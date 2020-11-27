Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  First Farmers Financial Corporation    FFMR

FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FFMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Farmers Financial Bank & Trust set to open second branch location in Hamilton County in December

11/27/2020 | 01:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Converse, Indiana, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX: FFMR) announced plans to open a second Hamilton County branch of First Farmers Bank & Trust on December 14th, 2020. The 2,500 square foot branch, located at 1100 S. Peru Street in Cicero, IN, will have at least 5 employees, feature two drive up lanes, and an automated teller machine. Lobby hours will be from 9am to 4pm Monday-Thursday and 9am to 5pm on Friday. Drive up lanes will serve customers from 8am to 5pm Monday- Thursday, 8am to 6pm on Fridays, and from 9am to 12noon on Saturday. Vice President, R.J. Logan will serve as commercial lending officer and Assistant Vice President, Denny Miller will serve as the branch manager and business development officer at the location. First Farmers Bank & Trust has had a neighboring location in Tipton, IN since 1995 and in Sheridan, IN since 1997.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR First Farmers Bank & Trust can be found online at www.ffbt.com.

Attachment 


Tade J Powell
First Farmers Financial Corporation
765-661-4160
tade.powell@ffbt.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
01:53pFirst Farmers Financial Bank & Trust set to open second branch location in Ha..
GL
11/25FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL : Announces Plans for New Branch Location in Peru, India..
AQ
11/25First Farmers Financial Corp. Announces Plans for New Branch Location in Peru..
GL
09/08FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORP. : Declares Dividend
PR
06/09FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORP. : Declares Dividend
PR
04/14FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Common Stock Buyback Program
PR
03/11FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORP. : Declares Record Dividend
PR
01/14FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Common Stock Buyback Program
PR
2019FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORP. : Declares Record Dividend
PR
2019FIRT FMRS : First Farmers Bank & Trust Announces New President
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 80,4 M - -
Net income 2019 29,5 M - -
Net Debt 2019 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
Yield 2019 2,60%
Capitalization 307 M 307 M -
EV / Sales 2018 5,34x
EV / Sales 2019 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float -
Chart FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Farmers Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gene E. Miles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Brian Renbarger Chairman
David Eikenberry Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith D. Hill Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP
Freddie Barnard Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ