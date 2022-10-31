CSE Bulletin: Name Change and Consolidation - First Energy Metals Limited (FE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 31 octobre/October 2022) - First Energy Metals Limited has announced a name change to FE Battery Metals Corp. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every three point eight (3.8) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 22,385,320 common shares.

The symbol will remain the same.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on October 31, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

First Energy Metals Limited a annoncé un changement de nom pour FE Battery Metals Corp. et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour trois virgule huit (3,8) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées actions.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 22 385 320 actions ordinaires.

Le symbole restera le même.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 31 octobre 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: Le 1 NOV 2022 Record Date/Date d’enregistrement: Le 2 NOV 2022 Symbol/Symbole: FE NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 31422Y 10 0 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 31422Y 10 0 7 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 32016U207/CA32016U2074

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.