Fashion Designer of the Year. She will be honored during Hamptons Fashion Week this August.

About Gordon Brothers
Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

Media Contact:
Charlyn Lusk Stanton
(646) 502-3549
clusk@stantonprm.com

Disclaimer

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 14:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC.
10:05aFIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC : Credit Funds $20 Million Term Loan to Nicolle Miller
PU
07/11First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
GL
07/11First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
GL
06/17FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
06/14FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/01First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/01FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
05/10TRANSCRIPT : First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 202..
CI
05/09FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
05/09FIRST EAGLE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,4 M - -
Net income 2022 4,92 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 103 M 103 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,43 $
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher John Flynn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward Giordano Chief Financial Officer
Nancy Hawthorne Chairman
Sabrina Rusnak-Carlson Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
James Ray Fellows Chief Investment Officer & Co-Head-Tradable Credit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC.-23.27%103
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-11.23%9 304
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-2.63%5 791
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED1.04%4 006
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-3.96%3 905
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-12.10%3 815