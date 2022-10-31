Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  First Energy Metals Limited
  News
  Summary
    FE   CA32016U2074

FIRST ENERGY METALS LIMITED

(FE)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:32 2022-10-26 pm EDT
0.0700 CAD   +7.69%
02:45pCse Bulletin : Name Change and Consolidation - First Energy Metals Limited (FE)
NE
10/26National Bank Cuts Price Targets on Home Capital Group, Others on Slower Pace of Residential Mortgage Originations
MT
10/25First energy announces corporate restructuring
AQ
CSE Bulletin: Name Change and Consolidation - First Energy Metals Limited (FE)

10/31/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 31 octobre/October 2022) - First Energy Metals Limited has announced a name change to FE Battery Metals Corp. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every three point eight (3.8) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 22,385,320 common shares.

The symbol will remain the same.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on October 31, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

First Energy Metals Limited a annoncé un changement de nom pour FE Battery Metals Corp. et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour trois virgule huit (3,8) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées actions.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 22 385 320 actions ordinaires.

Le symbole restera le même.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 31 octobre 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée:

Le 1 NOV 2022

Record Date/Date d’enregistrement:

Le 2 NOV 2022

Symbol/Symbole:

FE

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

31422Y 10 0

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

CA 31422Y 10 0 7

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

32016U207/CA32016U2074

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2022
