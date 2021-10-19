Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  First Farmers Financial Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    FFMR   US3201731078

FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FFMR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

First Farmers Financial : Corp. Announces Common Stock Buyback Program

10/19/2021 | 10:26am EDT
Converse, Indiana, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX:FFMR), announced that the Board of Directors has approved a plan to repurchase up to $2 million in the Corporation’s outstanding common stock on the open market.

The timing, price, and quantity of purchases under the stock repurchase plan will be at the discretion of management and may be discontinued, suspended, or restarted at any time.  The program will be funded from current available working capital.  The board feels the stock repurchase plan will provide capital management opportunities and add value for the Company’s shareholders depending upon market and business conditions.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana.  First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.  As of September 30, 2021, the Corporation had 7,038,371 common shares outstanding.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85,2 M - -
Net income 2020 30,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 2,95%
Capitalization 338 M 338 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,59x
EV / Sales 2020 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float -
Chart FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Farmers Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gene E. Miles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Hill Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP
Richard Brian Renbarger Chairman
David Eikenberry Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Freddie Barnard Director