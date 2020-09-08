Log in
FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FFMR)
First Farmers Financial Corp. : Declares Dividend

09/08/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

CONVERSE, Ind., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on September 8, 2020 the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020. This quarterly dividend represents a 3.2% increase over the $0.31 dividend declared in September 2019.  

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana.  First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR  

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-farmers-financial-corp-declares-dividend-301125891.html

SOURCE First Farmers Financial Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
