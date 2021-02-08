Log in
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc.    FCRD

FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC.

(FCRD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

02/08/2021 | 04:05pm EST
BOSTON, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) (the “Company") today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results and its business outlook on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (877) 375-9141 (domestic) or (253) 237-1151 (international) and use passcode 1894272. The Company will also broadcast the conference call live via the Investor Relations section of its website at www.feacbdc.com. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through March 15, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 1894272. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) is a closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to middle market companies and invests primarily in directly originated first lien senior secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain instances, the Company also makes second lien secured loans and subordinated or mezzanine, debt investments, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities and direct equity co-investments. The Company targets investments primarily in middle market companies with annual EBITDA generally between $5 million and $25 million. The Company is headquartered in Boston, with additional origination teams in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York. The Company’s investment activities are managed by First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC (the “Advisor”), an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. For more information on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc., please visit www.feacbdc.com. For more information on First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC, please visit www.feac.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect various assumptions by the Company concerning anticipated results and are not guarantees of future performance. The accuracy of such statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that, in some ways, are beyond management’s control, including the factors described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:
Michael Herzig
(212) 829-3101
michael.herzig@feim.com

Media Contact:
Kenneth Mintz
(516) 468-8019
kmintz@stantonprm.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -33,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,13x
Yield 2020 13,4%
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,88x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,25 $
Last Close Price 3,80 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher John Flynn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terrence William Olson Chief Financial, Operating Officer & Treasurer
Nancy Hawthorne Chairman
Sabrina Rusnak-Carlson Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
James Ray Fellows Chief Investment Officer & Co-Head-Tradable Credit
Categories
Free services
