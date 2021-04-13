Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Markets  >  First Farmers Financial Corporation    FFMR

FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FFMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Farmers Financial Corp. Announces Common Stock Buyback Program

04/13/2021 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Converse, Indiana, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX:FFMR), announced that the Board of Directors has approved a plan to repurchase up to $2 million in the Corporation’s outstanding common stock on the open market.

The timing, price, and quantity of purchases under the stock repurchase plan will be at the discretion of management and may be discontinued, suspended, or restarted at any time.  The program will be funded from current available working capital.  The board feels the stock repurchase plan will provide capital management opportunities and add value for the Company’s shareholders depending upon market and business conditions. This announcement represents the 14th Corporate Stock Buyback initiated since October 2017 

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana.  First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.  As of March 31, 2021, the Corporation had 7,079,351 common shares outstanding.


Tade J Powell
First Farmers Financial Corporation
765-293-4162
tade.powell@ffbt.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
02:55pFIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL  : Announces Common Stock Buyback Program
AQ
02:55pFirst Farmers Financial Corp. Announces Common Stock Buyback Program
GL
04/02Gene Miles retires as CEO of First Farmers Bank & Trust, remains CEO and Pres..
GL
03/09First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Record Dividend
GL
01/21First Farmers Bank & Trust to make annual Ag Summit available to public in vi..
GL
01/19First Farmers Financial Corp. Announces Common Stock Buyback Program
GL
01/19First Farmers Bank & Trust and other community banks at forefront of next rou..
GL
2020First Farmers Financial Bank & Trust set to open second branch location in Ha..
GL
2020FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL  : Announces Plans for New Branch Location in Peru, Indi..
AQ
2020First Farmers Financial Corp. Announces Plans for New Branch Location in Peru..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 80,4 M - -
Net income 2019 29,5 M - -
Net Debt 2019 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
Yield 2019 2,60%
Capitalization 296 M 296 M -
EV / Sales 2018 5,34x
EV / Sales 2019 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float -
Chart FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Farmers Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gene E. Miles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Hill Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP
Richard Brian Renbarger Chairman
David Eikenberry Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Freddie Barnard Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ