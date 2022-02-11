Log in
    FCRD   US26943B1008

FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC.

(FCRD)
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC : Senior Loan Fund Announces Final Liquidating Distribution

02/11/2022 | 10:08am EST
BOSTON, December 21, 2021 -- First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (the "Fund") (formerly NYSE: FSLF) today announced its final liquidating distribution to its shareholders.

On or about December 29, 2021, the Fund will distribute $7,449,815.56, or $1.0041 per share, in a cash liquidating distribution to shareholders entitled to such distribution. Including the Fund's previously-announced distributions on July 16, 2021 and September 17, 2021, this represents a return to shareholders of 99.3% of the Fund's net asset value per share as of June 30, 2021, the date the Fund entered liquidation. The Fund has borne various expenses since it entered liquidation, including in connection with managing and resolving its payment obligations as its wound down its operations. Those expenses constitute approximately $0.11 per share.

Shareholders may recognize gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a result of the liquidation. Gain or loss will generally be measured as the difference between the sum of the liquidating distributions and the shareholder's tax basis in the shares of the Fund. The Fund does not provide tax advice and investors should consult their individual tax adviser regarding the tax treatment applicable to a liquidating distribution and any other payments received in connection with the liquidation.

About First Eagle Senior Loan Fund
The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that is advised by First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC.

About First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC
First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. First Eagle Alternative Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms. First Eagle Alternative Credit is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements", which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact the Fund at 1.844.409.6354 or visit the Fund's website at http://feacfslf.com for additional information.

Andrew Park
First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC
212.829.3126

Kenneth Mintz
Stanton Public Relations & Marketing
516.468.8019

Disclaimer

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 15:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
